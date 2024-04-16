Nation & World News

Blake Griffin retires after high-flying NBA career that included Rookie of the Year, All-Star honors

Blake Griffin has announced his retirement after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (32) scores past Houston Rockets' Dwight Howard (12) and Trevor Ariza (1) during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinals Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Houston. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (32) scores past Houston Rockets' Dwight Howard (12) and Trevor Ariza (1) during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinals Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Houston. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

Blake Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory.

Griffin said in a social media post that he's "thankful for every single moment" of his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Oklahoma in 2009. He missed his first season with a knee injury, but rebounded to earn Rookie of the Year honors in 2011, when he won the All-Star Game dunk contest.

Alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, Griffin's high-flying plays rejuvenated the Clippers franchise and earned it the nickname "Lob City." He was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2018 season as his ability to soar dwindled and injuries piled up.

Griffin was able to reinvent his game in Detroit with a reliable 3-point shot and was selected for his sixth All-Star Game in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds that season.

Griffin, 35, also had stints in Brooklyn and Boston. He did not play in the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in his career. He finished third in MVP voting behind Kevin Durant and LeBron James in the 2013-14 season.

“I’m thankful for every single moment — not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates and coaches,” Griffin said in his Instagram post, thanking his family and agent, Sam Goldfeder. “I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters.’

"All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but just feel thankful.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin, right, reacts after making a dunk against Portland Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee in the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, on Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Los Angeles. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, right, goes up for a dunk as Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen, center, defends and forward LeBron James, second from left, and forward Matt Barnes watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Los Angeles. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, is fouled by Phoenix Suns center Alex Len, of Ukraine, as he shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Los Angeles. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers' rookie forward Blake Griffin receives the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy as he is named the 2010-11 NBA Rookie of the Year during a ceremony at the NBA basketball team's training center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May, 4, 2011. Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
56m ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft buys huge tract south of Atlanta for more data centers
2h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft buys huge tract south of Atlanta for more data centers
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Potential jurors demur when asked for their opinions of Trump
34m ago
The Latest
THE LATEST
Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says
9m ago
Michigan gets 3 years of probation for football recruiting violations; case vs. Jim...
10m ago
More potential jurors dismissed as Trump's hush money trial enters second day
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer