Beraldo selected in central defense for PSG to face Dortmund in Champions League semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique selected Lucas Beraldo in central defense against Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Brazilian lacks experience at the highest level but was chosen ahead of former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and Danilo, who were both on the bench as PSG looked to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany.

Beraldo replaces France defender Lucas Hernandez, who tore an ACL last week just as PSG had stabilized the heart of its defense with the pairing of Marquinhos and Hernandez.