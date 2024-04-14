Nation & World News

Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's 11-year reign

Bayer Leverkusen has won the Bundesliga for the first time
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, bottom, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — It’s “Neverkusen” no longer.

Coached by Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title for the first time Sunday to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign as champion.

In the end, it wasn't even close — Leverkusen leads second-place Bayern by 16 points.

Florian Wirtz scored a hat trick as Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen routed Werder Bremen 5-0 and the game ended with a pitch invasion Sunday to secure the club’s first-ever German league title with five games remaining.

“It’s indescribable ... I don’t think it’s possible, or I personally can’t even realize it yet,” Wirtz told broadcaster DAZN.

“I need a little more time in the locker room to really get my head around what we’ve achieved. But yeah, so far it’s just been nice to party outside with the fans and also have a bit of a party in the locker room.”

Fans had already stormed onto the field when Leverkusen scored its fourth goal with seven minutes to go, and the final minutes were played in thick red smoke from supporters’ pyrotechnics while players on Leverkusen’s bench clapped along to songs, danced and hugged one another.

The fifth goal in the 90th brought more fans onto the field — hundreds this time — and the referee ended the game amid confusion and jubilation. Thousands of supporters crowded the field waving flags, flares and cardboard copies of the Bundesliga trophy.

Leverkusen finally shed its reputation as perennial runner-up after five second-place finishes in the league and one in the Champions League.

Victor Boniface — starting a Bundesliga game for the first time since December because of injury — settled Leverkusen's nerves with the opening goal from the penalty spot before Granit Xhaka hit an audacious long-range shot to make it 2-0 with half an hour to go.

Bremen folded after that with substitute Wirtz scoring a goal very similar to Xhaka's, then another on the counter in the 83rd and a third to end the game, his first career hat trick.

Leverkusen is aiming for a historic treble of trophies. Alonso's team will play second-division Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin on May 25 and has a 2-0 lead over West Ham after their Europa League quarterfinal first leg.

The title puts the spotlight firmly on an industrial city of just under 170,000, which has been overshadowed by larger, more famous neighbors.

“Not in Cologne and Duesseldorf, no, we’re at home here,” is the third line of the club song played just before kickoff. Soccer is how Leverkusen stands out.

The club started as a workers’ team for the Bayer pharmaceutical giant 120 years ago and is a rare exception in Germany, where most clubs are majority-controlled by members under the so-called 50+1 rule.

Twelfth-place Bremen was in difficulties even before kickoff as the club accused midfielder Naby Keita of walking out on the squad after he was disappointed not to be in the starting lineup. Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky dealt with the few chances Bremen created.

In the early game, Ritsu Doan’s first-half strike was enough for Freiburg to win 1-0 at last-place Darmstadt, which moved closer to automatic relegation.

Darmstadt, with 14 points, was 12 points from the relegation playoff spot with five matches to play. No team in the Bundesliga has ever overcome such a deficit at this stage of the season to survive.

Leverkusen fans run on the pitch after Bayer Leverkusen won the German Bundesliga title beating Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen fans run onto the pitch to celebrate their team winning the Bundesliga after the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen players celebrate their side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka celebrates his side's second goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

The team bus of Bayer Leverkusen is welcomed by thousands of supporters at the stadium ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Leverkusen could win the Bundesliga title if they win the match against Bremen.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

The team bus of Bayer Leverkusen is welcomed by thousands of supporters at the stadium ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Leverkusen could win the Bundesliga title if they win the match against Bremen.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Supporters hold a banner, reading „Thanks Xabi" prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 30, 2024. Excitement was building in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday ahead of local team Bayer Leverkusen's expected Bundesliga title win after an outstanding season so far. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

FILE - Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, right, celebrates with teammates Jonathan Tah, up, Victor Boniface, left, and Granit Xhaka, centre, after scoring a goal that was seconds later disallowed by a VAR decision during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Dec. 3, 2023. Excitement was building in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday ahead of local team Bayer Leverkusen's expected Bundesliga title win after an outstanding season so far. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, centre, celebrates with his team after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 30, 2024. Excitement was building in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday ahead of local team Bayer Leverkusen's expected Bundesliga title win after an outstanding season so far. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz calms down fans and security personnel as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, center, celebrates winning the German championship after the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Leverkusen fans run onto the pitch to celebrate their team winning the Bundesliga after the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 14, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

