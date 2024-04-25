Nation & World News

Australia and New Zealand honor their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Hundreds of thousands of peole have gathered across Australia and New Zealand for dawn services and street to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day
Surf boats perform during the Anzac Day dawn service at Elephant Rock in Currumbin on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday April 25, 2024. (Jono Searle/AAP Image/ via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Surf boats perform during the Anzac Day dawn service at Elephant Rock in Currumbin on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday April 25, 2024. (Jono Searle/AAP Image/ via AP)
By ROD McGUIRK – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand for dawn services and street marches Thursday to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day, as tensions mount in U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended a dawn service in his country’s largest city, Auckland, while Australian Prime Minister Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saw the sun rise at a World War II memorial in the wilds of Australia’s nearest neighbor, Papua New Guinea.

April 25 is the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers’ first combat of World War I.

Albanese trekked to the memorial in the town of Isurava over two days with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. Isurava was the site of a major battle where U.S. and Australian troops fought the Japanese in August 1942.

“Those who enlisted for the Second World War grew up in an Australia scarred by the memory of the first,” Nine Network reported Albanese telling the gathering.

“Anzac Day has never asked us to exalt in the glories of war. Anzac Day asks us to stand against the erosion of time and to hold on to their names,” Albanese added.

Marape called for “peace to prevail in all circumstances."

Albanese is using his trip to underscore enduring security ties between the two countries that deepened in December last year when he and Marape signed a wide-ranging security agreement.

The signing was delayed by six months after a security pact between Papua New Guinea and the United States sparked riots in the South Pacific nation over concerns that the country’s sovereignty was being undermined.

Marape said in December that his government’s security agreements with the U.S. and Australia did not mean he was siding with those allies in their strategic competition with China.

China’s Foreign Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Papua New Guinea at the weekend to discuss with Marape building closer relations.

In New Zealand, Luxon told the crowd that the country had to thank its military personnel for their freedom and democracy.

“It’s a sacred day for all New Zealanders. It’s a chance for us all to stop, to reflect, to remember, to commemorate great Kiwi service men and women in the past and present who have gone to stand up for our values,” the Stuff news website reported Luxon saying.

Police on Thursday assured the public that there was no extremist threat to Anzac Day services and marches in Sydney. The assurance came after s even teenagers accused of following a violent extremist ideology were arrested in police raids across southwest Sydney on Wednesday.

Extremists have plotted mass-casualty attacks on past Anzac Days, but police have intervened before plans were executed.

Sydney residents turned out in large numbers for Thursday's events.

Military cadets react during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crowds gather for the Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crowds gather for the Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A military cadet watches events during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers salute after laying a wreath during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A veteran reacts during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers salute during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Australian naval personnel stand near a cenotaph during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crowds gather during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A young girl reacts during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Morehouse students want Biden to put authenticity ahead of politics

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Arizona grand jury indicts 11 Republicans who falsely declared Trump won state in 2020
33m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center
59m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center
59m ago

Possible clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani has 3 doubles, Landon Knack get 1st victory as Dodgers rout Nationals 11-2
2m ago
Arizona House advances a repeal of the state's near-total abortion ban to the Senate
3m ago
Police clash with students and make arrests at Texas university as Gaza war campus...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Funeral plans set for for hip-hop producer Rico Wade in Atlanta
2h ago
Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...