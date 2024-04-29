BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris launches nationwide economic opportunity tour in College Park
Nation & World News

Actor Gérard Depardieu will be tried for alleged sexual assaults on a film set, prosecutors say

French prosecutors say that actor Gérard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October over the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 of two women on the set of the film “The Green Shutters."
FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'Saint Amour' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily Le Parisien both reported that the 75-year-old actor was called in for police questioning in Paris on Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'Saint Amour' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily Le Parisien both reported that the 75-year-old actor was called in for police questioning in Paris on Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)
By OLEG CETINIC – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gérard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October over the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 of two women on the set of a film, prosecutors announced Monday.

The 75-year-old actor, who previously has denied any wrongdoing, was detained for questioning by police in Paris for several hours earlier Monday.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the actor has been “summoned to appear before the criminal court” after the questioning.

A trial will start in October “for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021” against “two victims, on the set of the film ‘The Green Shutters,’ ” the statement said. It did not name the alleged victims.

French newspaper Le Parisien has reported that a 53-year-old movie decorator has alleged that Depardieu grabbed her and kneaded her waist, stomach and breasts during filming for “Les Volets verts,” or “The Green Shutters,” according to the woman’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, when she filed the complaint to the Paris prosecutor’s office in February.

In an open letter last October, Depardieu said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”

Depardieu has also been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu was long seen as a national icon in France. He has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.

The latest episode involving Depardieu came as French cinema is roiled by a #metoo awakening following actor Judith Godrèche's call for France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse. She made that appeal during a live broadcast in February of the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars.

___

AP writers Barbara Surk in Nice, France, and John Leicester in Le Pecq, France, contributed.

Police officers stand outside the police station where French actor Gerard Depardieu is expected to be questioned, Monday, April 29, 2024 in Paris. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

View of the police station where French actor Gerard Depardieu is expected to be questioned, Monday, April 29, 2024 in Paris. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French actor Gerard Depardieu's lawyer Christian Saint-Palais answers a call Monday, April 29, 2024 in Paris. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French actor Gerard Depardieu's lawyer Christian Saint-Palais returns at the police stations Monday, April 29, 2024 in Paris. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gerard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Reporters wait outside the police station where French actor Gerard Depardieu is being questioned, Monday, April 29, 2024 in Paris. French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gerard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Follow-up protest forms at University of Georgia campus

Credit: TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris motorcade snarls traffic in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS’ NFL Today; Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason are out

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee

Credit: AP

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in a major NC city, police say
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

United Methodists prepare for votes on lifting LGBTQ bans and other issues at General...
5m ago
The Rolling Stones show no signs of slowing down as they begin their latest tour with...
5m ago
Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce agree to 2-year extension, AP source says
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)