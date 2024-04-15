A police officer, sheriff's deputy and suspect killed in a shootout in upstate New York, police say

Nation & World News

55 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer and a sheriff's deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. in Liverpool, about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

The Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office were tracking a vehicle that had eluded police earlier, Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said during a press conference.

Two Syracuse police officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle but got the license plate and tracked it to an address on Darien Drive in Liverpool. They requested assistance from the sheriff’s office after learning the suspect might be armed, Cecile said.

The officers found the vehicle at the home and saw what appeared to be guns inside the auto. They then “heard what sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence," Cecile said.

At least one suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers. The Syracuse officer, sheriff’s deputy and the suspect were shot and transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

All three were pronounced dead at the hospital, Cecile said.

“We lost two heroes tonight,” Cecile said.

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelly said police planned to search the house as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This is a dark day for Syracuse," Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. “This is our worst nightmare come true.”

Armed law enforcement officers patrol around the scene of a shooting Liverpool, N.Y., Sunday, April 14, 2024. A police officer and a sheriff's deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed, police said. (WSYR-TV Syracuse via AP)

Armed law enforcement officers patrol around the scene of a shooting in Liverpool, N.Y., Sunday, April 14, 2024. A police officer and a sheriff's deputy in upstate New York were shot and killed Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who also was killed, police said. (WSYR-TV Syracuse via AP)

