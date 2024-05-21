BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Nation & World News

Stock market today: US markets mixed in quiet premarket trading, Macy's rises on big profit beat

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in quiet premarket trading as more retailers report solid results at the tail end of earnings season
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in quiet premarket trading Tuesday as more retailers report solid results as they bring this quarter's earnings season to a close.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 leaned toward modest gains of less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1% before the bell, one day after hitting another record high.

Macy's jumped 3.4% early Tuesday after it easily beat Wall Street's profit projections. The New York retailer, which has been under pressure by investors to accelerate growth, also topped first-quarter sales targets and raised its outlook.

Hardware store chain Lowe's rose a modest 2.3% after it beat analysts' sales and profit targets.

This week has few top-tier economic reports, like last week's headliner that showed inflation may finally be heading back in the right direction following a discouraging start to the year. But some potentially market-moving reports on corporate profits are on the calendar.

Atop them all is Nvidia, whose rocket ride amid a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology has been a major reason for the S&P 500's gains over the last year. It will report its latest quarterly results on Wednesday, and expectations are high.

Target also reports on Wednesday with Ross Stores following Thursday. They could offer more details on how well spending by U.S. households is holding up. Pressure has been rising on them amid still-high inflation, even if it's not as bad as before, and cracks seem to be most visible among the lowest-income customers.

Hopes are growing that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates this year if inflation continues to cool. A cut to interest rates is generally a boon for equities markets.

One sector under particular pressure from high interest rates is the housing market. On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors reports on April home sales, which fell in March as home shoppers contend with elevated mortgage rates and rising prices.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 lost 1%, while Germany's DAX declined 0.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 38,946.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,851.70. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,724.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dove 2.1% to 19,220.62, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,157.97.

In Asia, investors are focused on signs about the health of Chinese economy. S&P Global Market Intelligence raised this year's growth forecast to 4.8% from 4.7% in April, but stressed it was not overly optimistic.

“The overall outlook of a tepid economic recovery remains unchanged, with the expansion supported by enhanced policy stimulus, strengthening external demand and gradually improving private-sector confidence,” it said in a report.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.26 to $78.04 a barrel. Brent crude the international standard declined the same $1.26 to $82.45 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched up to 156.30 Japanese yen from 156.27 yen. The euro cost $1.0865, up from $1.0861.

The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% Monday. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to finish just short of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5% in its first trading day after closing above the 40,000 level for the first time.

The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in New York. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in quiet premarket trading as more retailers report solid results at the tail end of earnings season. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange, right, is shown on May 16, 2024, in New York. Global shares have retreated Tuesday, May 21, 2024, even after most U.S. stock indexes finished higher, especially technology issues like Nvidia. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Thursday, May, 16, 2024, in New York. World stocks have advanced on Monday, May 20, 2024, after U.S. stock indexes drifted near their records on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing above 40,000 for the first time. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, center, at a securities firm Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly fell Tuesday, even as most U.S. stock indexes finished higher, especially technology issues like Nvidia. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, second left, in red, at a securities firm Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta IG: investigations being internally blocked
2h ago

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest

Credit: AP

EU reprimands Kosovo's move to close Serb bank branches over the use of the dinar...
2m ago
China sanctions former US lawmaker who supported Taiwan
2m ago
Israeli officials seize AP equipment and take down live shot of northern Gaza, citing new...
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station