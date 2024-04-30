Nation & World News

1 horse remains under observation and another is expected to recover fully after London rampage

Britain's military says one of the horses that galloped through the streets of London last week is expected to make a full recovery while another remains under observation following its injuries
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, on Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
3 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — One of the military horses that broke away from their trainers and galloped through the streets of London last week is expected to make a full recovery while another remains under observation, the British Army said Monday.

Quaker, a black horse, has shown "significant improvement'' on the way to what is expected to be a complete recovery, the army said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Vida, a gray, remains under "close and careful'' veterinary observation for his injuries.

The horses were part of a group that was being trained for ceremonial duties on April 24 when they were spooked by builders moving rubble near Buckingham Palace. Vida was widely photographed covered in blood as he galloped through central London.

Two service personnel injured in the incident are still undergoing treatment in the hospital but will make a full recovery, the army said. The others have returned to work.

“Healing takes time — please be patient as we support that process," the army said. "The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Emory students return to quad for 5th day of protests

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern
1h ago

Credit: AP

Late Medal of Honor recipient from Georgia honored at U.S. Capitol

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

KSU fraternity creates scholarship in slain valet’s name

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mets pitcher Luis Severino working on no-hitter through 6 innings against Cubs
10m ago
A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges
12m ago
Wake up, sleeping beauties. It's almost Met Gala time
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Ray’s Restaurants sold after 40 years and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
AJC hip-hop documentary screens Wednesday at Atlanta Film Festival