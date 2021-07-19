Nashville Predators draft pick Luke Prokop announces he is gay

Over the past year, Prokop said he told family members and teammates that he is gay, and then in June he told his bosses in the Predators front office, who immediately expressed support.

Prokop told ESPN that “tears just started coming from my eyes” after sharing the news with the team’s assistant general manager Brian Poile, who “showed me a lot of support and told me the Predators are behind me 1,000% and want what’s best for me and that they’re proud of me,” he told the network.

On Monday Predators president and CEO Sean Henry released a statement saying the “organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also reached out to him recently and to offer his support, ESPN reports.

Prokop was inspired by the positive reaction to Nassib’s revelation on June 21, but said he had reached his own decision as a way to clear his conscious and validate his true identity.

“From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams,” he wrote. “I hope that in sharing who I am I can help other people see that gay people are welcome in the hockey community, as we work to make sure that hockey is truly for everyone.”