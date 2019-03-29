Search HBCU coverage, by school and Greek organization

X

Local News | March 29, 2019
Coverage of historically black colleges and universities found on the AJC's Sepia Facebook page

General HBCU coverage

Find by school

GEORGIA COLLEGES:

Albany State: Founded in 1903 as the Albany Bible and Manual Training Institute.

Paine College: Founded in 1882 as Paine Institute.

Spelman College: Founded in 1881, based in Atlanta. Also once called Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary.

ARKANSAS COLLEGES

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff: Founded in 1873 as Branch Normal College.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA COLLEGES

Howard University: Founded in 1867 by Civil War hero General Oliver Otis Howard, the commissioner of the Freedmen's Bureau.

FLORIDA COLLEGES

Florida Memorial University: Founded in 1879 as Florida Baptist Institute.

KENTUCKY COLLEGES

Kentucky State University: Founded in 1886 as the State Normal School for Colored Persons.

Simmons College of Kentucky: Founded in 1879 as the Kentucky Normal and Theological Institute.

LOUISIANA COLLEGES

Dillard University: The history of Dillard University dates back to 1869 and its founding predecessor institutions - Straight University and Union Normal School. It was chartered as Dillard in 1930.

Xavier University of Louisiana: Founded in 1915, Xavier is the only HBCU affiliated with the Roman Catholic church.

MARYLAND COLLEGES

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore: Founded in 1886 as the Delaware Conference Academy.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGES

Alcorn State University: Founded in 1871 as the first black land grant college established in the United States.

Mississippi Valley State University: Founded in 1950 as the Mississippi Vocational College to train teachers for rural and elementary schools and to provide vocational training.

Rust College: Founded in 1866 as Shaw University. It changed its name to Rust College in 1882 to avoid confusion.

MISSOURI COLLEGES

Harris-Stowe State University: Founded in 1857. The roots of the school date back to two St. Louis colleges, Harris Teachers College and Stowe Teachers College.

Lincoln University of Missouri: Founded in 1866 by black Civil War veterans, the college in the country to hold that distinction.

NORTH CAROLINA COLLEGES

North Carolina Central University: Founded in 1910 by James E. Shepard as the National Religious Training School and Chautauqua.

Winston Salem State University: Founded in 1892 as Slater Industrial Academy in one room with 25 students.

PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGES

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: Founded in 1837, the school is considered the oldest black institution of higher education in the country. It was started as the African Institute.

SOUTH CAROLINA COLLEGES

Benedict College: Founded in 1870 as the Benedict Institute.

Claflin University: Founded in 1869 by northern missionaries for the education of freedmen and their children.

TEXAS COLLEGES

Huston-Tillotson University: Founded in 1881, the current school is the result of a merger between Tillotson College and Samuel Huston College.

Wiley College: Founded in 1873 the school is one of the oldest predominantly black colleges west of the Mississippi.

VIRGIN ISLANDS COLLEGES

University of the Virgin Islands: Founded in 1962. Based on the definition of an HBCU - schools established before 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African American community - UVI is the "youngest," HBCU.

VIRGINIA COLLEGES

Hampton University: Founded in 1868 as Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute. In 1930, the school began a 50-year run as Hampton Institute.

WEST VIRGINIA COLLEGES

Bluefield State University: Founded in 1895 as Bluefield Colored Institute. Today, it has the highest percentage of white students than any other HBCU.

West Virginia State University: Founded in 1891 as West Virginia Colored Institute, one of the original black land-grant schools.

Find by Greek fraternity

Alpha Phi Alpha: Founded in 1906 at Cornell University, it is the first of all Greek Letter organizations

Omega Psi Phi: Founded in 1911 at Howard University, it is the largest black fraternity.

Phi Beta Sigma: Founded in 1914 at Howard University by three students.

Iota Phi Theta: Founded in 1963 at Morgan State, it is the youngest of the "Divine Nine."

Find by Greek sorority

Alpha Kappa Alpha: Founded in 1908 at Howard University, it is the first black Greek letter sorority.

Delta Sigma Theta: Founded in 1913 at Howard University, it is the largest Greek letter sorority.

Zeta Phi Beta: Founded in 1920 at Howard University the sorority that is constitutionally bound to Phi Beta Sigma.

Sigma Gamma Rho: Founded in 1922 is the only black sorority founded on a white campus, Butler University.

