Brother’s Keepers

On January 9, 1914, our most Honorable Founders A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown and Leonard F. Morse planted a tree on the campus of Howard University that still bears fruit 102 years later.

Men of Sigma, ours is a proud legacy -- a legacy of men who have changed the course of American and world history. We stand on the shoulders of Alain Leroy Locke, George Washington Carver, William Tolbert, Kwame Nkrumah, James Foreman, Clarence Muse, Arthur W. Mitchell and countless others who left an indelible mark on society.

Our beloved brother Congressman John Lewis continues the fight for justice and equality for all God’s children. In sports and entertainment, Richard Sherman, George Selvie, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Blair Underwood, J. Anthony Brown, Bobby Jones and Flex Alexander represent Phi Beta Sigma by giving their absolute best in the performance of their duties.

In business, education and politics, Rod Paige, Edison O. Jackson, Reginald Browne, Edolphus Towns and Joe Dudley provide leadership models to which we all can subscribe. Truly, the list of outstanding Sigma men is endless, and because each of them represents us, we take time to celebrate their accomplishments and achievements.

As we move forward into our next 100 years, we will use the collective energies and skills of our 750 chapters to protect the futures of our young men and women of color.

Through effective implementation of our Bigger and Better Business, Social Action, Education and Sigma Beta Club programs, we will show our next generation of leaders that we are indeed OUR BROTHER’S KEEPER. That is our mission. This is our priority as we continue to march for victory!

I was initiated on the campus of Norfolk State University, the Delta Zeta Chapter, on May 7, 1992.

At that time, I never imagined that I would serve as the centennial president of our historic “Wondrous Band!”

I thank the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma for this amazing opportunity to serve. I am humbled by their investment of trust. Each and every day we are working to provide the membership with a maximum return on their investment!

Thank you for saluting the Men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Our story is the union of spirit and commitment to serve, with a firm foundation of learning and a genuine interest in the well-being of others.

This is crystallized in Sigma's motto: "Culture for Service and Service for Humanity."

With the principles, Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is one of the leading Greek-Lettered community service entities leading the charge against social injustice in America.

With a membership throughout the continental United States, Switzerland, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Africa, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is always poised to address the issues of the day.