Briar Davis’ path to Delta Sigma Theta paved by aunt

I have vivid recollections of afterschool evenings at my father’s law office where I would pretend to be his receptionist as he consulted with local Nashvillians until their matters were crystal clear.

On the weekends, I willingly accompanied my mother, a psychologist and a non-profit pioneer, on her in-home trips to counsel clients.

Although I could not comprehend these conversations, nor the reasons why we were spending so much time in these capacities, I developed a sense of selflessness, which I would learn is the root of one’s purpose.

It wasn’t until I visited my aunt Joyce Thompson’s home in the winter of 2012 that I encountered a woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Her home, adorned in elephants piqued a peculiar place in my mind.

I always wondered how she managed to mentor me and my peers, educate the masses and prepare some of the most wonderful comfort food all while inspiring me to be better than any of my idols.

I also appreciated her loving network of sorors who adopted me as their own daughter during my early collegiate stages.

My aunt, an all-purpose educator, unknowingly equipped me with an early blueprint of some of the countless characteristics that a Delta woman possesses.

She serves as the primary reason why I pursued Delta Sigma Theta. Not only did I realize that I wanted to be exactly like my aunt, I wanted to be a woman of Delta Sigma Theta.

That became a reality in 2014 when I pledged Delta at Clark Atlanta University.

As I reflect on my second year as a member of this organization, I can’t help but feel extremely blessed. I’ve gained a running list of blessings including 38 lifetime sisters.

I can proudly attest that I learn something new about Delta Sigma Theta each and every day. It is such a privilege to belong to an international network of sorors who inhabit every area of the world. Whether I am at my local grocery store or at a destination overseas, I can count on one of my warmhearted sorors to equip me with an overwhelming amount of support.

Through service projects, I have learned the extent of altruism.

The most compelling element of DST for me resonates in the idea that each and every one of my sorors is equipped with a specific set of talents that we utilize in order to impact the planet, one region at a time.

I am so grateful to be able to identify with the sorority’s history which is applicable to the present times.

I thank God for allowing me to be a part of the most phenomenal chapter filled with some of the brightest minds known to man.

Lastly, I thank DST for providing me with endless sisterhood, a lifelong platform and continual source of inspiration.