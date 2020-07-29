Happening now: Rep. John Lewis returns to Atlanta to be laid to rest

U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ body will arrive today in Atlanta, his adopted home and final resting place.
The civil rights giant, who died July 17 at age 80, spent his adult years here and started his political career on the Atlanta City Council. In Congress, he represented the 5th District, which covers Atlanta and many adjoining cities and communities.
Credit: Patrick Semansky
His funeral will be Thursday, and he’ll be buried next to his wife, Lillian, who died in 2012.
But there are more “celebration of life” events to be held before his internment.
After arriving from Washington around noon, the congressman’s casket will be loaded into a hearse from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta and driven to the state Capitol for a fifth and final public viewing.
As was done in the nation’s capital and three Alabama cities, members of the public will be allowed to file past Lewis’ casket from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 8 to 10 p.m. Guests should enter from Mitchell Street, bring government-issued IDs for adults and wear a mask.
State leaders and dignitaries, including Gov. Brian Kemp, “dean” of the Georgia House Calvin Smyre and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, will mark Lewis’ arrival at the Capitol Rotunda during a private ceremony at 2 p.m.
His Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity brothers will conduct a special rite for their deceased member at 7 p.m. inside the Capitol. So will the Prince Hall Masons.
Lewis’ body will remain at the Capitol until it is transported Thursday morning to Ebenezer Baptist Church for the 11 a.m. funeral.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this story today and Thursday as events progress.