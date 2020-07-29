Happening now: Rep. John Lewis returns to Atlanta to be laid to rest

After arriving from Washington around noon, the congressman’s casket will be loaded into a hearse from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta and driven to the state Capitol for a fifth and final public viewing.

As was done in the nation’s capital and three Alabama cities, members of the public will be allowed to file past Lewis’ casket from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 8 to 10 p.m. Guests should enter from Mitchell Street, bring government-issued IDs for adults and wear a mask.

State leaders and dignitaries, including Gov. Brian Kemp, “dean” of the Georgia House Calvin Smyre and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, will mark Lewis’ arrival at the Capitol Rotunda during a private ceremony at 2 p.m.

His Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity brothers will conduct a special rite for their deceased member at 7 p.m. inside the Capitol. So will the Prince Hall Masons.

Lewis’ body will remain at the Capitol until it is transported Thursday morning to Ebenezer Baptist Church for the 11 a.m. funeral.

