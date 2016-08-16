AJC Sepia HBCU of the Week: For Atlanta doctor it was “Always Alcorn”

While at Alcorn, I learned that my professors, especially Drs. Parker and Boykins, had high expectations for each student, and that they expected me to excel and succeed in my future chosen profession of medicine.

Alcorn was the place where I received the foundation to attend and receive my Doctor of Medicine degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. It was at Alcorn, during the summer of my second year, that I got the opportunity to attend the Harvard Health Careers Summer Program at Harvard University. Moreover, it was my academic foundation at Alcorn that prepared me to become a research trainee at Argonne (Ill.) National Laboratory, prior to my attending Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Away from Alcorn State University’s campus, continued self-discipline, initiative, and persistence, with definiteness of purpose, plus faith in God, were ingredients and essentials for my success. Moreover, it was important to not only acquire knowledge, but also it was significant to apply my skills and medical knowledge for the benefits of my patients and to make a difference in society.

How has the college shaped you?

These principles of achievement and success taught to me by my professors at Alcorn enabled me to graduate from Alcorn State University in three years, summa cum laude, with a B.S. degree in biology.

Armed with these principles, upon graduation from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, I completed my internship in surgery at the University of Rochester and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

After Rochester, I performed ophthalmic research at the University of Illinois, Eye and Ear Infirmary in Chicago. Next, I completed my residency in ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Prior to completing my residency at the Mayo Clinic, I was chairman of the ophthalmology residency journal club and I received The Mayo Clinic Ophthalmic Alumni Award.

In order to become a vitreoretinal surgeon, I received and completed a fellowship in surgery and diseases of the retina at Harvard Medical School and at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

In addition, I served as director of the retina service for the Harvard Community Health Plan and I served on the staff of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1983.

What have you given the college?

Through my tenure on the Alcorn State University Foundation, Inc. I have given back financially while serving as secretary of the Foundation and chairman of the Investment Committee.

In 2012 I was selected the HBCU Male Alumnus of the Year for all of the HBCUs, representing not only Alcorn, but all of the HBCUs.

Alcorn State University represents an institution which has produced graduates who excel in their chosen profession such as medicine- particularly for me, practicing in the specialty of vitreoretinal surgery and diseases including diabetic retinopathy.

While I am serving my third term on The Johns Hopkins University Alumni Association Council, which is the governing body for the University’s more than 190,000 members, it is my foundation from Alcorn which has nurtured me to strive for excellence, to give back to others, and to help to create uncommon good for the common good for generations to come in the future.

What does the college mean to the world?

Alcorn prepares its students to think globally and act locally. I have given presentations in Montreal and Paris.

After obtaining an MBA from Kennesaw State University; a Doctor of Medicine degree from Johns Hopkins University; attending other universities and medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and Harvard University; when I am asked where did I received my undergraduate degree, I answer with pride and dignity along with highest esteem and humility: “from Alcorn.”

In brief, I say, “Always Alcorn.”