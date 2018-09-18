X

Listen to the “HBCU Journeys” podcast

Historically black colleges and universities create moments that change lives, and the AJC is telling those stories with its “HBCU Journeys” podcast. Watch the trailer for the podcasts, which can be found on iTunes.

News | Sept 18, 2018
By AJC staff
Hear graduates of historically black colleges and universities describe a memorable moment in their HBCU experience.

Welcome to HBCU Journeys, a special edition podcast series brought to you by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In this ten-part series, our team of reporters Rosalind Bentley, Eric Stirgus and Ernie Suggs dig into the heart of what makes an HBCU experience so unique through candid interviews with graduates and students whose lives were changed by those historic schools.

The podcast is part of the AJC’s series “HBCUs: A Threatened Heritage,” which checks in on the health of HBCUs and explores why some experts fear that one-quarter of those schools could be gone within two decades.

You can listen to the "HBCU Journeys" episodes below, or go to the Apple Podcast store to hear the entire series.

Episode 1: Ice Ice Baby

Robert Cole is a 1987 graduate of Morehouse College and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In 1988, Robert and his chapter brothers appeared in Spike Lee’s classic, “School Daze.” Robert sat down to talk about his star turn in the movie.

Episode 2: Think Clark

Lisa Haygood is a 1990 graduate of Clark Atlanta University. A second generation “Clarkite,” Haygood followed her mother to the school. As a student at CAU, Lisa was recruited for an internship by an old long-lost family friend.

Episode 3: A new goal every day

Imani Watts is a Spelman College sophomore from Los Angeles. Majoring in dance with a double minor in fashion design and business management, Imani is already laying down a foundation to become a business mogul.

Episode 4: Do what makes you uncomfortable

Karen Wood is a 2016 graduate of Spelman College. Her journey through college is even more remarkable since she did it at an advanced age, after raising her children and establishing her career.

Episode 5: Like I had a second mother and father

Carlton Riddick is a 1993 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University. While Carlton spent some of his summers in Charlotte, the New Yorker faced a culture shock when he found himself “Down South” for college.

Episode 6: Mr. President

Wayne Haydin graduated from Southern University in 2004 and from the law school in Class of 2009. During his senior year, Haydin made history by doing something that no one had ever done in the long history of the school.

Sarah White is featured in Ep. 7 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast.
Sarah White is featured in Ep. 7 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Episode 7: What I needed

Sara White is a 1993 graduate of Clark Atlanta University. A native of Minneapolis, White came to Atlanta for her freshman year having had little interaction with black culture. That changed quickly.

Donald Mason Jr., right, is featured on Episode 8 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. At left is co-host Ernie Suggs of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Donald Mason Jr., right, is featured on Episode 8 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. At left is co-host Ernie Suggs of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Episode 8: Of Chidley and the Chicken Man

Donald Mason Jr. is a 1989 graduate of North Carolina Central University. Anyone with an affiliation or glancing knowledge of NCCU knows about Chidley Hall, the hulking dormitory on the hill that nearly every man in the school’s history has lived in. Mason tells his story about living in Chidley.

Tiffany Greene is featured in Episode 9 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. (CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM)
Tiffany Greene is featured in Episode 9 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. (CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Episode 9: A picture worth a thousand words

Tiffany Greene is a 2014 graduate of Spelman College. The idea of this podcast series came about after the HBCU series team found a graduation photograph of Greene taken by AJC photographer Curtis Compton. He says it is one of his best shots. She has a different opinion about it.

Karvis Jones is featured in the Episode 10 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast.
Karvis Jones is featured in the Episode 10 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Episode 10: The best decision I ever made

Karvis Jones is a 2003 graduate of Rust College. Few people love their college as much as Karvis. Listen to his story about how Rust College has been a part of him since he was a child.

