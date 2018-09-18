Listen to the “HBCU Journeys” podcast

Episode 2: Think Clark

Lisa Haygood is a 1990 graduate of Clark Atlanta University. A second generation “Clarkite,” Haygood followed her mother to the school. As a student at CAU, Lisa was recruited for an internship by an old long-lost family friend.

Episode 3: A new goal every day

Imani Watts is a Spelman College sophomore from Los Angeles. Majoring in dance with a double minor in fashion design and business management, Imani is already laying down a foundation to become a business mogul.

Episode 4: Do what makes you uncomfortable

Karen Wood is a 2016 graduate of Spelman College. Her journey through college is even more remarkable since she did it at an advanced age, after raising her children and establishing her career.

Episode 5: Like I had a second mother and father

Carlton Riddick is a 1993 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University. While Carlton spent some of his summers in Charlotte, the New Yorker faced a culture shock when he found himself “Down South” for college.

Episode 6: Mr. President

Wayne Haydin graduated from Southern University in 2004 and from the law school in Class of 2009. During his senior year, Haydin made history by doing something that no one had ever done in the long history of the school.

Sarah White is featured in Ep. 7 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Episode 7: What I needed

Sara White is a 1993 graduate of Clark Atlanta University. A native of Minneapolis, White came to Atlanta for her freshman year having had little interaction with black culture. That changed quickly.

Donald Mason Jr., right, is featured on Episode 8 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. At left is co-host Ernie Suggs of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Episode 8: Of Chidley and the Chicken Man

Donald Mason Jr. is a 1989 graduate of North Carolina Central University. Anyone with an affiliation or glancing knowledge of NCCU knows about Chidley Hall, the hulking dormitory on the hill that nearly every man in the school’s history has lived in. Mason tells his story about living in Chidley.

Tiffany Greene is featured in Episode 9 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. (CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Episode 9: A picture worth a thousand words

Tiffany Greene is a 2014 graduate of Spelman College. The idea of this podcast series came about after the HBCU series team found a graduation photograph of Greene taken by AJC photographer Curtis Compton. He says it is one of his best shots. She has a different opinion about it.

Karvis Jones is featured in the Episode 10 of the "HBCU Journeys" podcast. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Episode 10: The best decision I ever made

Karvis Jones is a 2003 graduate of Rust College. Few people love their college as much as Karvis. Listen to his story about how Rust College has been a part of him since he was a child.