Kemp rings New York Stock Exchange opening bell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Surrounded by college officials, corporate executives, mascots, and a little white duck, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens convened at the stadium to remotely ring the bell ahead of the inaugural Aflac Kickoff Game. The Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are facing off to open their seasons tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The occasion marked the first time the NYSE opening bell has been rung from the state of Georgia.

Dickens, First Lady Marty Kemp, Former Gov. Sonny Perdue, and NYSE President Lynn Martin stood directly by Kemp and the Aflac duck ahead of the 9:30 a.m. opening of the U.S. stock market.

Kemp and the others gathered at a table upon which stood a wood-toned device resembling a vintage football helmet. They stood in front of media cameras and a large TV with a live broadcast to the real NYSE bell in New York. A camera crewmen’s directions to the crowd were temporarily drowned out by the mechanic sounds of the stadium’s new robotic security dog as it walked around the scene.

But Kemp eventually pressed downward on the helmet, which rang the bell electronically in New York.

Dickens called college football a large economic driver in the city, and Kemp called Atlanta a business hub. University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue wished for the Louisville fans to enjoy Atlanta’s festivities, though he quipped that “we don’t wish you too good a time tonight.”

AMB Sports and Entertainment President Tim Zulawski thanked everyone for their attendance, and he called the stadium a “catalyst for good” and a catalyst for positive outcomes the region.

Friday’s occasion also marked the second time for Atlanta to ring in the start of the college football season. Last year, Georgia representatives opened the season from the NYSE trading floor in New York.

“It’s not every day that we leave 11 Wall (Street) and bring the bell on the road, but we do for incredibly special and important events,” NYSE President Martin said. “Georgia has a special place in our hearts and we are so proud to be members of the Georgia community through Atlanta-headquartered Intercontinental Exchange.”