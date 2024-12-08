Georgia defeats Texas in overtime to lock up College Football Playoff spot

Trevor Etienne’s triumphant return. After missing the past three games with a rib injury, Etienne not only was able to play, he led the Bulldogs with 94 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Some time off. With the conference title came a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. That means the Bulldogs won’t have to play again until New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl. If there ever was a team that needed a break, it’s the battered-and-bruised Bulldogs. There’s a laundry list of injuries, a couple of more accrued here Saturday night.

Still king. A founding member of the conference where it just means more, Georgia won over the big-hat-wearing team that just rode in from the Southwest intent on taking over the SEC. For one year at least, that narrative gets kicked down the road.

Sleep in Sunday. Georgia doesn’t need to wake up early and get into place in front of a TV set to listen to CFP’s selection committee justify its decisions. Last year, the Bulldogs left their fate in the hands of that august body and found themselves exiled to the Orange Bowl and outside the playoff. Had they lost Saturday, no one can be sure what might’ve happened.

Asked what the victory meant, coach Kirby Smart said emphatically, “rest? We’re a tired team after (SEC commissioner) Greg Sankey sent us out on the road like he did this season. But this is a resilient group.”

After being down 6-3 at the half, Georgia made a comeback, leading 16-13 with less than a minute left in regulation. However, with 24 seconds to go Texas kicked a field goal to tie the score at 16-16, which sent the game to overtime.

Texas was unable to reach the end zone in its overtime attempt, but a 32-yard field goal gave the Longhorns the advantage.

Beck was injured on the last play of the first half and did not return during regulation, but was forced to re-enter after Stockton took a hard hit on the penultimate play.

Trevor Etienne scored the winning touchdown on a handoff from Beck.

Georgia’s only touchdown in regulation came from a second half run by Etienne.

The CFP final rankings will be revealed during the selection show on ESPN at noon Sunday.