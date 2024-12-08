Plane circles MetLife Stadium with message to co-owner John Mara to fix the Giants' 'dumpster fire'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly 90 minutes before New York was to play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, asking Giants co-owner John Mara to overhaul the team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

“Mr. Mara, enough. Please fix this dumpster fire!” the message read as it was towed behind the rear of a small plane.

The Giants entered the game with a 2-10 record and were riding a seven-game losing streak that has put coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the hot seat. New York was 6-11 in 2023 after making the playoffs in Daboll's first season in 2022 with a 9-7-1 record. The only other season it went to the postseason since winning Super Bowl 46 was in 2016.