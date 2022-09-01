How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell

BreakingNews
Georgia gas tax break extended again for another month
Georgia Tech's Buzz and Georgia's Hairy Dawg are scheduled to be at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
The guests at the New York Stock Exchange were invited to mark the start of the 2022 college football season

Football mascots from Georgia Tech and UGA and former Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley will help ring in the college football season Thursday from an unexpected spot – a balcony above the New York Stock Exchange.

The 4 p.m. event will be available to watch via livestream as the Georgia delegation rings the closing bell to mark the end of the stock market trading session. Georgia, the defending college football national champion, has a similar tradition, the ringing of the chapel bell on its campus in Athens after football games and other important occasions.

The invited guests on Thursday include the schools’ two costumed mascots, Hairy Dawg and Buzz, along with Dan T. Cathy, chairman of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who is now chancellor of the University System of Georgia, according to a spokesperson for the University System.

In addition to Dooley and his wife, Barbara, the group is expected to include each college’s athletic director, Todd Stansbury from Tech and UGA’s Josh Brooks, UGA President Jere Morehead, members of the Board of Regents and representatives from the College Football Hall of Fame and the Peach Bowl.

The NYSE routinely hosts guest delegations to preside and get their photos taken during the opening and closing bells.

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Tech will play Clemson on Monday. Both games are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

This story will be updated with photos, video and details of the ceremony.

About the Author

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

