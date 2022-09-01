How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell

The 4 p.m. event will be available to watch via livestream as the Georgia delegation rings the closing bell to mark the end of the stock market trading session. Georgia, the defending college football national champion, has a similar tradition, the ringing of the chapel bell on its campus in Athens after football games and other important occasions.

The invited guests on Thursday include the schools’ two costumed mascots, Hairy Dawg and Buzz, along with Dan T. Cathy, chairman of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who is now chancellor of the University System of Georgia, according to a spokesperson for the University System.