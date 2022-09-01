How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell

Football mascots from Georgia Tech and UGA and former Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley will help ring in the college football season Thursday from an unexpected spot – a balcony above the New York Stock Exchange.
The 4 p.m. event will be available to watch via livestream as the Georgia delegation rings the closing bell to mark the end of the stock market trading session. Georgia, the defending college football national champion, has a similar tradition, the ringing of the chapel bell on its campus in Athens after football games and other important occasions.
The invited guests on Thursday include the schools’ two costumed mascots, Hairy Dawg and Buzz, along with Dan T. Cathy, chairman of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who is now chancellor of the University System of Georgia, according to a spokesperson for the University System.
In addition to Dooley and his wife, Barbara, the group is expected to include each college’s athletic director, Todd Stansbury from Tech and UGA’s Josh Brooks, UGA President Jere Morehead, members of the Board of Regents and representatives from the College Football Hall of Fame and the Peach Bowl.
The NYSE routinely hosts guest delegations to preside and get their photos taken during the opening and closing bells.
The Georgia Bulldogs play the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Tech will play Clemson on Monday. Both games are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
This story will be updated with photos, video and details of the ceremony.
