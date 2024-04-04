In the middle of the pack was the Fulton County E-911 center, which covers Fairburn, Union City, Palmetto, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton and unincorporated parts of the county. The center fell short of the industry standard in 2023: only about 84% of calls to Fulton 911 were answered within 20 seconds.

Megan Spence has more experience with 911 than most. The 39-year-old physical therapist cares for patients around metro Atlanta who’ve come home from the hospital, and sometimes they need to be rushed back because of a sudden health setback.

Since the pandemic, Spence says she has had to call 911 frequently, often more than once a month, and estimates she has been put on hold about a half-dozen times.

One of those calls turned into a full-blown crisis. Spence had entered the patient’s home to find her soaked in blood. The woman, recovering from knee surgery, had mistakenly continued to take blood thinner medication against a doctor’s instructions. When Spence dialed 911, she was placed on hold. The patient’s family members panicked, she said, and Spence felt helpless.

“In that situation, there’s nothing I can do,” Spence said. “I can’t make the bleeding stop.”

Eventually, Spence got through and an ambulance arrived. But the experience was harrowing, Spence said. The patient was in the intensive care unit for a month.

Fewer 911 operators, longer delays

From an early age, children learn that 911 is the number to call in an emergency, when every second counts. But, in recent years, emergency communications systems have been strained in communities across the country like never before.

Nationwide, the length of time callers waited for a 911 operator to pick up rose during the pandemic, as agencies struggled to retain staff who can handle the high-stress work that requires a calming voice during a crisis.

“It’s not a job that many people can do,” said April Heinze, chief of 911 operations at the National Emergency Number Association, later adding, “The folks that we do hire sometimes didn’t really realize what they were signing up for.”

The exodus of workers during the pandemic has resulted in fewer people who are trained to take emergency calls, leading to delays in answer times. This has strained 911 centers in many major metro areas, including Las Vegas; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri.

The root of the problem, according to industry experts and agency leaders? Staffing.

“It's not a job that many people can do. The folks that we do hire sometimes didn't really realize what they were signing up for." - April Heinze, chief of 911 operations at the National Emergency Number Association

There’s no easy fix to the 911 worker shortage. Some local agencies have raised wages. But even after new workers are hired, their training takes a long time.

There are the secondary problems, such as slow ambulance response times that can clog up the emergency system. And there are structural problems, such as aging technology that slows response times and physically aging buildings that can disrupt the entire 911 operation.

“Clearly, we were not where we wanted to be in 2023,” Peter Aman, chief administrative officer for the Atlanta Police Department, told the AJC. “The hold times in 2023 were not acceptable.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Tonya McElrathbey embraces her daughter Brittany during a family reunion as Brittany's siblings gather around. McElrathbey family members said they were on their own when Brittany was shot in January and family members calling 911 were put on hold. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

‘Something out of the movies’

In Brittany McElrathbey’s case, more than one person at the southwest Atlanta apartment complex called 911 right after she was shot, but all were placed on hold. So the McElrathbey family realized they were on their own.

Her brother, Cornelius McElrathbey, carried his sister into their sedan, along with their mom, who held the phone as they listened to the 911 hold message that kept repeating the same message: to not hang up, that someone would be with them as soon as possible.

It was approaching rush hour in Atlanta, and traffic was already backed up on the highway. Cornelius drove on the city streets toward Grady Memorial Hospital like a mad man: running red lights, striking curbs and exceeding 60 mph.

“It was like something out of the movies,” he said. “I wasn’t really trying to break the law, but the law didn’t matter at the time. We tried to get the law on the phone.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Instead of waiting for an ambulance, Cornelius McElrathbey (left) took his sister Brittany to the hospital, driving like a madman and sometimes breaking the speed limit. "I wasn’t really trying to break the law," he says, "but the law didn’t matter at the time. We tried to get the law on the phone." Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

His sister’s condition worsened with each passing minute: Her eye became swollen, her airways started to close and pieces of pink internal tissue fell from her nose. Then, moments before the family arrived at the hospital, a 911 operator finally answered. They were told to pull over and wait for an ambulance. But that wasn’t an option, Cornelius thought. He kept driving.

Once at the hospital, he clutched Brittany in his arms, racing into the building as she fluttered in and out of consciousness. The hospital staff took her to begin treatment.

The last thing she remembers is her brother, standing there, before everything went black.

“I said, ‘Cornelius, don’t let me die,’” Brittany recalled of that moment.

Improving the system

In the AJC’s review of 21 metro area jurisdictions, some were more forthright than others.

Gwinnett County officials would not make anyone from the 911 center available for an interview, instead issuing a statement about its improved pay for 911 workers and how the issue of improving the emergency system is “a top priority for county leadership.”

Atlanta E-911 is the largest agency in the state, and it frequently handles complex calls such as shootings, major traffic accidents and apartment fires, Aman said. Those complex calls take longer to resolve, thus creating a backlog.

Atlanta’s center recently added nearly 70 new call takers, but training takes about six months. When those new hires come online, Aman predicted they will be able to answer 95% of calls within 20 seconds.

“We have the tools, technology, people, processes and systems in place to meet national standards consistently, as we move through this year,” Aman said.

On the other end of the spectrum is Cobb County.

Melissa Alterio, executive director for the Cobb County E-911 center, said county officials have slowed worker turnover by raising wages and improving the work environment. There’s a peer support program and licensed clinicians for mental well-being, and workers engage in friendly competitions to improve their metrics.

Those changes, Alterio said, contributed to the agency’s improved answer times. Back in 2021, Cobb County E-911 was falling short of the national standard — answering about 89% of calls within 20 seconds. Last year, the center met the national standard.

“We truly try to do everything that we can to motivate our staff members,” Alterio said.

Physical, mental healing of Brittany McElrathbey

It has been months since the shooting and, slowly, Brittany McElrathbey is healing. Her family is raising money to cover the costly hospital stay and subsequent surgeries. At the hospital, the family was told there had been other major shootings that day — a situation the APD says can clog the emergency phone system.

Her injuries included, a broken neck, jaw, eye socket and nose. She still can’t hear out of one ear and is unsure whether she will be able to again. Her right eye won’t close on its own; before going to sleep she has to shut it manually. She still spits out chunks of blood.

Beyond the physical pain, McElrathbey suffers a lot of emotional distress. During a recent storm, she heard a loud thunderclap. She jolted forward, on the verge of tears.

In March, Atlanta police arrested a man, 20-year-old Daniel Neal, in connection with the shooting.

The more the McElrathbey family thinks about that day, the angrier they become. Not only was the shooting random and reckless, but they believe that if they hadn’t turned their sedan into a makeshift emergency vehicle, Brittany would have died.

“She would have bled to death,” said Tonya, her mom.

The lesson they’ve taken from this experience? To learn basic first aid skills, such as CPR, and to think for yourself in an emergency.

“Be prepared for 911 not being there for you,” Tonya said.