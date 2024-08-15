The number of homicides may be significantly higher. In a written statement, Department of Corrections spokesperson Joan Heath told the AJC that the prison system had investigated 33 prisoners’ deaths as homicides between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7 of this year. She did not respond to requests to reveal how many of these investigated deaths were in the first six months, and whether the investigations determined that the deaths were homicides.

The increasing death count raises questions about whether prison system failures are driving the totals.

An investigation by the AJC last year exposed widespread corruption in the prison system, including how hundreds of GDC employees had smuggled in drugs and other forms of contraband. The stories also detailed extreme understaffing, extensive illicit drug use by inmates, record numbers of homicides and suicides and large criminal enterprises run by prisoners that killed and victimized people on the outside.

Heath said a rising number of people in prison, along with longer sentences, likely contribute to the number of deaths.

“With 23,691 offenders facing 20-plus years, life or life without parole, many of the deaths are attributed to natural causes based on the number of years they remain incarcerated and begin to age,” she said in an email to the AJC.

It’s unclear how most of the prisoners died this year, whether from natural causes, suicides, drug overdoses or other accidents. After February, the GDC decided to no longer include the suspected manner of death in its monthly mortality reports, as it had done in previous years.

To determine which prisoners were homicide victims, the AJC reviewed incident reports and data, death certificates and arrest warrants and interviewed family members and local coroners. This year’s total includes one person who was not a prisoner, Aureon Shavea Grace, a food service employee at Smith State Prison who was shot to death in June by an inmate who then turned the gun on himself.

Six of the 24 homicides occurred in May, and that month saw several particularly disturbing killings.