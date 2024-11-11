Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

See how Cobb County and Gwinnett county precincts voted on transit referendums

Customers get on Gwinnett County Transit bus at the Civic Center MARTA station, Thursday, September 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By , and
55 minutes ago

Voters in Cobb and Gwinnett resoundingly turned down sales tax proposals that would have funded expansion of public transit in the fast-growing suburban Atlanta counties.

The vote was closer in Gwinnett, but the outcome marked the fifth time voters there have rejected penny sales taxes for transit since 1971. It lost by 28,000 votes.

In Cobb, the sales tax question prevailed in only one precinct, and that by six-hundredths of a percentage point. It lost by a whopping 95,000 votes.

In both counties, “yes” votes were more likely in neighborhoods along the busy interstate corridors of I-75 and I-85, according to analysis of voting by precinct.

Transit referendum results

Here is a closer look at the results by precinct in each county

Tap any precinct to see detailed results

