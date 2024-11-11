Voters in Cobb and Gwinnett resoundingly turned down sales tax proposals that would have funded expansion of public transit in the fast-growing suburban Atlanta counties.

The vote was closer in Gwinnett, but the outcome marked the fifth time voters there have rejected penny sales taxes for transit since 1971. It lost by 28,000 votes.

In Cobb, the sales tax question prevailed in only one precinct, and that by six-hundredths of a percentage point. It lost by a whopping 95,000 votes.