Voters in Cobb and Gwinnett resoundingly turned down sales tax proposals that would have funded expansion of public transit in the fast-growing suburban Atlanta counties.
The vote was closer in Gwinnett, but the outcome marked the fifth time voters there have rejected penny sales taxes for transit since 1971. It lost by 28,000 votes.
In Cobb, the sales tax question prevailed in only one precinct, and that by six-hundredths of a percentage point. It lost by a whopping 95,000 votes.
In both counties, “yes” votes were more likely in neighborhoods along the busy interstate corridors of I-75 and I-85, according to analysis of voting by precinct.
Transit referendum results
Here is a closer look at the results by precinct in each county
Tap any precinct to see detailed results
Learn more
Voters reject transit expansion in Atlanta suburbs. But traffic and transportation needs continue to grow
Complete Georgia election results by county