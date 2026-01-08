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89-year-old wandered away and died after Marietta senior care home failed to check on her

Still unprotected: Senior care homes skate by with few fines

Dozens go missing from Georgia senior care homes, some with deadly results

The Series

A beloved father, a night of betrayal

Suffering behind the facade

Georgia families in the dark about risks

Prosecutors not alerted to potential crimes

Senior home gold rush

Lax oversight, low fines

Cursory death inquiry leads to family’s quest for answers

AJC'S UNPROTECTED

Broken Promises in Georgia's Senior Care industry

Other Findings

20 deaths linked to violations at Georgia senior care homes

Resident-on-resident attacks a risk at facilities

Two families share their experiences

Son searches for answers in mother’s alleged assault

Where the money came from

Most states have higher standards for directors of senior care homes

News stories

Video raises concerns about a father’s final days in senior care

Video raises concerns about a father’s final days in senior care home

Atlanta senior care homes struggle to rebound after pandemic

Georgia senior care homes struggle to rebound after pandemic

Nursing Home Covid Dealths

Warnock, Johnson seek investigation of Georgia’s nursing home death...

Caregiver accused of ignoring dying veteran’s pleas wants court to throw out video

‘Granny cams’ bill disappoints senior advocates

Nursing home residents finally get to see their loved ones face to face

Nursing home residents finally get to see their loved ones face to face

NURSING HOMES

Georgia House votes to allow visitors at hospitals, nursing homes

NURSING HOMES

COVID cases, deaths plunge at Georgia senior care homes in February

Caregiver accused of ignoring dying veteran’s pleas wants court to throw out video

‘Granny cams’ bill advances to House

AGING COMMITTEE

Panel votes to make Georgia hospitals, nursing homes allow visitors...

A window visit

Weighing the need to visit sick loved ones while keeping Georgians...

Commentary

Opinion: In praise of senior care progress

Opinion: On the Record on senior care in Ga.

Opinion: A strong step to safeguard Ga. seniors

Opinion: Stories of pain, loss around senior care in Georgia

Opinion: Keep pushing for seniorcare reforms

Opinion: Key Ga. elected leaders to contact to express your views

Consumer Guide

What type of facility or service is right for me or a loved one?

The first step in searching for elder care services is knowing the definitions of the different types of facilities.

Your assisted living or personal care home checklist

Types of risk for residents at long term care facilities

How to report senior care abuse and neglect

Unprotected: Behind the Scenes

Now Playing

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigative reporters for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spent more than a year digging into records of every assisted living community and large personal care homes in Georgia. In this short five-minute documentary, go behind the scenes with the investigative reporters to learn how they got the story, what their investigation found and why families had no way to know what’s really going on. Essential in-depth local journalism that only the AJC can do. Read the complete investigation and search their exclusive database at AJC.com/unprotected.