    • Elsie Grant, 86, sets her walker aside reaching for an air hug from her daughter Wanda Schroeder, socially distanced behind a protective plastic curtain when families could visit loved ones in the outdoor pavilion at Westbury Medical Care & Rehab earlier this month. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
    News
    Georgia updates nursing home visit rules
    Marsha Tyson during a window visit with her family Mother's Day weekend at her nursing home in Dublin. Tyson has early-onset Alzheimer's and has forgotten her three children over the months of isolation and lockdown. (Pace Tyson / Family photo)
    News
    Virus spread complicates plan for nursing home visits
    September 15, 2020 Cumming - Governor Brian Kemp speaks during the 'Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event at Reid Barn in Cumming on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Other guests include Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Dr. Alveda King, Pastor Todd Lamphere, and Pastor Tony Suarez. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Political Insider Blog
    Kemp’s new order paves way for in-person nursing home visits
    The Series
    AJC's Unprotected | Part 1: Death at Sunrise
    Senior Care Investigation
    A beloved father, a night of betrayal
    AJC's Unprotected | Part 2: Tales of Neglect and Abuse
    Senior Care Investigation
    Suffering behind the facade
    Kim Ross, with her husband and daughter in June, views a regulatory report filed on incidents at Rosewood Assisted Living. She thinks her mother, Iris Carter, was abused at the Fort Oglethorpe facility, which reported that Carter fell. DCH cited the home for failing to provide protective care and watchful oversight for three residents, including Carter. (BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Georgia families in the dark about risks
    The AJC showed Dekalb's DA elder abuse prosecutor Jeanne Canavan 11 cases where facilities in the county were cited by state regulators for allegations involving harm to seniors. She says that none had been brought to her office's attention. (Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Prosecutors not alerted to potential crimes
    AJC's Unprotected | Part 3: Senior home gold rush
    Senior Care Investigation
    Senior home gold rush
    Gail Walker with a photo of her mother, Lucile McMichael Brown, who died in 2015 at age 92. Her mother was a resident of an assisted living home in Macon. Her mother apparently got up in the night and somehow went out a door that was supposed to sound an alarm to alert staff if someone opened it. But no one noticed that Brown went out the door, fell down a hill and died. She was found outside after staff noticed she was not in her room. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Lax oversight, low fines
    AJC's Unprotected | Part 4: A family’s quest for answers
    Senior Care Investigation
    Cursory death inquiry leads to family’s quest for answers
    News
    AJC's Unprotected | Broken Promises in Georgia's Senior Care industry
    Other findings
    Summer Breeze Senior Living at 351 Wilmington Island Road in Savannah. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    20 deaths linked to violations at Georgia senior care homes
    ajc.com
    Senior Care Investigation
    Resident-on-resident attacks a risk at facilities
    Judith Kaufman's mother, Sallie Kaufman, died in 2016, months after her wheelchair rolled across a Dunwoody church parking lot while on an outing with Summer's Landing Tilly Mill assisted living. The incident broke her leg and caused much pain in her final months. (BOB ANDRES / ROBERT.ANDRES@AJC.COM)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Two families share their experiences
    John Golden holds up the funeral program for his mother, Curliene Golden, at a press conference in July, in Jonesboro. He and his attorney suspect that she was sexually assaulted at Governor's Glen Assisted Living Facility in Clayton County. She died weeks later. (Christina Matacotta/Christina.Matacotta@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Son searches for answers in mother’s alleged assault
    The Glen at Lake Oconee Village, an upscale assisted living community in Greensboro that was funded by conduit bonds. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Where the money came from
    State inspection reports say that Autumn Leaves of Stockbridge, a dementia care facility, once went three months without an on-site manager. The facility has changed hands after the parent company filed for bankruptcy. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Senior Care Investigation
    Most states have higher standards for directors of senior care homes
    Ozzie Murphy, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and could not communicate well, died last month after he wandered away from Hapeville Manor assisted living facility just days before Thanksgiving. Murphy spent the night outside in a church parking lot and a passerby found him unconcious the next morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
    Senior Care Investigation
    Gaps in Georgia laws leave residents with dementia most at risk
    Unprotected: Behind the Scenes | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
    Senior Care Investigation
    About the ‘Unprotected’ project
    News stories
    News
    Families struggle for answers in senior care investigations
    AJC Investigations
    Georgia’s oversight of long-term care shaky as COVID-19 cases jump
    AJC Investigations
    Lawmaker says nursing homes need ‘granny cams’
    AJC Investigations
    Georgia senior homes still scramble for testing as COVID-19 cases rise
    News
    Financial crisis looms for senior care homes
    News
    Deadly outbreak at Dunwoody Health nursing home raises questions about...
    Local News
    Families desperate to resume visiting loved ones in nursing homes
    Georgia Politics
    Kemp signs bill to bring sweeping reforms to senior care in Georgia
    Georgia Politics
    Legislature adopts sweeping reforms for senior care homes
    Georgia Politics
    Senate committee approves senior care reform bill
    Commentary
    State Rep. Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta) is congratulated by Rep. Calvin Smyre, (D-Columbus), after the passage of a bill on reform of senior care in Georgia. Smyre spoke in support of the bill. The Georgia house passed HB 987, sponsored by Cooper, to provide additional measures for the protection of elderly persons and better regulate assisted living facilities and large personal care homes. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com
    Opinion
    Opinion: In praise of senior care progress
    Georgia appears to be moving toward improving oversight of senior care facilities. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
    Opinion
    Opinion: On the Record on senior care in Ga.
    ISTOCK IMAGES
    Opinion
    Opinion: A strong step to safeguard Ga. seniors
    The AJC’s ongoing “Unprotected” series on senior care in Georgia has drawn hundreds of reader comments, pointing toward the need for legislative reforms, the Editorial Board believes. (iStock)
    Opinion
    Opinion: Stories of pain, loss around senior care in Georgia
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution hosted a community conversation about the AJC’s “Unprotected” reporting investigation at Georgia Public Broadcasting last October. Panelists consisted of (right to left) Bill Nigut, host and executive producer of Political Rewind for Georgia Public Broadcasting; Carrie Teegardin, AJC investigative reporter; Brad Schrade, AJC investigative reporter; State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta; Jason Marbutt, Cobb County Senior assistant district attorney; Melanie McNeil, Georgia Long-term Care Ombudsman; and Ginny Helms, President-CEO of LeadingAge Georgia. (Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com)
    Opinion
    Opinion: Keep pushing for seniorcare reforms
    Georgia’s Capitol.
    Opinion
    Opinion: Key Ga. elected leaders to contact to express your views
    Consumer guide
    ajc.com
    Senior Care Investigation
    What type of facility or service is right for me or a loved one?
    ajc.com
    Senior Care Investigation
    Your assisted living or personal care home checklist
    ajc.com
    Senior Care Investigation
    Types of risk for residents at long term care facilities
    ajc.com
    Senior Care Investigation
    How to report senior care abuse and neglect
    Unprotected: Behind the Scenes

    Investigative reporters for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spent more than a year digging into records of every assisted living community and large personal care homes in Georgia. In this short five-minute documentary, go behind the scenes with the investigative reporters to learn how they got the story, what their investigation found and why families had no way to know what’s really going on. Essential in-depth local journalism that only the AJC can do. Read the complete investigation and search their exclusive database at AJC.com/unprotected.

