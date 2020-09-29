Investigative reporters for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spent more than a year digging into records of every assisted living community and large personal care homes in Georgia. In this short five-minute documentary, go behind the scenes with the investigative reporters to learn how they got the story, what their investigation found and why families had no way to know what’s really going on. Essential in-depth local journalism that only the AJC can do. Read the complete investigation and search their exclusive database at AJC.com/unprotected.