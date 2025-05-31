Two Fulton County Jail inmates died in the past week, Sheriff Patrick Labat’s office said, with the deaths coming just months after the county reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over poor conditions at the jail.
The deaths of Shon Disola, 53, and Benjamin Pike, 55, bring this year’s inmate death toll to four, which was the total for all of 2024.
Pike, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead at the jail after efforts to revive him failed, according to a news release.
He had spent more than a year in custody after an arrest in early 2024 on charges including shoplifting, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to jail records.
Meanwhile, Disola died on May 25 in a local hospital where he was taken the week before after experiencing a medical emergency during free time at the jail, according to a sheriff’s news release.
“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the news release said.
Disola was arrested in February 2023 and was being held at the jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He had an arrest record dating back to 2000, for various charges, including rape, according to jail records.
Foul play is not suspected in either of the inmate deaths, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not offer many details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Two other inmate deaths earlier this year were ruled as suicides, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fulton County Sheriff spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said the department is making safety and mental health improvements, but adds they cannot prevent every death in the jail.
“It is important to acknowledge that predicting acts of self-harm or predicting the result of medical emergencies that result in death are not always possible, even in the most controlled environments,” Ammons said in an emailed statement.
The jail saw more than 60 deaths between 2009 and October 2022, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation — the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time. There were 15 in-custody deaths in 2022 and 10 in-custody deaths in 2023, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
The DOJ investigative report released in November found that living conditions at the jail did not meet constitutional standards, that deputies and detention officers at the jail use unjustified force on inmates and the jail fails to protect inmates against violence, among other concerns.
A legal agreement reached between the DOJ and Fulton County early this year aimed to help fix many of the problems.
Pike’s death stood out to Devin Franklin, a former public defender in Fulton County who currently works at the Southern Center for Human Rights. Pike was held for more than a year with a relatively small bond set at $2,500, records show.
“When you don’t have a lot of money, a $50 bond might as well be a $1 million bond,” Franklin said.
Pike was still in jail months after a judge had redirected his case to a competency docket. In a transfer order last October, a Fulton judge noted that he was incompetent to stand trial or not criminally responsible for the alleged acts based on a doctor or psychologist’s determination.
Staffing shortages have been a persistent issue at the jail and some county commissioners have expressed concern it contributes to safety problems at the facility. The commission earlier this month approved additional funding to pay overtime for jailers in hopes of addressing the shortages.
Franklin said that adding staffing only addresses a symptom of the larger issues of poor jail conditions and detaining people for longer than necessary.
“You’re leaving another end of that unaddressed, and that end of course is how can we get people out of jail sooner,” Franklin said. “Because the reality is the overwhelming lot of these folks are not going to be sentenced to prison.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com
Ex-DeKalb officer pleads guilty to overturned conviction in fatal shooting
Robert ‘Chip’ Olsen, who killed a mentally ill veteran in 2015, will serve rest of negotiated sentence on probation.
New Georgia law could help wrongfully convicted get paid by the state
People released from prison will soon be able to petition for compensation through the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings and begin to rebuild their lives.
YSL defendant sentenced to 5 years in prison after guilty plea
A man who faced life in prison in a sprawling Fulton County gang and racketeering case gets five years behind bars after pleading guilty to reduced charges.
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.