Primary syphilis refers to the early age of infection while secondary syphilis applies to later stage of the infection.

The rate of congenital syphilis increased 26% in Georgia — from 80 to 100 cases in every 100,000 live births — but remains lower than the national rate.

Georgia has the fifth-highest rate of chlamydia infections, with an infection rate 30% higher than the nation overall.

The rate of chlamydia infections in Georgia decreased for the first time since 2020 but still is above the national average. This is the second straight year of decline for the U.S. rate.

“I see a glimmer of hope amid millions of STIs,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention in a press release accompanying the federal data being released. “After nearly two decades of STI increases, the tide is turning. We must make the most of this moment — let’s further this momentum with creative innovation and further investment in STI prevention.”

Last year in the U.S., cases of the most infectious stages of syphilis fell 10% from the year before — the first substantial decline in more than two decades. Gonorrhea cases nationwide also dropped 7%, marking a second straight year of decline and bringing the number below what it was in 2019.

But in Georgia, the rate of gonorrhea infections ballooned from 219 cases per 100,000 in 2020 to nearly 300 cases per 100,000 in 2021. Despite two years of modest improvement, the infection rate in Georgia remains more than 50% higher than the national infection rate for gonorrhea.

Georgia as well as the nation has a long way to go to stop the STI epidemic. Nationwide, more than 2.4 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia were diagnosed and reported last year — 1.6 million cases of chlamydia, 600,000 of gonorrhea, and more than 209,000 of syphilis.

STDs can cause lifelong complications if left untreated. They can lead to pregnancy complications and infertility, and they can increase the risk of some cancers.

Syphilis is a particular concern. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by bacteria, and can cause serious health effects if not treated, including damage to the heart and brain. It can be fatal. In pregnant women, untreated syphilis results in infant death in up to 40% of cases. But with one penicillin shot given at least 30 days before delivery, a pregnant woman with syphilis and her baby can be cured of the infection. It’s a message that Atlanta-area health facilities are trying to disseminate widely — online, on billboards, and by word-of-mouth.

Cases of syphilis in newborns, passed on from infected mothers, also rose. The CDC noted nearly 4,000 babies in the United States — including 127 in Georgia — were born with syphilis in 2023.

The new report found cases of syphilis in their early, most infectious stages dropped 13% among gay and bisexual men. It was the first such drop since the agency began reporting data for that group in the mid-2000s. In Georgia, the rate of syphilis among men who have sex with men dropped 4% from 2022 to 2023.

What caused some of the STD trends to improve? Several experts say one contributor is the growing use of an antibiotic as a “morning-after pill.” Studies have shown that taking doxycycline within 72 hours of unprotected sex cuts the risk of developing syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

Meanwhile, the data also show that some racial and ethnic minority groups, and gay and bisexual men, are still disproportionately impacted by higher STD rates.

In June, the CDC started recommending doxycycline as a morning-after pill, specifically for gay and bisexual men and transgender women who recently had an STD diagnosis. But health departments and organizations in some cities had been giving the pills to people for a couple years.

Another factor may have been an increase in the number of health workers testing people for infections, doing contact tracing and connecting people to treatment. Congress gave $1.2 billion to expand the workforce over five years, including $600 million to states, cities and territories that get STD prevention funding from CDC.

Also, there are reasons to think the next presidential administration could get behind STD prevention. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump announced a campaign to “eliminate” the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030. (Federal health officials later clarified that the actual goal was a huge reduction in new infections — fewer than 3,000 a year.)

There were nearly 32,000 new HIV infections nationwide and 2,500 in Georgia in 2022, the CDC estimates. But a boost in public health funding for HIV could also help bring down other sexually transmitted infections, experts said.

