DeKalb private school teacher charged with sexual battery against minor

A DeKalb County private school teacher is out of a job after being accused of inappropriately touching a child during a sleepover at his Milton home, officials said.
Thomas Fagerlin was arrested last month after a girl told her parents about the incident, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Fagerlin, who worked at Capstone Academy in North Druid Hills, was arrested nearly three weeks after the sleepover and charged with one count of sexual battery against a minor, Fulton County Jail records show. He was released the following day on $15,000 bond.
In an emailed statement, Capstone Academy told AJC.com that Fagerlin no longer works at the private school and that the allegations against him are not school related.
AJC.com has reached out to Milton police for more information about the case.
In other news:
Credit: Atlanta Braves