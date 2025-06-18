News

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police have released body camera footage from the June 14 arrest of Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta Spanish-language journalist known for his immigration coverage and wide online following. Guevara was livestreaming to hundreds of thousands of followers when officers arrested him at a pro-immigrants rights protest in DeKalb County. He was charged with three misdemeanors: obstruction of law enforcement, unlawful assembly and being a pedestrian in the roadway. Guevara was later taken into ICE custody. Credits: Doraville Police Department | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

1:19