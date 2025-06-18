error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police have released body camera footage from the June 14 arrest of Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta Spanish-language journalist known for his immigration coverage and wide online following. Guevara was livestreaming to hundreds of thousands of followers when officers arrested him at a pro-immigrants rights protest in DeKalb County. He was charged with three misdemeanors: obstruction of law enforcement, unlawful assembly and being a pedestrian in the roadway. Guevara was later taken into ICE custody. Credits: Doraville Police Department | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

1:19
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ICE moves to deport Atlanta-based Hispanic reporter who covered immigration raids
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Daughter of detained reporter calls his possible deportation ‘terrifying’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing...

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:19

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police release footage of journalist Mario Guevara’s arrest at a pro-immigrants rights protest. Credits: Doraville Police Department | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

1h ago
Placeholder Image
2:16

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

Placeholder Image
2:53

Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life

Placeholder Image
0:58

Influential Hispanic reporter who tracks ICE agents arrested at protest

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta reporter known for his immigration coverage, was arrested at a protest. Credit: AJC | FB/MGNews | Arvin Temkar; Lauturo Grinspan / AJC

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:16

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

Placeholder Image
0:58

Influential Hispanic reporter who tracks ICE agents arrested at protest

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta reporter known for his immigration coverage, was arrested at a protest. Credit: AJC | FB/MGNews | Arvin Temkar; Lauturo Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:53

Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life

Placeholder Image
1:25

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Hundreds attended an immigration protest on Buford Highway. The rally was largely peaceful, but as police in riot gear later began deploying tear gas.