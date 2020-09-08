AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Georgia Politics
    Georgia Politics
  • County by County
    County by County
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports
  • ePaper

    • HBCUs: A threatened heritage

    A half-empty classroom at Paine College in Augusta. Many HBCUs are flourishing, but tiny Paine is facing serious problems, including an enrollment decline of nearly 50 percent from 2010 to 2015. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
    Local NewsPerilous times for black colleges
    Claflin University: Tiny South Carolina school shoots for the stars
    Education
    Claflin University: Tiny South Carolina school shoots for the stars
    Paine College, just a few miles from the famous Augusta National Golf Club, is in peril. Enrollment has declined by more than 50 percent since 2010, and its six-year graduation rate is 22 percent, according to federal data. It&amp;amp;rsquo;s in a yearlong legal battle with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to keep its accreditation. Paine College President Jerry Hardee, though, tells an upbeat story. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
    Local News
    Tiny Paine College in Augusta is looking for a lifeline
    WATCH: HBCU Journeys on iTunes Now
    News
    Listen to the “HBCU Journeys” podcast
    Graduates cheer during Clark Atlanta University's 2017 graduation ceremony. The future may be bright for these grads, but the future for some HBCU institutions is less certain. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM)
    Education
    Map and database: Comparing the health of HBCUs
    2017 Graduation Day at North Carolina A&T State University. With more than 10,000 students, the Greensboro college is now the biggest HBCU in the nation. (NC A&T University)
    Local News
    A&T: An HBCU powerhouse rises in Greensboro
    A print of the campus of Wilberforce University in Xenia, Ohio -- one of the first private black colleges in the United States. (Library of Congress)
    Local News
    HBCUs: Born in the North but most needed in the South
    The Lone Wolf. A statue of a howling wolf sits outside of the Cheyney University bookstore. Meager finances at the school forced the closing of the bookstore. (Ernie Suggs / esuggs@ajc.com)
    Education
    Cheyney University: The oldest HBCU faces an uphill struggle
    Black Colleges: Choosing an HBCU
    Education
    HBCU student finds a dream reborn by transferring to Clark Atlanta
    VIDEO: Black student makes a difficult educational choice
    Local News
    Kennesaw State student: ‘I didn’t think I would fit in at an HBCU’
    HBCU Journey
    Local News
    18 HBCUs that didn’t make it
    The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dressed in a cap and gown. King graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 with a bachelor's of arts degree in sociology.
    Local News
    Search HBCU coverage, by school and Greek organization
    Dr. Paul T Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, listens as the Fisk Jubilee Singers sing a song as they were honored with a historic marker on the Fisk University campus. The marker commemorates the Singers and their departure from campus in 1871 to tour the United States and abroad to raise funds for Fisk University.
    News
    The latest HBCU news
    Galleries
    Education
    HBCU alumni: Arts, entertainment and sports
    Education
    HBCU alumni: Politicians and civil rights leaders
    Education
    HBCU alumni: Business, education and innovation
    Life
    PHOTOS: 2020 Honda Battle of the Bands
    Education
    AJC Sepia HBCU of the Week: Bluefield State College Notable Graduates
    Education
    AJC Sepia HBCU of the Week: Hampton University's Notable Graduates
    Education
    AJC Sepia HBCU of the Week: Hampton University's National Historic...
    Education
    HBCU of the Week on AJC Sepia: University of Maryland Eastern Shore...
    HBCU news
    Albany State University is one of the three public, historically black universities in state Sen. Lester Jackson’s proposal.
    Education
    Georgia leaders debate idea to separate HBCUs from state system
    Graduates react after hearing billionaire Robert F. Smith is paying all student debt for the Class of 2019 during the Morehouse College graduation ceremony in Atlanta on Sunday, May 19, 2019. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
    News
    Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s 5 rules for living well
    Protesters with Westboro Baptist Church seen in this file photo.
    Education
    NEW FINDINGS: Atlanta colleges prepare for commencement protests by...
    A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois from 1904, when he was a professor at Atlanta University. The Atlanta Constitution often reported on the professor's activities, and first mentioned him as a Harvard student in 1890.
    Local News
    AJC Deja News: Harvard student W.E.B. Du Bois quite an orator (1890)
    The Spelman College quiz bowl team led by senior and team captain Ariana Benson; junior Jessika Agyepong; and sophomores Maati McKinney and Naomi Steplight won the 2018-2019 National Championship.
    AJC Sepia
    Spelman College drives away with quiz bowl national championship
    Copy of: Seven indicted in Fort Valley State prostitution case
    AJC Sepia
    Seven indicted in Fort Valley State prostitution case
    HBCU Journey
    Local News
    18 HBCUs that didn’t make it
    5 things about Morehouse College
    AJC Sepia
    Remembering when Obama singled out Morehouse grad Leland Shelton
    This 2013  photo shows a a ninth-grade math class in Clayton County. “In my experience, a successful student-teacher connection is so direct and intellectually intimate that it tends toward color-blindness,” writes Zach Etheridge, an award-winning white teacher who taught at a majority-black high school in Clayton County 11 years.
    Get Schooled Blog
    Opinion: It isn’t race that makes a teacher the best role model, for...
    Lucille Maugé has been named Clark Atlanta University's interim president following the resignation of Ronald A. Johnson.
    News
    Clark Atlanta University names Lucille H. Maugé acting president
    Videos
    News
    WATCH: What it means to attend an HBCU
    News
    Paine College in Augusta is looking for a lifeline
    News
    Claflin University: Tiny South Carolina school shoots for the stars
    News
    Black Colleges: Choosing an HBCU
    News
    VIDEO: Black student makes a difficult educational choice
    Local News
    HBCU Journey
    Local News
    HBCU Journey
    Local News
    HBCU Journeys Podcast
    © 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.