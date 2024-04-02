White Sox host the Braves on 4-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (3-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-4)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (0-1, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -233, White Sox +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their four-game home skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago had a 61-101 record overall and a 31-50 record in home games last season. The White Sox averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in road games last season. The Braves slugged .501 with a .344 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.