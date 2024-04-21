Rangers try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

Texas Rangers (11-11, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-5, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts); Braves: Darius Vines (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -159, Rangers +134; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Texas Rangers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta is 6-2 at home and 14-5 overall. The Braves are 11-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 6-6 record on the road and an 11-11 record overall. The Rangers have gone 5-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and eight home runs while hitting .338 for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with a .317 batting average, and has six doubles, five home runs, six walks and 20 RBI. Jonah Heim is 11-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .277 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.