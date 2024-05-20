Braves look to stop skid in game against the Padres

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -123, Padres +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the San Diego Padres.

Atlanta is 26-16 overall and 15-7 in home games. The Braves have a 13-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 14-8 record on the road and a 24-24 record overall. The Padres have hit 51 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 12 home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .323 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-38 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (head), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.