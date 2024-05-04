Georgia News

Pages leads Dodgers against the Braves after 4-hit performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Andy Pages had four hits against the Braves on Friday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (20-10, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, six strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 2.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -172, Braves +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Andy Pages' four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles is 10-8 at home and 21-13 overall. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .437.

Atlanta is 9-6 on the road and 20-10 overall. The Braves have a 17-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-30 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .296 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Braves: 6-4, .220 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

‘Baby, it’s hot’: Shaky Knees music festival off to a dry but steamy start

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
The Latest

Credit: AP

Andy Pages has walkoff single in the 11th inning, Dodgers outlast Braves 4-3
1h ago
Hundreds of Gaza protesters start at UGA, march through Athens
Swiss company to build $184 million metal casting facility in Georgia, hiring 350
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days