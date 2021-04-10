Korean companies reach deal on Georgia battery plant

The settlement clears a major black cloud that had hovered over the $2.6 billion construction site for months. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in February that SK stole trade secrets from LG. The commission also had said SK could only make batteries in Georgia for a limited time before it must stop importing the necessary parts.

The ruling had threatened a key part of President Joe Biden’s plan to fight climate change, a massive expansion of the use of electric vehicles. Biden had the power to reject the International Trade Commission’s ruling on the grounds that it would threaten his environmental policy objectives, as well as threaten the creation of 2,600 jobs in Georgia.