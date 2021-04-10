Korean companies reach deal on Georgia battery plant

A South Korean company can continue to build and eventually operate an electric vehicle battery factory near Commerce after it reached a deal with a rival, according to people familiar with the matter.
SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution reached an agreement that settles all legal disputes over trade secrets, these people said Saturday. The agreement covers both a recent ruling by a federal panel and related litigation in federal courts.
Terms of the financial settlement were not disclosed immediately Saturday. The companies could not be immediately reached for comment.
The settlement clears a major black cloud that had hovered over the $2.6 billion construction site for months. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in February that SK stole trade secrets from LG. The commission also had said SK could only make batteries in Georgia for a limited time before it must stop importing the necessary parts.
The ruling had threatened a key part of President Joe Biden’s plan to fight climate change, a massive expansion of the use of electric vehicles. Biden had the power to reject the International Trade Commission’s ruling on the grounds that it would threaten his environmental policy objectives, as well as threaten the creation of 2,600 jobs in Georgia.
Representatives from SK had lobbied the Biden administration to reject the ruling. Gov. Brian Kemp had also lobbied Biden to overturn the ruling, saying it threatened Georgia’s economy.
SK has agreements to supply the batteries it will make in Georgia to Ford and Volkswagen for new electric vehicles those companies plan to manufacture.