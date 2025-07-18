Falcons' Chris Lindstrom voted top interior offensive lineman by AP

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players among guards and centers, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Lindstrom got three first place-votes, two seconds and one third to beat out Joe Thuney for the top spot. Thuney, who was traded from Kansas City to Chicago this offseason, got two first-place votes, one second, three thirds and one fourth to finish second.

Kansas City center Creed Humphrey got two first-place votes and finished third and Denver's Quinn Meinerz got the other first-place vote and came in fourth.

Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson rounded out the top five.

Baltimore Tyler Linderbaum, Philadelphia's Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, Baltimore's Daniel Faalele and recently retired former Detroit center Frank Ragnow also received votes.

1. CHRIS LINDSTROM, Atlanta Falcons

Lindstrom has allowed just three sacks and 37 pressures on true pass sets the past three seasons, according to PFF, and has been a steady presence on Atlanta's offense. But Lindstrom really shines at run blocking when his ability to get in space on zone runs has helped fuel Bijan Robinson's success.

2. JOE THUNEY, Chicago Bears

Thuney has been one of the top guards in the league ever since being drafted by New England in 2016. He has been a first-team All-Pro the past two seasons in Kansas City and helped the Chiefs and Patriots reach the Super Bowl six times in his nine seasons. Thuney was forced to move out to tackle late last season for Kansas City, but will be back at guard as a key piece in Chicago following on offseason trade.

3. CREED HUMPHREY, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were willing to part with Thuney in part because they were strong at the other interior spots led by Humphrey at center. Humphrey has taken the mantle from Jason Kelce as the top center in the league and made first-team All-Pro for the first time last season. Humphrey hasn't missed a game in four seasons and excels at both run and pass blocking.

4. QUINN MEINERZ, Denver Broncos

After being drafted in the third round from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021, Meinerz has made steady progress each season and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 to get on this list. Meinerz allowed just 12 pressures last season, according to PFF, and is a violent blocker in the run game.

5. QUENTON NELSON, Indianapolis Colts

Nelson's play has dropped a little in recent years but the 29-year-old is still one of the top guards in the league. He was an All-Pro his first three seasons after being drafted sixth overall in 2018 and earned second-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career last season. Nelson has made the Pro Bowl all seven seasons.

