Agency rules company stole trade secrets, jeopardizing future of Ga. plant

Aerial photo shows SK Innovation's $2.6 billion construction site in Commerce on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The 2.4 million-square-foot plant, located next to Interstate 85 in Jackson County, could eventually employ up to 2,600 workers. Georgia gave SK one of the biggest incentive packages in state history to locate there, including $300 million in grants, tax breaks and free land. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State officials have warned that Georgia could lose thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments if the plant is forced to close.

Georgia could claw back some of the financial incentives it provided to SK, if a certain number of jobs are not created, Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said in an emailed statement. Otherwise, the state is sticking by SK.

“We remain committed to SK and interested in the impact of the project on the state,” Wilson said.

Gov. Brian Kemp could not be reached for comment.

The ruling protects the economic investments that LG Energy Solution has made in the U.S., CEO Jong Hyun Kim said in a statement. LG filed the trade secrets complaint against SK in 2019.

SK’s “total disregard of our warnings and intellectual property rights gave us no choice but to file this case,” Kim said.

An SK spokesman could not be reached for comment.