Federal panel scolds Korean battery maker

The U.S. International Trade Commission, which ruled last month that SK Innovation stole trade secrets from a rival, released the written opinion on Thursday. The commission decided that the company can make batteries in Georgia for only a limited time before it’s banned from using components needed for battery construction for 10 years. Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are lobbying President Biden to overturn that decision.

Kemp has said the ruling threatens thousands of potential new jobs and a multibillion-dollar investment in the factory near Commerce. The SK plant is one of the largest economic development projects in state history.