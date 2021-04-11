How bitter Korean rivals settled a rift that threatened Georgia battery plant

Ossoff, the newly elected Democrat from Georgia, figured a presidential veto was a long shot at best and instead set about trying to broker a negotiated settlement between SK Innovation and LG Energy, according to three senior officials familiar with the discussions.

But it required intense negotiations between two firms with a long history of distrust. At stake was no less than a cornerstone of Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure program, which aims to rev up the nation’s electric vehicle supply chain.

Flanked by Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden gestures to the crowd at the end of a drive-in rally at Pullman Yard on December 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Back in February, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of LG that SK stole trade secrets. It ruled SK could only make batteries for Ford for four years and Volkswagen for two years. After that it banned SK from importing components needed for making batteries for 10 years. It also scolded SK in its full opinion, issued in March, for destroying documents.

On April 2, less than two weeks before Biden’s deadline, Ossoff flew from Atlanta to Washington to meet with the chief executive of SK Innovation for more than three hours to prod the company to strike a deal and outline several potential pathways to an agreement.

Congress was in recess and Ossoff and the executives were set to meet in a conference room near the Senate floor, but the group quickly relocated to a nearby hotel when Capitol Hill shut down after a man rammed his car into a police barricade, leaving one officer dead and another injured.

After the meeting, Ossoff called a senior White House official to insist there was still a path toward a settlement, though it would require more rounds of negotiations and intense pressure on both rivals, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

Over that weekend, the officials said, the talks between the two South Korean firms restarted, though they didn’t gain much traction. On Monday, Ossoff met virtually with the chief executive of LG to urge more talks to bridge the gap.

All the while, other state officials amped up the pressure. Gov. Brian Kemp lobbied Biden to reject the ruling and met with SK’s leader and other executives in recent weeks. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock also prodded the firms to settle and pressed Biden administration officials to preserve the plant.

March 19, 2019 - Atlanta - Kim Jun (from left), SK Innovation CEO, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Chey Jae won, SK Executive Vice Chairman, joined in a groundbreaking ceremony. A South Korean automotive battery maker broke ground in March on a new nearly $1.7 billion battery plant in Jackson County, one of the largest single economic development projects in the state’s history and one that will bring a significant foreign investment — and 2,000 jobs. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in her role less than a month, also held multiple meetings with the rival firms, the officials said, and both companies stepped up aggressive campaigns to lobby Biden in their favor. Biden praised her “tireless work” in helping broker the pact.

Ossoff stayed deeply involved over the last week, officials say. He asked both companies to brief his staff multiple times a day on the latest developments in case the talks went sour and needed another intervention.

He was also in frequent contact with Biden administration officials over the fate of the deal, urging the talks to resume Friday night amid worries of another impasse.

Officials say a marathon negotiated session that extended from late Friday through Saturday paved the way for a deal, and that Biden called Ossoff on Saturday to confirm the settlement had been reached. After the deal was confirmed on Sunday, SK Innovation singled out Ossoff for his role.

“When the future of the plant was in jeopardy, Senator Ossoff provided leadership and helped us achieve a path forward,” said Jun Kim, the company’s chief executive.

“This successful outcome will lead to billions more in investment in Georgia. The state is now positioned to be the nation’s leader in electric vehicle battery production.”