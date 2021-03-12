LG says it could build plant to replace SK’s battery factory in Commerce

LG “is prepared to do whatever we can to help the people and workers of Georgia,” CEO Jong Hyun Kim said in a March 10 letter to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Kim also said in the letter that, if an outside investor acquires the SK plant, LG could partner with it to run the plant.

“Multiple investors and manufacturers … will be interested in the Commerce plant due to increased demand for electric vehicle batteries,” Kim said.

Kemp and Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development, could not be immediately reached for comment.

An SK spokesperson said in an emailed statement that “it is simply impossible for someone to acquire an EV battery manufacturing facility and run it to produce batteries acceptable to a major auto company.”

“LG’s monopolization of the U.S. battery supply chain will only set the U.S. further back in its effort to catch up with China,” the spokesperson said.

In a press release issued Friday, LG said it will select two locations in the U.S. before June as finalists for a new $4.5 billion plant. LG did not specify which locations are under consideration.

The new plant would be in addition to a previously announced expansion in Michigan and a partnership with GM that may be located in Tennessee.