Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.
“Home is where the heart is.” We hear that phrase a lot, but what if it means something deeper than we think? Is home a place, where our heart rests and that it longs for? Or is home a sense of bone-deep belonging that we carry with us, that finds shelter not in the safety of a dwelling but in the nearness of the people we love most, who see us and know us and allow us to see and know ourselves?
I went down this philosophical rabbit hole after reading iconic AJC reporter Ernie Suggs’ beautiful piece on Black family reunions. Let’s discuss.
FAMILY REUNIONS ARE LIVING BLACK HISTORY
Credit: Natrice Miller/ AJC
Credit: Natrice Miller/ AJC
Family reunions are a familiar affair for many people, but they’re something special in Black American communities. The ravages of slavery rent families apart, and afterward, navigating a hostile country often took Black individuals far away from their known kin. Finding each other, glorying in each new generation, was a victory most can’t imagine.
Suggs spoke to people at several Black family reunions, including a senior patriarch keen to keep the practice alive in younger generations, and a first-time attendee welcomed with open arms by a family she barely knew she had.
Credit: Sheeka Sanahori
Credit: Sheeka Sanahori
I spoke with Suggs about why this story was so important to him. This is what he said:
“I’ve always been drawn to telling the true story of the African American experience. On the surface, this could have been a simple idea — summer is prime time for Black family reunions. But I wanted to go deeper.
“Like so many of our traditions, family reunions were born out of trauma: the tragedy of slavery and forced separation. I wanted to find families whose stories reflected how these gatherings are more than just parties — they’re acts of resistance, remembrance and repair."
In a way, hitting publish isn’t the end of the conversation. It’s just the beginning. Suggs says he’s been heartened by responses to the story.
“The best part of doing stories like this is the way they resonate — not just with the people I interview, but with readers. I’ve received so many letters and social media messages about the grace of the story and the way it offered something deeper — something to learn. That’s what brings me joy."
🫶🏿 READ MORE: What remains: The power of Black family reunions
SATCHMO SUMMERFEST
Credit: AP File
Credit: AP File
Louisiana is always rocking with good music and good food, but it’ll be even hotter at the beginning of August when Satchmo Summerfest rolls around. The two-day festival, Aug. 2-3, celebrates the life of one of NOLA’s most treasured native sons, Louis Armstrong.
- How it goes down: In addition to plenty of jazz and New Orleans fare, the festival includes lectures and information on how Armstrong, widely considered the father of jazz, left an indelible legacy stretching from his humble roots in Jane Alley to, well, the entire world.
- Fun fact: Why Satchmo? According to the Louis Armstrong House Museum, Armstrong had a lot of nicknames that played on his big mouth. One such was Satchelmouth. When a magazine editor flubbed it to “Satchmo,” Armstrong took a liking to it, and it stuck.
- Reading recommendation: Armstrong was a prolific writer, and in researching this little section I learned he documented his early life working for a Lithuanian Jewish family in a book called “Louis Armstrong + The Jewish Family In New Orleans, La., The Year Of 1907.” In it, he tackles nuances of race, prejudice and the constraints of whiteness, from which Jewish people were very often excluded.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WEST VIRGINIA
Credit: Courtesy Steve Shaluta
Credit: Courtesy Steve Shaluta
West Virginia was admitted as a state June 20, 1865.
If you’ve never been to the Mountain State, you’re missing out. Growing up next door-ish in Maryland, I spent many gorgeous days in Harpers Ferry and Charleston. Some of the most beautiful country you’ll ever see. And don’t forget the pepperoni rolls.
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🧜🏻♀️ Hattiesburg, MS: Yes, you can be a competitive mermaid (don’t tell the kids). Earlier this summer, Mississippi’s Emily Shaw captained Team USA to a gold medal victory at the Merlympics in Germany. More from WDAM.
🌻 Mount Pleasant, SC: A student-led nonprofit at a magnet high school transformed the resident garden at a senior memory care facility. Jump Over the Odds focuses on serving seniors in the community, and the students were helped by funds won in a national grant competition. More from WCSC.
🎂 Huntsville, AL: A California woman who moved to Alabama a few years ago brought along the inspirational seeds of her nonprofit, Cakes 4 Kids. Now, a whole group of volunteers in the area are dedicated to making and delivering birthday cakes to underserved children. More from This is Alabama.
🍳 Greensboro, NC: Want some really good fast food breakfast? Head to Biscuitville, the North Carolina-based chain that was just voted best fast food breakfast in a national survey. More from The News & Observer.
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. amatl@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Every part of your home should make you feel something. I want to make things that you could look at in every corner and see something that brings you comfort.
With neon, bright colors and renderings of mylar balloons, Atlanta-based artist Lowkey Lyss’ work is modern with a nostalgic twist. But their philosophy on how your house should feel? Timelessly Southern.
Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter. 🍑
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Hyundai neighbors to state: Don’t treat Ogeechee River ‘like a ditch’
Residents who live near the Hyundai Metaplant, an EV factory near Savannah, expressed concerns about wastewater disposal plans at an environmental permit hearing.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.