FAMILY REUNIONS ARE LIVING BLACK HISTORY

Family reunions are a familiar affair for many people, but they’re something special in Black American communities. The ravages of slavery rent families apart, and afterward, navigating a hostile country often took Black individuals far away from their known kin. Finding each other, glorying in each new generation, was a victory most can’t imagine.

Suggs spoke to people at several Black family reunions, including a senior patriarch keen to keep the practice alive in younger generations, and a first-time attendee welcomed with open arms by a family she barely knew she had.

I spoke with Suggs about why this story was so important to him. This is what he said:

“I’ve always been drawn to telling the true story of the African American experience. On the surface, this could have been a simple idea — summer is prime time for Black family reunions. But I wanted to go deeper.

“Like so many of our traditions, family reunions were born out of trauma: the tragedy of slavery and forced separation. I wanted to find families whose stories reflected how these gatherings are more than just parties — they’re acts of resistance, remembrance and repair."

In a way, hitting publish isn’t the end of the conversation. It’s just the beginning. Suggs says he’s been heartened by responses to the story.

“The best part of doing stories like this is the way they resonate — not just with the people I interview, but with readers. I’ve received so many letters and social media messages about the grace of the story and the way it offered something deeper — something to learn. That’s what brings me joy."

🫶🏿 READ MORE: What remains: The power of Black family reunions

SATCHMO SUMMERFEST

Louisiana is always rocking with good music and good food, but it’ll be even hotter at the beginning of August when Satchmo Summerfest rolls around. The two-day festival, Aug. 2-3, celebrates the life of one of NOLA’s most treasured native sons, Louis Armstrong.

How it goes down: In addition to plenty of jazz and New Orleans fare, the festival includes lectures and information on how Armstrong, widely considered the father of jazz, left an indelible legacy stretching from his humble roots in Jane Alley to, well, the entire world.

Why Satchmo? According to the Louis Armstrong House Museum, Armstrong had a lot of nicknames that played on his big mouth. One such was Satchelmouth. When a magazine editor flubbed it to “Satchmo,” Armstrong took a liking to it, and it stuck. Reading recommendation: Armstrong was a prolific writer, and in researching this little section I learned he documented his early life working for a Lithuanian Jewish family in a book called “Louis Armstrong + The Jewish Family In New Orleans, La., The Year Of 1907.” In it, he tackles nuances of race, prejudice and the constraints of whiteness, from which Jewish people were very often excluded.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia was admitted as a state June 20, 1865.

If you’ve never been to the Mountain State, you’re missing out. Growing up next door-ish in Maryland, I spent many gorgeous days in Harpers Ferry and Charleston. Some of the most beautiful country you’ll ever see. And don’t forget the pepperoni rolls.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🧜🏻‍♀️ Hattiesburg, MS: Yes, you can be a competitive mermaid (don’t tell the kids). Earlier this summer, Mississippi’s Emily Shaw captained Team USA to a gold medal victory at the Merlympics in Germany. More from WDAM.

🌻 Mount Pleasant, SC: A student-led nonprofit at a magnet high school transformed the resident garden at a senior memory care facility. Jump Over the Odds focuses on serving seniors in the community, and the students were helped by funds won in a national grant competition. More from WCSC.

🎂 Huntsville, AL: A California woman who moved to Alabama a few years ago brought along the inspirational seeds of her nonprofit, Cakes 4 Kids. Now, a whole group of volunteers in the area are dedicated to making and delivering birthday cakes to underserved children. More from This is Alabama.

🍳 Greensboro, NC: Want some really good fast food breakfast? Head to Biscuitville, the North Carolina-based chain that was just voted best fast food breakfast in a national survey. More from The News & Observer.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Every part of your home should make you feel something. I want to make things that you could look at in every corner and see something that brings you comfort. - Atlanta artist Lowkey Lyss

With neon, bright colors and renderings of mylar balloons, Atlanta-based artist Lowkey Lyss’ work is modern with a nostalgic twist. But their philosophy on how your house should feel? Timelessly Southern.

