Editorial Roundup: Georgia

State prison is not church, though it would be nice if the men and women locked inside its metal cages acted like it was. That is not likely to happen in prisons where inmates are serving time for murder, rape, aggravated assault and other brutal crimes against humanity. They refuse to follow the rules and prey on others whenever the opportunity arises.

A recent article in The News highlighted the successful conviction of a three-time felon by the office of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins. The felon was found guilty this week in Glynn County Superior Court of beating up and kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and possessing a gun. It is unlawful for a convicted felon to have a gun in his possession.

It makes one wonder about the fury raised by a U.S. District judge Friday to begin fining the Georgia Department of Corrections for failing to change its solitary confinement practices. The facility incurring the wrath of the federal judge is the Special Management Unit of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. It is south of Atlanta by some 50 miles.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is accused of holding some of the state’s most violent offenders in solitary confinement in the Special Management Unit. One expert fears that the conditions in the unit could cause psychological harm to the criminals who are held there.

The federal judge had ordered reforms, which he now asserts the DOC has ignored.

While the majority of those who abide by the laws of this state would not condone returning to the practices of the 15th century Spanish Inquisition or any outright abuse by corrections officials, they understand the tremendous difficulties of keeping peace and order among those who do not believe in peace and order. Perhaps the judge or anyone else who believes the prison system is dealing too harshly with criminals, especially career felons, should spend a day in the shoes of the men and women who are paid to guard them.

It would be an enlightening experience.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. April 30, 2024.

Editorial: Stroke awareness saves lives

Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association.

Since May is recognized as Stroke Awareness Month, we want to take this opportunity to share some important facts and precautions with our readers.

Georgia is considered to be the “buckle” of what is called the “stroke belt,” the region in the southeastern United States with the highest incidence of stroke, hospital officials said.

An easy way to remember the signs of a stroke is the abbreviation “BE FAST”

B: Balance. Does the person have a sudden loss of balance?

E: Eyes. Has the person lost sight in one or both of their eyes?

F: Face Drooping. Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.

A: Arm Weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S: Speech Difficulty. Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence like, “The sky is blue.” Is the sentence repeated correctly?

T: Time to call 911. If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.

Quickly recognizing the signs of someone having a stroke and promptly calling 911 can mean the difference between life and death.

BE FAST is a great acronym to use in the event you believe you might be witnessing someone having a stroke, hospital officials have said.

Rapid treatment is the key to treating stroke.

There are also ways people can help reduce their risks of having a stroke, such as monitoring their cholesterol, maintaining a good diet, exercising and not smoking.

Reducing your risk could save your life but understanding the signs of a stroke has the potential to save someone else.

Learning how to spot a stroke is just as important as teaching your family CPR or what to do in the event of a fire. With stroke — just like a cardiac arrest or a fire — seconds count.

___

Dalton Daily Citizen. April 29, 2024.

Editorial: Cast informed ballots

Early voting is underway.

Of course, we encourage all registered voters to vote but please cast informed ballots.

While voting is the great American privilege, it is even more of a responsibility.

While it is important to vote in federal elections, local races on the ballot this cycle in many ways are even more important.

It is at the local level that government touches our daily lives the most.

Just as we all expect candidates to prepare themselves to run for office, voters must prepare to cast their ballots.

We are right to expect a candidate to have studied and to understand relevant issues, being able to clearly articulate positions on public policy.

We are right to expect candidates to have the experience, knowledge and temperament to lead and legislate.

We are right to scrutinize each candidate’s ethics and moral compass, looking into their background and fitness for office.

When a person makes the decision to run for high office, they open themselves up to public scrutiny, and it is fair for the electorate to have all available information prior to casting a ballot.

Voters should stay constantly informed and not merely make up their minds based on political party or some other reason without fully knowing for whom or what they are actually voting.

Just as we have and should have expectations for candidates, we should also hold ourselves to high expectations and not compromise our own positions, beliefs and values out of blind allegiance to a political party or movement.

Of course, it is fair to ask yourself if a candidate is a member of the party you affiliate with, but it is also reasonable to assess whether that same candidate shares your beliefs, positions and values.

Does the record match the rhetoric?

We encourage you to do your own independent research.

One-issue or even one-party voting can be shortsighted.

Every registered voter should vote.

We encourage you all to make it to the polls during this election year but please cast a thoughtful, informed ballot.

