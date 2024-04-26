Georgia News

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series versus Guardians

Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been activated by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians
5 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was activated Friday by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, matching the teams with the two best records in the major leagues.

Albies returned from the 10-day injured list on schedule after going down with a fractured right big toe.

He was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in an Atlanta victory April 15. Albies remained in the game, not realizing he was injured until he took off his shoe.

Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher shared playing time at second base while Albies was out. The Braves went 7-1 during that time to improve to 17-6, the top mark in baseball.

Still, the team was eager for the return of Albies, a 27-year-old, three-time All-Star who was hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Ozzie Albies limps to first base after getting hit by a pitch in the foot during the second inning of Monday's game against the Astros in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

With the bases loaded, Atlanta Braves batter Ozzie Albies, right, is hit in the foot by a pitch in front of Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, left, allowing the Braves' second run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros runner Alex Bregman, front left, is out on his slide as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, right, throws over him while attempting to turn a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

