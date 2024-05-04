Georgia News

Andy Pages has walkoff single in the 11th inning, Dodgers outlast Braves 4-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) scores on a walk-off single hit by Andy Pages during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) scores on a walk-off single hit by Andy Pages during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Pages had a walkoff single in the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday night.

Gavin Stone pitched well and Teoscar Hernandez homered in a matchup of two of baseball’s best teams. Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the Braves.

With Will Smith on second base in the 11th, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker intentionally walked Max Muncy. Teoscar Hernandez hit into a fielder’s choice and Pages, who battled Jesse Chavez (1-1) to a full count in an at-bat that lasted eight pitches.

Michael Grove (1-1) got the victory, retiring the side in the 11th.

Orlando Arcia hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning for Atlanta to score Luke Williams from second. The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the 10th. Shohei Ohtani singled to center field to score Chris Taylor from second. Ohtani was 1 for 2 with two walks and a stolen base, his seventh of the season.

Stone pitched six strong innings and allowed just one run. He struck out five and allowed five hits. The 25-year-old Stone, who made just eight appearances in his first year in the majors last season, is making strides in the Dodgers rotation, especially with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Bobby Miller out with injuries.

Charlie Morton allowed two earned runs in six innings, scattering five hits and striking out five. Riley homered in the first inning, a 449-foot solo shot to left, which was his third of the season and first since April 7.

Two batters before, Acuna, who has struggled offensively this season, singled to short center field but later got picked off second base. In trying to get back to second, he stumbled and then hobbled on his right foot back to the dugout but stayed in the game and homered in the eighth inning to tie it at 2.

In the third inning, Smith hit a run-scoring single to score Ohtani to tie it. Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead solo home run to right field in the fourth inning. It was Hernandez’s seventh home run of the season.

In the second inning, Jarrad Kelenic made a great throw from left field, an absolute perfect dart to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, to get a sliding Pages out at home plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: C Sean Murphy (oblique strain) is starting to swing a bat and is doing catching drills, according to Snitker.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder) played catch with Walker Buehler Friday and threw his first bullpen since surgery six months ago … RHP Bobby Miller (right shoulder inflammation) threw off the mound … RHP Walter Buehler (Tommy John surgery) will make his first start in almost two years on Monday against the Marlins.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 1.50 ERA) makes his third start of the season, opposion Los Angeles RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 2.72 ERA) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages (84) leaves the field after a walk-off single during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. Will Smith scored. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages singles during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. Will Smith scored. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages (84) celebrates with Teoscar Hernández after a single during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. Will Smith scored. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages singles during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. Will Smith scored. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after a single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. Chris Taylor scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first after outting Los Angeles Dodgers' Andy Pages (84) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

