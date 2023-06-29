News

Feds investigating Emory for discrimination of students

By
17 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating alleged discrimination against Arab, Muslim and Palestinian students at Emory University this year.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia) and Palestine Legal filed a federal civil rights complaint against the school last month on behalf of Emory Students for Justice in Palestine. They announced the federal investigation on Thursday.

An Emory spokesperson said the university has received the complaint and will respond, but is unable to discuss an open investigation.

The groups said in a news release about the filing that students have been followed on campus and filmed; called terrorists or fake Muslims; and been individually targeted and doxed on social media. The students have filed more than a dozen complaints with the university since October, the organizations said.

“We want the (U.S.) Department of Education to do what Emory failed to,” Emory SJP said in a statement in the news release, “which is investigate our reports of bias properly, listen to our voices, and hold Emory accountable, so we can safely advocate for Palestinian rights without fearing for our safety on campus.”

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

