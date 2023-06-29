Feds investigating Emory for discrimination of students

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating alleged discrimination against Arab, Muslim and Palestinian students at Emory University this year.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia) and Palestine Legal filed a federal civil rights complaint against the school last month on behalf of Emory Students for Justice in Palestine. They announced the federal investigation on Thursday.

An Emory spokesperson said the university has received the complaint and will respond, but is unable to discuss an open investigation.