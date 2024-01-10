Woman stabbed by ex-roommate at SW Atlanta apartment, police say

A woman was seriously injured when she was stabbed multiple times at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday morning by a suspect police said was her ex-roommate.

Officers were called to Pavilion Place on Cleveland Avenue just before 6 a.m. after getting reports of a person stabbed, Atlanta police said. The complex, formerly known as Crescent Hills, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous properties, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and rushed her to the hospital. Investigators believe she was arguing with an ex-roommate who stabbed her and fled from the apartment. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived and remains at large.