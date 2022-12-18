Dangerous Dwellings Series
Serious crimes, lax maintenance or other hazards make these among the most persistently dangerous apartment complexes in the Atlanta metro area in recent years. The designation is based on public data for addresses associated with each complex and takes into account the number of units in a complex. Read our methodology »
Total crimes or violent crimes compared with number of units
Repeated fires, fire injuries or fire safety violations
Code complaints, inspection findings, HUD scores, DCA reports, AJC visits
Serious threats such as gas leaks, severe structural defects
Complex / Address
Reason
Jurisdiction
Units
Year Built
Findings
1177 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Apartments
1177 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta301957
12th and James Luxury Apartments
1212 and 1241 James Jackson Parkway NW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2142002
300 Riverside Apartments, formerly Concepts 21 Six Flags
300 Riverside Parkway; addresses on Concept 21 Circle; and 300 and 370 Six Flags Drive, Austell
CrimeConditionsCobb County2201987
3112 Brookhaven, formerly Brookstone Crossing
2010 Curtis Drive; 3112 and 3132 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsBrookhaven1991965
33Ninety, formerly The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta3301974
4100 Glenwood, formerly Decatur Gardens, Peachcrest Gardens
4088, 4100, 4102, 4112 and 4114 Glenwood Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County1481963
412 James P. Brawley Apts
412 James P. Brawley Drive NW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta61962
4371 Glenwood, formerly Austin Oaks, Glenwood Garden
4371 Glenwood Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsDeKalb County1751967
609 Allen Drive, Allen Drive Apartments
609 Allen Drive, Riverdale
ConditionsHazardsRiverdale221957
Adams House Apartments and 1890 Adams House
2280 Campbellton Road SW, 1890 Myrtle, 1895 Plaza, Atlanta
CrimeHazardsAtlanta3281969
Adar at Golden Gate, formerly Terra Creek
4900 Central Drive, Stone Mountain
CrimeConditionsHazardsDeKalb County1921972
Alexander at Stonecrest
100 Leslie Oaks Drive, Lithonia
CrimeDeKalb County2622003
Alexander at the District
1750 Commerce Drive, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2802008
Amani Place, formerly Edgewood Court
1572 Hardee Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2001950; 2017
Amber Grove at Olley Creek, formerly Crescent Square
2050 Austell Road, Marietta
CrimeCobb County3601973
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta3402009
Appletree Townhomes
2328 Campbellton Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2101969
Arbor Gardens
5503 Riverdale Road, College Park
CrimeClayton County1021973
Arrowhead Townhomes by ICER, formerly Ashlar Townhomes
330 Arrowhead Boulevard, Jonesboro
ConditionsClayton County4101970
Ascent at Riverdale, formerly Noble Oaks and Twelve Oaks
634 Roy Huie Road, Riverdale
ConditionsRiverdale1801972
Ashgrove Apartments
481 & 480 Hambrick Road, Stone Mountain
CrimeDeKalb County921984
Ashley Cascade, formerly Ashley Courts
1381 and 1371 Kimberly Way, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta3852000
Ashley West End
717 Lee Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1122001
Ashton Creek
239 New Hope Road, Lawrenceville
CrimeLawrenceville1402001
Aspen Court, formerly Chastain Manor
1631 and 1700 Stanton Road SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1571971
Aspen Woods, formerly The Pavilion Apartments and Flat Shoals Road Apartments
3379 Flat Shoals Road, DeKalb County
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County2181973
Auburn Glenn
49 Boulevard SE, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2712004
Avalon Ridge
183 Mount Zion Road SE, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2222008
Avana on Main, formerly Uptown Square Apartments
508 and 517 Main Street NE, Atlanta
FireHazardsAtlanta3642007
Avery Townhomes, formerly The Life at Avery Park
2609, 2625, 2645 and 2659 Charlestown Drive, College Park
CrimeCollege Park2201970
Avondale Forest
3330 Mountain Drive; 25 and 294 Pine Tree Circle and other Pine Tree Circle addresses, DeKalb County
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County3731971
Avondale Reserve
260 Northern Avenue, Avondale Estates
ConditionsDeKalb County1561969
Avondale Village, formerly The Village at Kensington, Oak Tree Villas and Kensington Station
3465 Kensington Road; 3507, 3513, 3520, 3529 and 3532 Clubhouse Drive; 883 and 886 White Pine; and various Clubhouse Circle addresses including at least eight in the 800 and 900 blocks and 18 addresses from 3519 to 3628, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsDeKalb County9771970
Azalea Park at Sandy Springs
8805 Dunwoody Place and addresses on Cedar Run, Sandy Springs
FireSandy Springs4471984
Bedford Park
2739, 2729 Shallowford Road. Building addresses are odd numbers from 2731 to 2795, Chamblee
CrimeConditionsChamblee2721965
Bedford Pine
461 Boulevard NE; 447, 453, 463 Blvd NE. Also in the complex are 504, 529, 537 and 543, but they are now vacant, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1571928
Belle Vista, formerly Ashley Vista
100 Camellia Lane, Stonecrest
CrimeStonecrest, DeKalb County3122002
Bellingham Apartment Homes
1625 Roswell Road, Marietta
CrimeCobb County2001999
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road, Smyrna
CrimeCobb County1921963
Birch Run, formerly Highland Enclave
1203 and 1204 Brockett Road; Summerwood Drive from 1001 to 2110, Clarkston
CrimeClarkston1981983
Bloom at Dresden Park, formerly Huntington Creek
2200 to 2236 Plaster Road, Chamblee
CrimeHazardsChamblee1801971
Bradford Gwinnett
100 Castor Drive, Norcross
CrimeConditionsGwinnett County2841980
Brannon Hill
6603 Old Singleton Road, 1000 Old Hampton Drive and other addresses, Clarkston
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County3691973
Breckenridge
5530 Old Dixie Highway, Forest Park
CrimeForest Park2081971
Brentwood Meadows, formerly Brentwood Alison Court
2060 Alison Court, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta481960
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mt. Zion Road, Stockbridge
CrimeClayton County2001993
Brittany Place
3246 Covington Drive and even numbered addresses from 3248 to 3320, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2161969
Brooks Crossing
8050 Taylor Road, Riverdale
ConditionsHazardsRiverdale2241990
Cambridge Court
3700, 3704 and 3682 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsHazardsBrookhaven1001968
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta5922009
Camelot
5655 Old National Highway; also addresses on Camelot Drive including 308, 311, 413, 514, 613, 1107 and 1505, South Fulton
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsSouth Fulton3381970
Canopy Glen, formerly Canopy by Cortland and Oakbrook Pointe
1635 and 1606 Pirkle Road NW. Also 170, 219, 305, 502, 810, 924, 1529 Hampton Ridge, Norcross
ConditionsGwinnett County6841986
Chamblee Heights
3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road; Associated addresses include 3265, 3267, 3269 and 3271 Chamblee Dunwoody and multiple addresses on in the 100 block of Wiggins Way, Chamblee
CrimeChamblee1721964
Chapel Run
4522 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur
CrimeDeKalb County1722000
Chatsworth
4700 North Hill Parkway. Apartment buildings are numbered by the hundreds, from 100 to 4600 North Hill Parkway and include individual addresses, such as 3101 and 3102, Chamblee
CrimeChamblee4101983
Chroma Park, including the former Fields East West Commons
2100 and 2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell
CrimeHazardsCobb County3601999
City Views at Rosa Burney Park
259 Richardson Street, 570 Windsor Street, 250 Fulton Street SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1801973
Clarkston Station, formerly Wyncrest
3629 Montreal Creek Circle and other address from 3600 to 3629, Clarkston
CrimeConditionsClarkston3561972
Cobblestone
347 and 330 Pat Mell Road, Marietta
CrimeConditionsCobb County2421970
Colonial Square
2637 Old Hapeville Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1921966
Columbia at South River Gardens
3450 Forrest Park Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1242010
Columbia at Sylvan Hills
1150 Astor Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1912007
Columbia Commons
2524 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1582002
Columbia Mechanicsville
500 McDaniel St. SW. Associated addresses: 505 Fulton St SW; 525 Fulton, 455 Fulton St SW. Also 740 and 748 Ira St. SW and addresses in the 600 block of Garibaldi St. SW, per assessor listing, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1742007
Columbia Peoplestown
222 Tuskegee Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta992003
Commons at Camp Creek, formerly Crystal at Camp Creek, Diplomat Townhomes
2700 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park
CrimeCollege Park1241971
Conley Square, formerly Canyon Creek
925 Conley Road, Atlanta
ConditionsAtlanta721975
Constitution Apartments
960 Constitution Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1682006
Copper Social, formerly Stadium Village
3044 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta
CrimeCobb County1982015
Country Pines
15 Booth Road, Marietta
CrimeCobb County1121966
Creekside Corners, formerly Turnberry Place
5301 W Fairington Parkway. Also addresses on Turnberry Place, from 1101 to 17308, Stonecrest
CrimeStonecrest, DeKalb County4442001
Creekside Vista
3100 and 3102 Lumby Drive, Decatur
CrimeDeKalb County2082006
Creekside, formerly Creekside Forest
3000-3030 Ember Drive, Doraville
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2761972
Crestmont
500 Williams Drive, Marietta
FireMarietta2281986
Crogman School Lofts
1093 West Avenue SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1051923
Crystal at Cascade
2900 Landrum Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2321974
Crystal at Riverdale, formerly Highland Woods
5751 Riverdale Road, Atlanta
CrimeHazardsClayton County2241969
Crystal Heights
3440 Boulder Park Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1201970
Crystal Townhomes
3804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1201969
Decatur Lofts, formerly The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Road; 2867 Panthersville Road; and 2891, 2893, 2895, 2897 and 2899, Decatur
CrimeDeKalb County761975
Dunwoody Exchange
4211 North Shallowford Road. Also odd number addresses from 4205 to 4313 and 4314, Chamblee
CrimeConditionsHazardsChamblee2851966
Dunwoody Glen
6800, 6750 and 6806 Peachtree Industrial, Dunwoody
CrimeConditionsDunwoody5121973
Dunwoody Village
2311, 2313 and 2325 Dunwoody Crossing, Dunwoody
FireDunwoody7941981
Dwell @ 750
750 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta
CrimeMarietta3061972
Dwell @ Westside, formerly Westside 3
1090 Hollywood Road; 200 and 300 Brooks Ave NW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta641970
Eagles Run
2000 Bouldercrest Road. Property records also list 1996 and 2032 Bouldercrest, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsDeKalb County2341972
East Ponce Village, Formerly 13Ten and Landmark at Mountain View
1310 Wood Bend Drive, 5134 Ponce De Leon Ave., 1778 Wood Bend, 4900 Russwood, 4824 Brown Bark, 4736 Russwood, Tucker
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsTucker, DeKalb County9751987
Edgewater at Sandy Springs
7600 Roswell Road and addresses on Cimarron Parkway, Sandy Springs
ConditionsSandy Springs7601985
Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments, formerly Ashford Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Lane, Norcross
ConditionsFireGwinnett County6401984
Elevate at the Pointe, formerly Liberty Pointe and Franklin Gateway
707 Franklin Gateway, Marietta
CrimeConditionsMarietta1811968
Elite at 285, formerly Willow Way Apartments;
5890 Riverdale Road, Atlanta
ConditionsClayton County2961972
Elite at City Park
415 Fairburn Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsAtlanta2161991
Elite at Lakeview, formerly The Legends at Laura Creek Apartments and The Life at Lakeview
3200 Lakeview Place and other addresses on Lakeview Place. 3200 Lakemont Drive; 3781 Lakemont Drive, East Point
CrimeEast Point3261976
Embarcadero Club
2210 Sullivan Road, College Park
CrimeHazardsCollege Park4041975
Fairburn Townhomes
400 Fairburn Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2401972
Fairburn-Gordon I & II
193, 195 and 213 Fairburn Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta1601972
Fairway Court
1237 and 1247 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW, Atlanta
CrimeHazardsAtlanta641960
Fairway Gardens, formerly The Life at Fairway Gardens, Golf Vista and Colony Creek
445 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2001971
Five 7 Five Riverside, formerly Hunters Grove
575 Riverside Parkway, Austell
CrimeConditionsCobb County2001989
Flint River Apartment Homes, formerly Flint River Crossing and Williamsburg South
240 Flint River Road, Jonesboro
ConditionsClayton County2001971
Flipper Temple
2479 Abner Terrace NW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1631969
Forest Cove
900 New Town Circle and other New Town addresses, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireHazardsAtlanta3981974
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta
CrimeCobb County4061983
Forty15, formerly Waterford Manor
4015 Covington Highway, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County1101963
Freedom Park, formerly Hickory Park
4900 Delano Road, South Fulton
CrimeConditionsSouth Fulton1501974
Gardens at Briarwood
3540-3588 Buford Highway NE, Brookhaven
CrimeBrookhaven1301967
GE Tower
490 Glenn Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2011960
Glen Hollow, formerly The Life at Glen Hollow and Serenade
3859 Flat Shoals Parkway; 83, 255, 299, 316 and 338 Glen Hollow Drive, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County3361972
Grande Club
3740 Club Drive, Duluth
FireGwinnett County2641998
Griffin Street
20 Griffin Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta131961
Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross
CrimeGwinnett County1881986
Harvest Oaks
2948-2980 Delmar Lane, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta761960
Haven Hill Exchange, formerly Brookstone at Grove, Markeys Grove
3524 Buford Highway; 3520, 3530, 3532, 3534, 3536, 3630, 3632, 3638 and 3640 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
ConditionsBrookhaven1281972
Heritage Pointe
1350 Mayson Turner Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta841963
Heritage Station Family
765 McDaniel Street SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2202007
Hidden Creste, formerly Windjammer
3200 Stone Road SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2801975
Hidden Valley, formerly Spring Valley
2807 Misty Waters Drive; 2800, 2801, 2823 and other addresses in 2800 block of Misty Water, Decatur
CrimeFireDeKalb County2501970
Hidden Village, formerly Villages of Cascade. Listed as Landrum Arms by Atlanta
3041 Landrum Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1801972
Highland Circle
201 Northwood Drive NE, Sandy Springs
CrimeSandy Springs1331966
Highlands at East Atlanta
2051 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta
CrimeDeKalb County2501971
Hillcrest at Brookhaven
3446 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsBrookhaven1081967
Hollywood Shawnee, Hollywood West
1033 Hollywood Road and 1220 Gun Club Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta1121970
Huntington Station
2560 New Haven Drive and 2559-2593; and addresses in the 2500 block of Pilgrim Way, New Bedford Lane and Nantucket Drive, Chamblee
CrimeChamblee3301972
Indian Valley
741 Northern Ave. and 3520, 3524, 3528, 3532, 3536, 3540 and 3546 Indian Creek Way, Clarkston
CrimeDeKalb County2081970
JSD
1929 Sarah Court; 2232 Sarah Court NW; 6134 Singleton Road, Norcross
CrimeGwinnett County1401968
Kings Glen
2129 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta361960
KRC Hilltops
5651 Brook Hollow Parkway and addresses on Lia Hills, Norcross
ConditionsHazardsNorcross3951973
LaCota Apartments
6664 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and other addresses from 6646-6698, Dunwoody
CrimeDunwoody2661971
Lake Crossing
1325 Riverside Parkway, Austell
CrimeCobb County3001987
Lake Placid Village
5801 Kingsport Drive NE, Sandy Springs
CrimeSandy Springs991969
Lakeview
1401 N. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2841970
Las Palmas
1023 Seasons Parkway, 1025 Seasons Parkway; 1 Seasons Parkway. Every address from 100 to 2246 is in the complex, Norcross
CrimeConditionsFireGwinnett County2021986
Laurel Pointe
225 Johnson Road, 228 Morrow Road, Forest Park
ConditionsClayton County5931970
Legacy at West Cobb, formerly The Life at West Cobb and Caswyck Trail
2665 Favor Road, Marietta
CrimeCobb County3951970
Legacy Commons, formerly Westwood
6259 S. Norcross Tucker Road, Lawrenceville
CrimeGwinnett County2881974
Leyland Pointe, formerly Laurel Ridge
2900 and 2990 Laurel Ridge Way, East Point
CrimeEast Point2762005
Lillie R. Campbell House
1830 Campbellton Road, Atlanta
ConditionsAtlanta962007
Linden Ridge
5400 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain
CrimeDeKalb County2101972
London Towne Houses
308 and 311 Scott Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2001967
Luther's Landing
1981 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta201965
Maggie Russell Towers
400 Ralph McGill Boulevard, Atlanta
ConditionsAtlanta1501982
Magnolia Park
60 Paschal Blvd. Associated addresses also include odd numbers from 777 to 817 Magnolia Way, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta4002001
Manor III
1483 Arthur Langford Jr. Drive, 262 Arthur Langford Jr. Place, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta1261963
Martin Manor
2950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta641970
Martin Street Plaza, also known as Summerhill
600 Martin St. SE; 142 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta601979
Midway Manor
3626 Midway Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County801971
Midwood Pines, formerly Winwood or Windwood
6970 Shenandoah Trail and other addresses including 6881, 6883, 6891, and 6900-6984, Austell
CrimeConditionsCobb County2001973
Mirador at Peachtree, formerly Ashford Gardens
2203 Plaster Road, Chamblee
CrimeChamblee1641971
Montrose Brookhaven Apartments, formerly Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven
HazardsBrookhaven2881984
Mountain Crest
1075 N. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain
CrimeDeKalb County2801967
Mountain Oaks
4719 Central Drive, Stone Mountain
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County1681972
Nirvana Laurel Springs, formerly Laurel Park and The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale
CrimeConditionsFireClayton County3871971
North Cliff Valley
1344-1376 N Cliff Valley Way NE, Brookhaven
CrimeBrookhaven571972
Oak Forest
324 Hatton Drive and even-number addresses from 300-338, Scottdale
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County1501974
Oakland City, West End Apartments
1191 Oakland Lane SW and 1165-1197 Oakland Lane; 1280 to 1288 Oakland Drive; 979 Howell Place; 978 Peeples St SW; 1031, 1035 and 1039 Dimmock Street, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1111983
Orchard Walk
3800 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2041970
Oxford Village
2980 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1881974
Paradise East, formerly Summit Hill
1480-1504 Bouldercrest Road SE, Atlanta
CrimeDeKalb County3521974
Parc 1000, formerly Marquis Parc
1000 Montreal Road, Clarkston
CrimeConditionsClarkston2841973
Park 35, formerly Robins Landing
3491 Glenwood Road and addresses on Robins Landing Way, ranging from 3480-3545, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County3041965; 1973; 2000
Park at 500, formerly Clifton Glen and The Life at Clifton Glen
500-600 Hambrick Road and addresses on Old Front Street, Stone Mountain
ConditionsDeKalb County5561971
Park Estates, formerly Maple Walk Apartments
1150 Maple Walk Circle and other address from 1120 to 1247; 3265 Covington Drive, Decatur
CrimeConditionsHazardsDeKalb County1001985
Park South
2612 Steele Ave SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta361966
Park Valley, formerly The Park on Candler
2571 Candler Road; 2931 Panthersville Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsHazardsDeKalb County2361971
Park Vista
1940 Fisher Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta3441951
Parke Towne North
1432 North Cliff Valley Way NE; odd number addresses from 1323 to 1361; even number addresses from 1380 to 1390 and other numbers from 1391-1462 and 1478. Also, odd number addresses from 1603 to 1635 Briarwood Road NE, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsHazardsBrookhaven4861964
Parkside Crossing
4233 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park
CrimeConditionsForest Park2501962
Pavilion Place, formerly Crescent Hills
532 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta2401966
Peaks of MLK
2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1832004
Pelfrey Pines
199 Grove Way, Roswell
ConditionsHazardsRoswell951950
Piedmont Pads, formerly City Walk, Renaissance Walk, Dwell ATL
171 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1442007
Pine Tree Condominiums
Pine Tree Trail (multiple addresses) Also addresses in the 2900 block of Creel Road including 2900, 2985 and 2995, South Fulton
CrimeSouth Fulton401990
Pinebrooke, formerly Fairway Pointe
9170 Dorsey Road and addresses on Fairway Pointe Drive in the 800 and 1500 blocks, among others, Riverdale
CrimeConditionsHazardsClayton County1371997
Pines at Mount Gilead, formerly Glen Abbeny and Mount Gilead Road
3350 Mount Gilead Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta861970
Polaris at Camp Creek Apartments, formerly The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park
CrimeFireCollege Park1751968
Polaris at East Point, formerly Thirty72 and Brookfield Apartments
3072 Washington Road, East Point
CrimeEast Point1181967
Porter Westside, formerly Gables 820
820 W. Marietta Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2482008
Prado North
145 Northwood Drive, Sandy Springs
CrimeSandy Springs1001967
Premier Apartments
7200 Six Flags Parkway; 7200 Premier Lane, Westwood Parkway, Westwood Place, Austell
CrimeConditionsFireCobb County2801973
Providence at Cascade, formerly Country Oaks
320 Fairburn Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2401969
Regency Woods
3160 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsBrookhaven1501971
Reserve at Riverdale
5470 Riverdale Road, College Park
CrimeClayton County1331974
Residence at Riverside Row, formerly Parkview
360 Riverside Parkway; 360 Six Flags Drive, Austell
CrimeConditionsHazardsCobb County1441971
Reynoldstown Commons
1124 Wylie Street SE, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta322005
Riverdale Clayton, formerly Harmony Pines
363 Upper Riverdale Road, Riverdale
ConditionsHazardsRiverdale1481972
Riverdale Villas
6428 Church Street, Riverdale
ConditionsHazardsRiverdale731970
Riverwood Townhouses
681 Flint River Road, Jonesboro
CrimeConditionsClayton County2821972
Rockbridge Court
2232 Rockbridge Court, Norcross
CrimeFireGwinnett County1251967
Royal Oaks
3540 N. Camp Creek Parkway SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta2381978
Santa Fe Villas
2370 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1441960s / 1995
Seven Courts
2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1711966
Shadow Lake
3515 Pleasantdale Road, Doraville
CrimeDeKalb County2281989
Shallowford Pines
3554 Shallowford Road, Chamblee
CrimeConditionsChamblee621967
Sierra Forest, aka Mableton Ridge
6660 Mableton Parkway, Mableton
CrimeConditionsHazardsCobb County2721970
Sierra Ridge
3006, 3020, 3040, 3060 Delmar Lane, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2381964
Sierra Townhomes
2727 Godby Road, South Fulton
CrimeSouth Fulton1341971
Silver Creek Crossing, formerly Kingsley Village
595 Riverside Parkway, Austell
CrimeConditionsCobb County1711974
Silver Oak
1281 Brockett Road, Clarkston
CrimeConditionsClarkston4061971
South Hampton Estates
3100 and 3110 Godby Road, College Park and South Fulton.
CrimeConditionsCollege Park, South Fulton3441970
Springdale Glen
3800 Brockett Trail and 3805-3843 Brockett Trail, Clarkston
CrimeFireClarkston2761973
Stanton Oaks, formerly Boynton Village
1053 and 1054 Linam Ave; 1044 SE Hank Aaron Drive; addresses on Haygood, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta431976
Station R
144 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2852016
Sterling Glen, formerly Abbots Glen and Madison Ridge
1121 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW, Norcross
ConditionsFireGwinnett County2581986
Stone Mountain Townhomes, formerly Stone Mountain West
1150 Rankin Street, Stone Mountain
CrimeConditionsStone Mountain1421971
Stonecrest Mill, formerly The Oaks at Stonecrest and Evans MIll Place
2795 Evans Mill Road, Stonecrest
CrimeConditionsStonecrest, DeKalb County2801971
Stonegate Townhomes
296 Roy Huie Road, Riverdale
ConditionsRiverdale991972
Tara Bridge
1 Magnolia Circle; and other addresses from 100 to 1900, Jonesboro
CrimeClayton County2201988
Tara Hill Apartment Homes
8050 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro
CrimeJonesboro1321972
Tara Woods
661 Sherwood Drive, Jonesboro
ConditionsClayton County1061969
Ten35 Gateway, formerly View 75 and Marquis View
1035 Franklin Gateway, Marietta
CrimeConditionsMarietta2141970
The Arbors at East Cobb
1805 Roswell Road, Marietta
ConditionsMarietta4551976
The Brookhaven Collection (The Mille Brookhaven and TwentyNine24 Brookhaven/Prelude; Hindsdale.)
1000 Barone Avenue NE, 2924 Clairmont Road NE, Brookhaven
CrimeBrookhaven7122014
The Commons at Briarwood Park, including Northeast Plaza
3510 Buford Highway; 3506 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsHazardsBrookhaven3441966
The Commons, formerly Allen Hills and Allen Temple
3086 Middleton Road NW, and other addresses on Middleton including 2973, 3035, 3040, 3045, 3051, 3071 and 3150, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireAtlanta4571969
The Estuary, formerly Lake Louise and Sierra Hills
3450 Evans Road; 3201 and 3207 Henderson Mill Road, Chamblee
CrimeDeKalb County3101968
The Everett, formerly Landmark at Bella Vista
4015 Satellite Boulevard, Duluth
FireGwinnett County5651985
The Forest at Columbia
2505 Columbia Drive, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County1731967
The Franklin
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta
ConditionsMarietta3801985
The Groves Lithonia, formerly Harper Grove, Grovewood Park, and Cambridge Heights
6170 and 6136 Hillandale Drive, Stonecrest
CrimeStonecrest, DeKalb County1201995
The Harrison
5675 and 5575 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
CrimeConditionsSandy Springs5011975
The Heights at Dunwoody, formerly Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Square, Dunwoody
HazardsDunwoody4081992
The Hills at Greenbriar. formerly The Life at Greenbriar; Deerfield Gardens
2909 Campbellton Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsHazardsAtlanta3761971
The M by Radius
1080 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta3262013
The Park at Castleton
1994 Bent Creek Way, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1641970
The Park at Galaway, formerly Parkside at Camp Creek
4031 Seven Oaks Ln SW. 4045 and 4075 Foxhunt Lane, East Point
CrimeHazardsEast Point4861970
The Park at Leeds, formerly Brookside or Epic Brookside and Harbour Towne
5420 Riverdale Road, College Park
CrimeClayton County2031974
The Park at London, formerly Cobblestone Flats
2445 Rex Road, Ellenwood
ConditionsClayton County2401988
The Park at Scotts Crossing, formerly Dwell @ The Vue; formerly Holly Ridge)
1620 Hollywood Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2171970
The Park on Windy Hill, formerly Ashford Retreat
2121 Windy Hilll Road, Marietta
CrimeFireMarietta, Cobb County6851974
The Parkton
6862 Mableton Parkway, Mableton
CrimeCobb County1371974
The Premier at 1935, formerly Brentwood Creek, Brentwood Meadows, Franciscan Club
1935 Alison Court, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireAtlanta2381966
The Preserve at Collier Ridge, formerly Harwell Place
1021 Harwell Road, and 200, 208 and 212 Harwell Place NW, Atlanta
ConditionsAtlanta4191971
The Reserve
5650 Hillandale Drive and 101 to 1910 Concepts 21 Drive, Stonecrest
CrimeStonecrest, DeKalb County2521988
The Reserve at Birch Creek, formerly Cascade Glen
3901 Campbellton Road SW; 3881 and 3909 Campbellton Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta3641969
The Reserve at Brookhaven
1750 Briarwood Road, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsHazardsBrookhaven1921970
The Reserve at Gwinnett, formerly Wesley Park
1780 Graves Road, Norcross
CrimeGwinnett County3701999
The Reserve at Stone Creek
1420 S. Hairston Road; and various addresses on Treehills Parkway including 2301-2305 and 7006, 5412, 3013, 1501; and 700., Stone Mountain
CrimeDeKalb County8221987
The Retreat at Greenbriar by ICER, formerly The Park at Greenbriar
3000 Continental Colony Pkwy SW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireAtlanta2091969
The Slate at Decatur, formerly The Slate, The Mint at Decatur and as Windrush Apartments
3841 Kensington Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2021982
The Square at Peoplestown
875 Hank Aaron Drive, 875 Crew Street SW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta941999
The Station at Richmond Hill
1770 Richmond Circle, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1811952
The Summit, formerly Ashford Summit and Ashford Oaks
6350-6400 Oakley Road, Union City
CrimeFireUnion City2081974
The Terraces at Highbury Court, formerly Crystal Apartments
50 Mount Zion Road, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1721976
The Villas at Duluth
1470 Boggs Road NW, Duluth
CrimeGwinnett County1641991
The Villas at Panthersville, formerly Hidden Villas
2929 Panthersville Road; 2933 Panthersville Road, Decatur
CrimeConditionsFireDeKalb County2381969
The Vue
4969 Central Drive, Stone Mountain
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County2081973
The Whitney
5555 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
CrimeSandy Springs3091968
The Woodridge, formerly Wood Ridge Apartments and Highland Club
2567 Whites Mill Road, Decatur
ConditionsHazardsDeKalb County2121972
The Woods on Tara Apartment Homes by ICER, formerly The Overlook
6726 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro
CrimeConditionsClayton County3221972
Trestletree Village
777 Eloise Court; 956 and 960 Trestletree and other Trestletree addresses; 904 and other addresses on Confederate Court; 970 United Ave.; 794 Ormewood, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1801949
Upland Townhomes
6850 Mableton Parkway, Mableton
CrimeCobb County3481973
Valley Oaks
2400 Johnson Road NE; 2394 Johnson Road. Building numbers range from 2402-2462 Johnson Road, Chamblee
CrimeConditionsHazardsChamblee2361970
Venetian Hills
1829 Campbellton Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireAtlanta1201963
Verbena Gardens
2190 Verbena Street NW, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta231957
Veritas at East Cobb, formerly Bella Grand and Cinnamon Ridge
730 Franklin Gateway, Marietta
CrimeMarietta1921980
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Drive, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta2981968
Vida Apartments by ARIUM, formerly Elliot Norcross
1355 Graves Road, Norcross
CrimeHazardsGwinnett County6871972
Village at the Creek, formerly Lakes at Indian Creek
751 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
CrimeConditionsDeKalb County6041972
Villages at Carver
187 Moury Avenue and 174, 178 and 201 Moury, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta6662001
Villages of Castleberry Hill
600 Greensferry Avenue, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta1661999
Villas de las Colinas 2, formerly Sierra Gardens and Tempo Majestic
3649 and 3659 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsFireBrookhaven1321970
Villas de las Colinas 3, formerly Sierra Station
3630-3640 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
CrimeConditionsBrookhaven621973
Villas de las Colinas 4, formerly Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Lane NE. Other addresses in 2600 block and 2008 Oak Shadow Drive, Chamblee
CrimeFireChamblee1541973
Villas de las Colinas One, formerly Sierra Terrace
3547, 3551, 3553, 3555, 3557, 3559, 3561 and 3563 Buford Highway, Brookhaven
ConditionsHazardsBrookhaven1351968
Vue at Harwell, formerly Daron Village
62 Harwell Road, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsFireAtlanta1301970
Wesley Club
4200 Wesley Club Road, Decatur
CrimeDeKalb County2451970
Westlake Village
1635 and 1655 West Lake Court. Other addresses include 1638, 1639, 1642 and 1664, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta761951
Westley on the Beltline, formerly The Point at Westside
370 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta2672004
Westside Crossing, formerly Archer Heights
2265 Perry Blvd. Neighboring apartment buildings on Perry Blvd with the same owner listed are at 2225, 2233, 2249 and 2257, Atlanta
CrimeAtlanta1121961
Willow Branch
822 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
CrimeDeKalb County1861971
Woodgate Apartments
3248 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Also even numbers from 3204 to 3214 and 3224 to 3242, Chamblee
CrimeChamblee2561963
Woodland Heights, formerly Rolling Bends and Etheridge Court
2591 Etheridge Drive, 2500 Center Street, Atlanta
CrimeConditionsAtlanta3541970
