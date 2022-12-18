1177 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Apartments

1177 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard , Atlanta Atlanta 30 1957

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 30 Year Built: 1957 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 24 crimes at this address. They include a Jan.18, 2021, murder-suicide, 13 aggravated assaults and two robberies. In addition, in January 2022, police reported that a person was shot at this address. Records list 14 code complaints for issues including bedbugs, lack of heat, leaks and interior flooding. In 2018, stairs were found unsafe and falling apart. Owner/agent of record: Atlanta QOZ Fund LLC, 1590 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Ste. C, Atlanta, GA 30318

12th and James Luxury Apartments

1212 and 1241 James Jackson Parkway NW , Atlanta Atlanta 214 2002

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 214 Year Built: 2002 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 70 crimes at the 1212 address. They include one homicide in July 2018, eight aggravated assaults, two robberies and two rapes. Five code complaints were reported for issues including overgrowth and leaks. Owner/agent of record: Deancurt Atlanta LLC, 380 Union St., Ste. 300, West Springfield MA 01089

300 Riverside Apartments, formerly Concepts 21 Six Flags

300 Riverside Parkway; addresses on Concept 21 Circle; and 300 and 370 Six Flags Drive , Austell Cobb County 220 1987

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 220 Year Built: 1987 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 40 crimes at 300 Riverside. They include three aggravated assaults and one arson. At 300 Six Flags, one crime, an aggravated assault, is listed. At addresses on Concepts 21 Circle, police reported 96 crimes, including an Oct. 20, 2020, murder at 817 Concepts 21 Circle; six aggravated assaults and an aggravated assault/cruelty to a child; another cruelty to a child case-battery; and five robberies. In March 2019, three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the complex at 400 Concepts 21 Circle. There were eight code complaints from 2020-July 2022, with the latest noted as pending court. Tenants had complained about a lack of code enforcement, citing problems with roaches, rats and overflowing trash. BBB has rated the complex as an F. Owner/agent of record: RMG 300 Riverside LLC, 1525 Kautz Road, Ste. 100, West Chicago, IL 60185

3112 Brookhaven, formerly Brookstone Crossing

2010 Curtis Drive; 3112 and 3132 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 199 1965

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 199 Year Built: 1965 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 39 crimes at these three addresses. They include at the Curtis Drive address a February 2020 kidnapping of a minor, three aggravated assaults and two robberies. At the Buford Drive addresses they include two aggravated assaults and two rapes. In 2017, the city fined the property manager $10,000 for code violations at this property and a sister complex, Brookstone Gardens, now Sierra Gardens, citing conditions termed "immoral." When the city began a sweeps inspection program in 2018, this complex was among the first swept, with numerous violations cited. They included stagnant water, broken receptable outlets and emergency light issues. An August 2021 exterior inspection found improperly connected AC units, broken windows, sagging and clogged gutters, trash and inoperable stairway lights. Other records show eight code complaints since June 2018 concerning issues that include insect infestation, sewage leaks and AC problems. Owner/agent of record: Brookstone Crossing 2017 LLC, c/o Sabra Property Management, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341

33Ninety, formerly The Life at Marketplace

3390 Fairburn Road , Atlanta Atlanta 330 1974

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 330 Year Built: 1974 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 91 crimes at this address, including a March 29, 2019, homicide and another homicide listed in police reports as Dec. 3, 2020 but shown in news reports as Dec. 1, 2020. Also included were 10 aggravated assaults, three robberies, a rape and a sodomy. Code enforcement data show 19 complaints involving issues with leaks, lack of heat, exposed wires and strong sewer odor. Owner/agent of record: 3390 Fairburn LLC, C T Corporation System, 289 S Culver St. Lawrenceville, GA 30046

4100 Glenwood, formerly Decatur Gardens, Peachcrest Gardens

4088, 4100, 4102, 4112 and 4114 Glenwood Road , Decatur DeKalb County 148 1963

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 148 Year Built: 1963 Findings: From 2017-2021, there were two homicides at these addresses: a fatal shooting at 4102 Glenwood, on Dec. 5, 2020, and another at 4088 Glenwood on June 4, 2017 during a shootout between two groups. There was also a shooting in August 2020 that wounded a 14-year-old at 4114 Glenwood. In addition, county records list 23 other crimes at these addresses. Among them were three aggravated assaults, seven robberies and two arsons. In October 2020, two fires damaged a dozen units. DeKalb records of inspections show the complex had 204 code citations in 2017, 70 in 2018 and 204 in 2019. They also show the complex was swept again in early 2021, resulting in additional citations. Owner/agent of record: NETZ Decatur Gardens LLC, 4488 N. Shallowford Road, Ste. 201, Atlanta, GA 30338

412 James P. Brawley Apts

412 James P. Brawley Drive NW , Atlanta Atlanta 6 1962

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 6 Year Built: 1962 Findings: Police reported 16 crimes at this tiny complex from 2017-2021. Nine were aggravated assaults and two were robberies. In 2015, federal prosecutors sought to seize the property, saying that drugs were being sold out of a window at the complex. The government later agreed to drop the forfeiture claim in return for the owner's meeting terms intended to stop the drug trade. This derelict-looking complex had boarded-up windows at the time of a February 2022 fire. Atlanta lists five code complaints, including leaks, junk and mold. A December 2018 report by Westside Future Fund rated the complex as being in very poor condition. Owner/agent of record: Bettie Rose Properties LLC, 860 Johnson Ferry Road, Ste. 140-175, Atlanta, GA 30342

4371 Glenwood, formerly Austin Oaks, Glenwood Garden

4371 Glenwood Road , Decatur DeKalb County 175 1967

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 175 Year Built: 1967 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 154 crimes at this address, including three homicides: in May and June 2017, and in April 2022. Also listed are 41 aggravated assaults, 21 robberies, two rapes and two arsons. Records show a total of 107 code complaints. While cause is not listed for most, some noted roach infestations, electrical system problems and lack of heat or air. In late 2021 and early 2022, some units were called dangerous and uninhabitable. County records from inspections show 71 code citations in 2017, 96 in 2019 and 96 in 2019 along with one health violation in 2017, resulting in fines of $23,600. The complex had additional citations in 2020 and 2021. It had fires in December 2021 and November 2022. The November blaze burned so quickly that some residents had to leap from third-story apartments to escape. Owner/agent of record: Netz Austin Oaks LLC, 4488 N Shallowford Road, Ste. 201, Dunwoody, GA 30338

609 Allen Drive, Allen Drive Apartments

609 Allen Drive , Riverdale Riverdale 22 1957

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 22 Year Built: 1957 Findings: This small complex is among those with the most code violations reported in Riverdale, including roach infestations, plumbing backups, unsafe exterior steps, busted windows, rusting landings and broken sidewalks. Owner/agent of record: 609 Allen Drive LLC, 564 Rustic Hills Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Adams House Apartments and 1890 Adams House

2280 Campbellton Road SW, 1890 Myrtle, 1895 Plaza , Atlanta Atlanta 328 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 328 Year Built: 1969 Findings: Police reported 93 crimes at these three addresses from 2017-2021. Among the 34 at 2280 Campbellton were eight aggravated assaults and three robberies. At 1890 Myrtle, there were 41 crimes, including 15 aggravated assaults, three robberies, one rape and two child molestations. More recently, on Oct. 4, 2022, police reported that a woman was shot. At 1895 Plaza were 18 crimes, including three aggravated assaults. Atlanta shows 20 code complaints at the 2280 Campbellton address; the most recent, from August 2022, include inoperable or missing smoke alarms, an expired fire extinguisher and inoperable AC. At the Myrtle Drive address, Atlanta lists 24 code complaints; among the most recent were complaints of solid waste coming out of a kitchen sink, inoperable smoke alarms, bedbugs, and windows lacking screens and locks. Atlanta lists 10 code complaints at the 1895 Plaza address; among the most recent were inoperable AC, electrical problems and leaks. A July 2022 fire at the complex which damaged four units was ruled to be arson. Fire crews initially had to bring in tank water to fight the blaze because of the 800-foot distance to a fire hydrant. Owner/agent of record: ATL 1890 Holdings LLC et al, C T Corporation System, 289 S Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Adar at Golden Gate, formerly Terra Creek

4900 Central Drive , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 192 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 192 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 95 crimes at this address, including three homicides: in June 2018; May 2020; and July 2020. There were also 11 aggravated assaults, five robberies and two rapes. From March 2017 to December 2021, there were 83 code enforcement complaints. While the cause is not listed for most, some concerned a lack of heat or air conditioning, and others concerned interior and exterior structural problems. According to county data on apartment inspections, in 2018 the complex received 123 code citations, and 385 in 2019. It also received three health code violations and was fined $69,000. In 2020, it had 22 citations, though information on fines was not provided. A fire in March 2016 forced firefighters to rescue some trapped tenants. Two children were treated for smoke inhalation. The property manager told the AJC in an email that the complex has had a complete upgrade, inside and out, in recent years. It is also gated and added a security service, according to the statement from Sharon Cohen of Golden Gate Property Management. Owner/agent of record: Adar at Golden Gate LLC, Registered Agent Melvin L Hewitt, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, 600 Embassy Row, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30328

Alexander at Stonecrest

100 Leslie Oaks Drive , Lithonia DeKalb County 262 2003

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 262 Year Built: 2003 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 95 crimes at this address, including two aggravated assaults, four robberies and two rapes. The county lists 14 code complaints from January 2018 through January 2022.. Owner/agent of record: Lithonia Acquisition I LLC, 2905 Northwest Boulevard, Ste. 150, Plymouth, MN 55441

Alexander at the District

1750 Commerce Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 280 2008

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 280 Year Built: 2008 Findings: From January 2017-January 2022, police reported 76 crimes at this address, including a homicide in January 2022, three aggravated assaults and one rape. There were nine code complaints in 2021 and 2022, including reports of unsanitary conditions, homeless people burning trash in a building, and excessive insect problems. In July, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, Dave Albertson, a vice president at Silverpoint Management, said that safety and well-being of residents and staff are a top priority. Since taking over the property in late 2021, owners have made "dramatic security improvements," he wrote in part. Owners have invested more than $1.2 million in property improvements, including parking garage security, clubhouse upgrades, exterior building upgrades, staff training and other measures, he wrote. Owner/agent of record: LHNH Alexander LLC, 2105 W. County Lines Road, Suite 3, Jackson, NJ 08527

Amani Place, formerly Edgewood Court

1572 Hardee Street , Atlanta Atlanta 200 1950; 2017

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 200 Year Built: 1950; 2017 Findings: From 2017-2021, 67 crimes were reported at this address, including homicides in March 2017 and in October and November 2020; 21 aggravated assaults; a rape and a child molestation; and a robbery. Among the aggravated assaults, two people were shot on July 4, 2020. Records show 16 code enforcement complaints between July 2016 and October 2020: issues included bedbugs, leaks, rats, sewage on property and dilapidated buildings. A fire on June 21, 2018, affected six units. The 70-year-old complex won an award in 2020 for preservation and redevelopment. But in July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In a written statement, Columbia Residential, which manages the property, said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: RAHF IV Edgewood Court LLC, 551 Fifth Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY, 10176

Amber Grove at Olley Creek, formerly Crescent Square

2050 Austell Road , Marietta Cobb County 360 1973

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 360 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 230 crimes at this address. They included a homicide in July 2017 during a robbery, 15 aggravated assaults, a child molestation and an arson. The family of the victim of the 2017 homicide filed suit in February 2022, alleging inadequate security. Among more recent crimes in 2022 are two aggravated assaults. Eight code complaints are listed in county records. Owner/agent of record: Crescent Square Apartments LLC, 882 A1A N Suite 310, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Apex West Midtown

1133 Huff Road , Atlanta Atlanta 340 2009

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 340 Year Built: 2009 Findings: In July 2022, a man was shot to death at the complex, and in August 2022 a woman was shot and wounded inside her apartment. From 2017-January 2022, police reported 182 crimes at this address, including a homicide on Jan. 28, 2022, two aggravated assaults, two rapes and one robbery. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: VP Apex Holdings Limited Partnership, 1725 16th Ave., Ste. 201, Richmond Hill on LAB4C6 Canada

Appletree Townhomes

2328 Campbellton Road , Atlanta Atlanta 210 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 210 Year Built: 1969 Findings: From March 2017-February 2022, police reported 81 crimes at this address, including a February 2022 homicide, 26 aggravated assaults, five robberies, two child molestations and two rapes. Code enforcement lists 35 complaints, including leaks, exposed wiring, lack of heat or air, electrical issues, windows nailed down, sewage backups, flooding, mold and roaches. In July, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, the current owner said that it plans to bring to the complex the same "tremendous impact and success" it has had with its other properties. The statement was not attributed. Owner/agent of record: DMS Appletree LLC, 2233 Nostrand Ave., 3rd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11210

Arbor Gardens

5503 Riverdale Road , College Park Clayton County 102 1973

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 102 Year Built: 1973 Findings: Clayton police reported homicides at this complex in March 2020 and in November 2019. Most recently, in July 2022, a great-grandmother was found tied up and fatally shot. A second victim escaped. Clayton did not have data available on other crimes, but records show 20 non-traffic calls to 911 from this address over the period. The county had six code cases involving the complex in the past five years. The complex was sold in January 2021. Owner/agent of record: Arbor Gardens GA LLC, 100 Morrow Road, Office C1, Forest Park, GA 30297

Arrowhead Townhomes by ICER, formerly Ashlar Townhomes

330 Arrowhead Boulevard , Jonesboro Clayton County 410 1970

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 410 Year Built: 1970 Findings: In February 2022, a 33-year-old woman was fatally shot at the complex. Clayton could not provide data on other crimes. But from 2017 to mid-2021, Clayton lists more than 60 calls to 911 from this address about potential crimes, including a rape, a person shot in 2018 and 20 theft reports. Clayton data show 96 code complaints from January 2017 to January 2022, including infestations, plumbing problems, abandoned or vacant building, and a structure unfit for human occupancy. Owner/agent of record: HB Tandem 15 LLC & Etal, 199 Lee Ave., Ste. 676, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Ascent at Riverdale, formerly Noble Oaks and Twelve Oaks

634 Roy Huie Road , Riverdale Riverdale 180 1972

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 180 Year Built: 1972 Findings: The crimes listed by Riverdale police are assaults with firearms in 2017 and 2019 and a robbery in 2020. Over the past five years, this complex was cited by code enforcement for numerous violations, and in August 2019 an inspector wrote that a tenant had to be moved within 24 hours because a unit was uninhabitable. Other code violations included electrical outlets and AC units that didn't work; unsecure staircases; loose handrails; bed bugs; rodent infestation; and dilapidated cabinets. The complex was to be in code court in 2018, but at a March work session of the mayor and council, the city attorney noted that the complex had been sold. The current owner said in an email to the AJC that since its purchase of the property in July 2019, it has invested a "significant amount" of money on improvements and had cleared all code violations. The name of the person who provided the statement was not disclosed. Owner/agent of record: CCP Ascent LLC, 402 Sam Snead Drive, Mebane, NC 27302

Ashgrove Apartments

481 & 480 Hambrick Road , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 92 1984

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 92 Year Built: 1984 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 39 crimes at these addresses. Twenty of the crimes were at 481 Hambrick, including two aggravated assaults, three robberies and two rapes. At 480 Hambrick, police reported 19 crimes. They include a July 23, 2017, homicide, two aggravated assaults and one robbery. The county lists four code complaints at 481 and three at 480. Owner/agent of record: Ashgrove Investments, LLC, Registered Agent Todd Robinson, 191 Peachtree St NE, Suite 2510, Atlanta, GA 30303

Ashley Cascade, formerly Ashley Courts

1381 and 1371 Kimberly Way , Atlanta Atlanta 385 2000

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 385 Year Built: 2000 Findings: In a July 2022 triple shooting, a woman was found wounded at the complex, and at a nearby location police found one person dead and another wounded. In May 2022, a man who was shot multiple times at the complex died of his injuries. From 2017-2021 at these two addresses, police reported 184 crimes. They include homicides in July 2020 and July 2021; 27 aggravated assaults; six robberies; a child molestation and three rapes. Records show 25 code complaints, including roaches, leaks, electrical wiring issues, mold, sewage, broken toilets, bedbugs, dead animals in sitting water on the ground. The HUD inspection score on Sept. 29, 2021 was 42c, a failing score. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Atlanta Housing Authority, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303-2429

Ashley West End

717 Lee Street , Atlanta Atlanta 112 2001

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 112 Year Built: 2001 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 58 crimes at this address, including nine aggravated assaults, seven robberies and one rape. More recently, a 13-year-old boy was shot while walking at the complex in March 2022. Its HUD inspection score was 70c* in April 2022. Owner/agent of record: West End Phase III Redevelopment Partnership LP, 191 Peachtree St. NE #410, Atlanta, GA 30303

Ashton Creek

239 New Hope Road , Lawrenceville Lawrenceville 140 2001

Jurisdiction: Lawrenceville Units: 140 Year Built: 2001 Findings: Police reported 52 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a June 2019 homicide where another person was wounded, three assaults, persons stabbed in February 2018 and February 2020, a person shot in May 2020, two rapes and two robberies. Owner/agent of record: Lawrenceville Leased Housing Associates, 2905 Northwest Blvd Ste. 150, Plymouth, MN 55441-2644

Aspen Court, formerly Chastain Manor

1631 and 1700 Stanton Road SW , Atlanta Atlanta 157 1971

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 157 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 52 crimes at the 1631 address, including homicides in August 2018 and January 2022; as well as 15 aggravated assaults; five robberies; and two rapes. At the 1700 address, there were 50 crimes, including a Feb. 4, 2020, homicide; 15 aggravated assaults; three robberies; and two rapes. Nine code complaints were reported between June 2017 and November 2020. Among them were complaints of rats and roaches and raw sewage in the laundry area of a building. An Oct. 20, 2022 fire displaced six families. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, William Crawford, regional manager for Meridian Management Group, said that the complex has been under new ownership and management for just over a year. "Since our acquisition of the property, the number of incidents that have occurred is a fraction of what has been reported in the past," he wrote. That is a result, he wrote, of new security measures, including cameras and a courtesy officer who lives on site and provides daily and nightly property checks. Owner/agent of record: Stanton Zeeba LLC, 2 April Ave., Huntington Station, NY 11746

Aspen Woods, formerly The Pavilion Apartments and Flat Shoals Road Apartments

3379 Flat Shoals Road , DeKalb County DeKalb County 218 1973

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 218 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 81 crimes at this address, including an October 2019 homicide,16 aggravated assaults, six robberies and three rapes. DeKalb records show 46 code complaints. The complex had fires in September 2015 and November 2018. The 2018 fire damaged eight units. Owner/agent of record: Aspen Equity Holdings LLC, 211 Boulevard of the Americas, Ste. 204, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Auburn Glenn

49 Boulevard SE , Atlanta Atlanta 271 2004

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 271 Year Built: 2004 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 118 crimes at this address, including three aggravated assaults, three robberies, two rapes and a sodomy. Five code complaints were reported from May 2018 to August 2020. involving mold or leaks Owner/agent of record: Auburn Glenn LP, c/o The Stallings Group, 3424 Peachtree Road, Ste. 300, Atlanta, GA 30326

Avalon Ridge

183 Mount Zion Road SE , Atlanta Atlanta 222 2008

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 222 Year Built: 2008 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 81 crimes at this address, including 12 aggravated assaults, nine robberies, a rape and a child molestation. More recently, in September 2022 a man was shot seven times outside the complex but survived. However, on July 23, 2022, a 17-year-old was fatally shot, police said. There were two code complaints in 2022: one for AC, another for exposed wiring that reportedly resulted in a shock from a stove. Two complaints in 2020: one for a leaking roof and another for trash on the property. Owner/agent of record: Terraces III LP, 3424 Peachtree Road, Ste. 300, Atlanta, GA 30326

Avana on Main, formerly Uptown Square Apartments

508 and 517 Main Street NE , Atlanta Atlanta 364 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 364 Year Built: 2007 Findings: At 508 Main, police reported 40 crimes from 2017-2021, all of them property crimes. At 517 Main, police reported 19 crimes, including a January 2020 incident where a man was shot and a SWAT team was called to get the suspect out. A massive fire in 2020 forced the evacuation of 150 people. A 2022 lawsuit by one resident injured in the fire alleges the complex failed to maintain smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and fire alarms. A 2021 lawsuit by multiple tenants alleged the complex failed to ensure working heating and air conditioning or to ensure the property was free of fire hazards. A 2022 lawsuit alleged complex failed to disclose that a unit was infested with bedbugs. Owner/agent of record: Greystar, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 700, Atlanta, GA 30309

Avery Townhomes, formerly The Life at Avery Park

2609, 2625, 2645 and 2659 Charlestown Drive , College Park College Park 220 1970

Jurisdiction: College Park Units: 220 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 70 crimes at these four addresses. They include four homicides, 11 aggravated assaults and four robberies. Owner/agent of record: Avery Townhomes Owner, LLC, c/o FCP, 4445 Willard Ave., Ste. 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Avondale Forest

3330 Mountain Drive; 25 and 294 Pine Tree Circle and other Pine Tree Circle addresses , DeKalb County DeKalb County 373 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 373 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 10 crimes at the Mountain Drive address, including four aggravated assaults. At 25 and 294 Pine Tree Circle, three crimes were reported, including a rape. At other Pine Tree Circles addresses there were 71 crimes, including 12 aggravated assaults, a robbery and three rapes. In January 2018, a massive fire trapped people on a third-floor balcony, and people tossed children to safety before jumping. Firefighters also rescued a woman in a wheelchair. Another fire was reported in July 2018, displacing about 60 people. The county lists eight code complaints at the Mountain Drive address; at all addresses on Pine Tree Circle, there were 42 code complaints. County records of inspections show that in 2017 there were 190 code citations at the complex. The complex was sold in early 2018, and tenants were sent notices that their leases would not be renewed, according to a county report. The property manager said the goal was to eliminate crime and bring the complex up to code. Owner/agent of record: Avondale Georgia Apartments LLC, P.O. Box 2008, Mishawaka, IN 46546

Avondale Reserve

260 Northern Avenue , Avondale Estates DeKalb County 156 1969

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 156 Year Built: 1969 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 21 crimes at this address, including a homicide in June 2020, six aggravated assaults and one robbery. DeKalb County lists five code complaints but causes are not listed. County apartment inspection data show that in 2017, the complex had 73 code citations and in 2019 it had 37. Owner/agent of record: 2MDS Investments LLC, 129 S. 129 11th St., Nashville, TN 37206

Avondale Village, formerly The Village at Kensington, Oak Tree Villas and Kensington Station

3465 Kensington Road; 3507, 3513, 3520, 3529 and 3532 Clubhouse Drive; 883 and 886 White Pine; and various Clubhouse Circle addresses including at least eight in the 800 and 900 blocks and 18 addresses from 3519 to 3628 , Decatur DeKalb County 977 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 977 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 349 crimes at these addresses, including four homicides, 45 aggravated assaults, 24 robberies and 10 rapes. The complex had fires in February 2017, June 2017, January 2018, May 2019, March 2022 and May 2022. One person died in the May 2022 fire. DeKalb shows 14 code complaints at the Kensington Road address. At the White Pine addresses were 43. At addresses in the 800 block of Gatehouse there were 30. County data show 191 code complaints at addresses on Clubhouse Circle. In 2017 inspections, the county listed 501 code citations at the complex, the most of any in unincorporated DeKalb. A county fire inspection report in August 2022 noted that there was not current annual fire hydrant inspection paperwork; that emergency lighting was not working at the leasing office; that the fire extinguisher in the kitchen of the leasing office was out of date; and that the property manager could not produce the smoke alarm log. Owner/agent of record: Kensington Village Apartments LLC, 1200 Clinton Ave., Irvington, NJ 07111

Azalea Park at Sandy Springs

8805 Dunwoody Place and addresses on Cedar Run , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 447 1984

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 447 Year Built: 1984 Findings: This complex had fires in September 2017 and March 2021. In the most recent one, firefighters reported being thwarted by a broken hydrant. In the 2017 fire, a mother had to throw her three children from a second-floor balcony to escape the flames. Sandy Springs police reported 11 crimes at the Dunwoody Place address from 2017-2021, including an aggravated assault and a robbery. Addresses from 1 to 28 Cedar Run had 84 additional crimes during this period. They included five aggravated assaults, a 2017 arson and five robberies. Sandy Springs would not provide data on any sexual offenses, but a city website shows one rape at this complex in 2021. Owner/agent of record: D W P D LLC, 2922 Hathaway Road, Richmond, VA 23225

Bedford Park

2739, 2729 Shallowford Road. Building addresses are odd numbers from 2731 to 2795 , Chamblee Chamblee 272 1965

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 272 Year Built: 1965 Findings: Chamblee police reported 103 crimes at these addresses from 2017-2021. They include a May 2021 homicide which police said was drug related. In addition to the murder were six aggravated assaults, nine armed robberies, a child molestation and a rape. Also of note were dozens of auto thefts. A December 2020 code enforcement sweep noted multiple violations including problems with exterior lights, graffiti, trash and debris, electrical boxes, gutters and storm water maintenance system. Owner/agent of record: Bedford Park SPE 2019 LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341

Bedford Pine

461 Boulevard NE; 447, 453, 463 Blvd NE. Also in the complex are 504, 529, 537 and 543, but they are now vacant , Atlanta Atlanta 157 1928

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 157 Year Built: 1928 Findings: From 2017-January 2022 at these addresses, police reported 46 crimes, many of them crimes of violence. They included 16 aggravated assaults, eight robberies, three rapes and one child molestation. A March 2022 lawsuit by Ronald Taylor alleges inadequate security in an incident where he was shot while riding a bike on a street in front of the complex. City records show at least 16 code complaints, including complaints about roaches, rats, a collapsed wall and a ceiling caving in. HUD inspection score 74c in April 2022 for Bedford Pine III. Scores at other parts of Bedford Pine range from 55 to 91. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Management firm Wingate Companies told the AJC that since 2015 it has employed private security and has installed 22 security cameras, which are integrated with the Atlanta police department's camera system. The company said vacant buildings can't be demolished at this time because of city restrictions but the parcels will be part of a new building in the future. Owner/agent of record: Gustavia Holdings LLC, 100 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459; Also First Bedford Pine Apts LTD, c/o Jay, 100 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459

Belle Vista, formerly Ashley Vista

100 Camellia Lane , Stonecrest Stonecrest, DeKalb County 312 2002

Jurisdiction: Stonecrest, DeKalb County Units: 312 Year Built: 2002 Findings: DeKalb police reported 127 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include eight aggravated assaults, two rapes, and three robberies, each involving a gun. County records list two code complaints, both in 2017. A representative from management company Dayrise Residential of Houston, Texas said in a written statement that it took over in August and no code enforcement violations have taken place since then. Officers who live in the complex patrol the area while off duty. and its $2.8 million in planned improvements include an upgrade of exterior lighting in addition to roof replacement, exterior painting and solar panels. The name of the person who provided the statement was not disclosed. Owner/agent of record: Belle Vista Multifamily Ltd. Partnership, Registered Agent Solutions, Inc., 900 Old Roswell Lakes Pkwy, Suite 310, Roswell, GA 30076

Bellingham Apartment Homes

1625 Roswell Road , Marietta Cobb County 200 1999

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 200 Year Built: 1999 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 54 crimes at this address. They included two aggravated assaults, a robbery and a child molestation. Owner/agent of record: Bellingham Gardens Lp, c/o Harborside Group International LLC, 999 Waterside Dr, Ste. 2300, Norfolk, VA 23510

Belmont Crossing

1940 Atlanta Road , Smyrna Cobb County 192 1963

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 192 Year Built: 1963 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 85 crimes at this address. They included seven aggravated assaults, two robberies and two cases of child molestation. Owner/agent of record: Simfa Belmont Fee Simple LLC , Registered Agent Solutions Inc., 900 Old Roswell Lakes Pkwy, Ste. 310, Roswell, GA 30076

Birch Run, formerly Highland Enclave

1203 and 1204 Brockett Road; Summerwood Drive from 1001 to 2110 , Clarkston Clarkston 198 1983

Jurisdiction: Clarkston Units: 198 Year Built: 1983 Findings: Clarkston police reported two crimes at the Brockett addresses, both property offenses. At the Summerwood Drive addresses, police reported 25 crimes, including a December 2019 murder, 10 aggravated assaults and three armed robberies. A massive apartment fire in August 2016 resulted in the injury of two firefighters when an awning collapsed. At least 10 units were damaged, according to news reports. The complex was renovated in 2018. Owner/agent of record: FP Birch Run LLC, 4145 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

Bloom at Dresden Park, formerly Huntington Creek

2200 to 2236 Plaster Road , Chamblee Chamblee 180 1971

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 180 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, at the even numbered address from 2200 to 2236 Plaster, police reported 68 crimes. They include 14 aggravated assaults, six robberies, two kidnappings and four rapes. A carbon monoxide leak at the complex on March 28, 2020, resulted in several residents being hospitalized. Residents were allowed to return April 1 after the issue was reportedly addressed, but the problem persisted and on April 2, 2020, firefighters again ordered residents out. Owner/agent of record: Plaster Road Residences LLC, P.O. Box 450233, Atlanta, GA 31145

Bradford Gwinnett

100 Castor Drive , Norcross Gwinnett County 284 1980

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 284 Year Built: 1980 Findings: Police reported 72 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including a homicide in November 2020, 18 aggravated assaults and three rapes. The homicide case resulted in a March 2022 lawsuit by the victim's mother, who alleges he was killed as a result of inadequate security measures. This complex has had a long history of crime issues, and in December 2011 police said that the complex was an epicenter of gang activity. This complex in 2018 received a failing score of 39.7 from HUD and a score of 30 in February 2020, before getting a passing score in 2021. That score, however, was still below the average for the state. A consultant's exterior inspection in 2017 noted debris and litter; falling gutters; detached and broken screens; falling soffit on roofs; vegetation growing in gutters; and graffiti as among the violations. A court hearing is scheduled for February 2023 on a code citation. Owner/agent of record: Bradford Gwinnett One LLC, 4488 N Shallowford Road, Ste. 201, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Brannon Hill

6603 Old Singleton Road, 1000 Old Hampton Drive and other addresses , Clarkston DeKalb County 369 1973

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 369 Year Built: 1973 Findings: This notorious, derelict complex has had numerous violent crimes, including a shooting in May 2022 that killed three people and wounded three others; and homicides in April 2017 and November 2021 at the Old Singleton Road address. DeKalb police reported eight crimes at the 1000 Old Hampton address. They include one aggravated assault, four robberies and a rape. At other addresses in the 6600 bloc of Old Singleton were 11 other crimes, including an aggravated assault and a robbery. Fires in January 2015, April 2016, November 2016, May 2017. Some units were demolished in 2017, and others in 2019. Owner/agent of record: Willow Bend Joint Venture, C/O The Considine Company, 2285 Peachtree Road NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30309-1121

Breckenridge

5530 Old Dixie Highway , Forest Park Forest Park 208 1971

Jurisdiction: Forest Park Units: 208 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported 32 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including a May 2021 homicide, nine aggravated assaults and four robberies. There were five code complaints. Owner/agent of record: TWG Breckenridge LP, 1301 East Washington St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Brentwood Meadows, formerly Brentwood Alison Court

2060 Alison Court , Atlanta Atlanta 48 1960

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 48 Year Built: 1960 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 18 crimes at this address, including an apparently accidental fatal shooting of an 8-year-old in December 2021, seven aggravated assaults and two robberies. Two dozen code complaints include reports of rodents, sunken floors, open and vacant units, peeling paint, possible wiring hazards and electrical wires exposed. Owner/agent of record: Brentwood Alison Court LLC, Registered agent: Parviz Khansari, 11555 Medlock Bridge Rd. Suite 190, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion

3156 Mt. Zion Road , Stockbridge Clayton County 200 1993

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 200 Year Built: 1993 Findings: In September 2017, a 28-year-old was fatally shot. Clayton could not provide data on other crimes. But county records list more than 270 calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes in the past five years. They included at least 47 reported thefts; reports of a person shot in January 2020 and a person down in December 2020; a rape investigation in July 2020; an apartment fire in December 2017; and firearms discharged in March and April 2019. Owner/agent of record: Bridgewater Mt. Zion Property Owner LLC, 1209 Orange St., Wilmington DE 19801

Brittany Place

3246 Covington Drive and even numbered addresses from 3248 to 3320 , Decatur DeKalb County 216 1969

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 216 Year Built: 1969 Findings: At this group of addresses listed in assessor records as owned by Maple Key LLC, there have been 66 crimes reported from 2017-2021. They include an April 2019 homicide, 19 aggravated assaults, three robberies and three rapes. DeKalb shows a total of 39 code complaints at these addresses over the past five years. The cause is not listed for most, but some involve electrical system problems and interior and exterior structural problems. Owner/agent of record: Maple Key LLC, Northwest Registered Agent Service, Inc., 300 Colonial Center Parkway, STE 100N, Roswell, GA 30076

Brooks Crossing

8050 Taylor Road , Riverdale Riverdale 224 1990

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 224 Year Built: 1990 Findings: Riverdale police data show an assault with a firearm on 11/21/2021 and robberies on 1/29/2020 and 12/6/2021. Code enforcement data shows that the complex was repeatedly cited for issues including trash and debris. Among other violations in some units were interior doors that were not operable and water damage. This complex was the topic of a Washington Post article saying it bombarded residents with hundreds of eviction notices throughout the pandemic, and a congressional committee announced it was investigating why its management companies pursued evictions. In an email to the AJC, owner Ventron Management said the safety and security of residents are top priorities, and that it has invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvements at its Atlanta-area properties, including installing and maintaining security cameras, fencing and gates. The congressional committee found no unlawful conduct in Ventron's eviction filings during the pandemic, said the email from Erez Hon, chief financial officer with the company. Owner/agent of record: Brooks Crossing Atlanta and Apartments LP; 2500 N. Military Trail, Ste. 285, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Cambridge Court

3700, 3704 and 3682 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 100 1968

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 100 Year Built: 1968 Findings: City inspection reports paint a damning picture of the complex. Its Feb. 20, 2020 annual inspection failed 53 of the complex's 100 units. Among the violations were smoke detectors that needed replaced, propane tanks stored in the basements of several units, loose handrails and leaks. A sweep of the complex noted numerous exterior problems, including that one entire building was vacant and uninhabitable, and that it either needed to be brought up to code or demolished. Another building had gutters falling off, flaking paint, junk vehicles, rotted fascia, missing shingles and other violations. But the required annual inspection dated March 26, 2021,showed that all units passed. Police reported 12 crimes at the 3700 address, including two aggravated assaults, two robberies and a rape. Owner/agent of record: Cambridge Court Apts Inc., 3700 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30329-1073

Camden Vantage

180 Jackson Street NE , Atlanta Atlanta 592 2009

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 592 Year Built: 2009 Findings: On Dec. 1, 2022, police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times at the complex. On Aug. 28, 2022, a 7-year-old girl died in a shooting at the complex. From 2017-2021, police reported 157 crimes at this address. They included a double homicide in November 2021, where a man and a woman were stabbed to death, and a fatal shooting in October 2021. There were also three robberies, three aggravated assaults, a December 2021 accidental shooting of a 5-year-old; and two rapes. Owner/agent of record: Camden Vantage LLC, 11 Greenway Plaza, Ste. 2400, Houston, TX 77046

Camelot

5655 Old National Highway; also addresses on Camelot Drive including 308, 311, 413, 514, 613, 1107 and 1505 , South Fulton South Fulton 338 1970

Jurisdiction: South Fulton Units: 338 Year Built: 1970 Findings: This deteriorating complex, sometimes referred to as The Trenches, has a reputation for crime, squatters and fires. Among recent crimes, a woman was shot to death in June 2022. Crime data also show three homicides in May 2021 and one in March 2019. Other recent crimes include a January 2022 aggravated assault. The city has said that most of the crimes in the complex are drug related. Critics say this is the most dilapidated complex in South Fulton. In July 2022, the city reported that its municipal court was scheduled to hear some 30 charges involving Camelot. Many of the cases, the city said, involve internal problems, such as plumbing, electrical mechanical and structural issues. There were also 10 cases pending before the city code board. The city also said that fire marshal inspections found violations that could produce conditions for fire, and that the fire marshal recommended operational security gates be put back in working order and the sprinkler be restored to proper working conditions. During a fire in January 2020, two people had to be rescued and a family was forced to jump from a balcony, and a fire in January 2021 resulted in nearly two dozen people being displaced. While this is structured as a condominium, some units are not owner occupied.. Owner/agent of record: Camelot Club Condominium Association, 1017 Camelot Drive, Atlanta, GA 30349. Also Camelot Holdings LLC, 4780 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Ste. A178, Atlanta, GA 30339

Canopy Glen, formerly Canopy by Cortland and Oakbrook Pointe

1635 and 1606 Pirkle Road NW. Also 170, 219, 305, 502, 810, 924, 1529 Hampton Ridge , Norcross Gwinnett County 684 1986

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 684 Year Built: 1986 Findings: In April 2022, three people were wounded in a shooting at the complex, and a suspect was charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. From 2017-2021, police reported 53 crimes at the 1635 Pirkle address. They include four aggravated assaults, three of which involved a gun; two rapes; and three robberies, including a home invasion in May 2020. At the Hampton Ridge addresses, there was one other crime, a burglary. An exterior inspection by a consultant in 2017 found peeling paint, a failing roof, a broken deck frame, falling siding, torn screens, a broken window, and graffiti as among the violations. A court hearing is scheduled for February 2023 regarding a code citation. Owner/agent of record: PRCP-Atlanta Canopy LLC, 10455 Riverside Drive, Ste. 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410-4332

Chamblee Heights

3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road; Associated addresses include 3265, 3267, 3269 and 3271 Chamblee Dunwoody and multiple addresses on in the 100 block of Wiggins Way , Chamblee Chamblee 172 1964

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 172 Year Built: 1964 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 13 crimes at the 3255 address, including a rape, four crimes involving aggravated assault and six robberies. At 3269 Chamblee Dunwoody was one crime, a rape, and at 3271 was one crime, a car theft. In the 100 block of Wiggins Way, there were 17 other crimes. They include two homicides in September 2021 and nine other crimes involving aggravated assault. Also at this complex was a homicide in September 2018, where a man was shot in the stomach and died outside his apartment. Owner/agent of record: Sabra Chamblee Heights LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, 777, Atlanta, GA 30341

Chapel Run

4522 Snapfinger Woods Drive , Decatur DeKalb County 172 2000

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 172 Year Built: 2000 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 71 crimes at this address. They included one aggravated assault, one arson and four robberies. DeKalb shows nine code complaints. Owner/agent of record: CHC Decatur LLC, 2040 Boston Road, Ste. 20, Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chatsworth

4700 North Hill Parkway. Apartment buildings are numbered by the hundreds, from 100 to 4600 North Hill Parkway and include individual addresses, such as 3101 and 3102 , Chamblee Chamblee 410 1983

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 410 Year Built: 1983 Findings: Police reported 48 crimes at these addresses from 2017-021. They include 18 aggravated assaults, five robberies, two rapes and a child molestation. A September 2020 exterior sweep by the city found windows needing repair; exposed wires in electrical panels; trash and debris. The complex was sold in June 2022. The exterior of the complex in November 2022 appeared good, other than having a broken gate. Owner/agent of record: LHNH Chatsworth LLC, Southwind DeKalb LLC, 2100 Powers Ferry Road, Ste. 200, Atlanta, GA 30339

Chroma Park, including the former Fields East West Commons

2100 and 2105 Mesa Valley Way , Austell Cobb County 360 1999

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 360 Year Built: 1999 Findings: At the 2100 address, police reported 86 crimes from 2017-2021. They included five aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. At the 2105 address, police reported 68 crimes, including a May 2019 homicide of a 16-year-old which police said was the result of gang violence; a month before that shooting, a 17-year-old robbed a 14-year-old and beat him with a metal pipe, police said. There were two aggravated assaults at that address. In addition, in May 2020, there was a negligent manslaughter case, police records show. Police records don't list an arson at either of these two addresses, but in February 2019, police said that a disgruntled apartment resident set a fire inside an apartment. That fire displaced several residents of one of the buildings. Records show the complex made 117 eviction filings during the pandemic, through April 2022. In an email to the AJC, a public relations company representing the operator said that no residents were evicted who submitted a CDC declaration, and that there were none at all from March 10, 2020 through June 2021.The statement also said that the owners have made security improvements, including hiring armed security to patrol the property in 2019 and 2020, installing security cameras at entry gates and common areas, adding Flock cameras with a recording feature and maintaining controlled access gates. Owner/agent of record: Mesa Valley Owner LLC, C/O Federal Capital Partners, 4445 Willard Ave., Ste. 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

City Views at Rosa Burney Park

259 Richardson Street, 570 Windsor Street, 250 Fulton Street SW , Atlanta Atlanta 180 1973

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 180 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 37 crimes at the 259 Richardson address, including eight aggravated assaults, two robberies and two rapes. At the 570 Windsor address, police reported seven crimes, including three aggravated assaults. This complex received a passing score on its last inspection for HUD, but code complaints tell a different story. Among the complaints from 2022 are roach infestations, water leaks, and homeless people sleeping in the halls and in front of residents' apartments. There were also complaints in prior years of rats and roaches, leaks, sewer backups and inoperable lights. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: City Views Preservation LP, c/o Columbia Residential LLC, 1718 Peachtree St. NW, Ste. 684, Atlanta, GA 30309

Clarkston Station, formerly Wyncrest

3629 Montreal Creek Circle and other address from 3600 to 3629 , Clarkston Clarkston 356 1972

Jurisdiction: Clarkston Units: 356 Year Built: 1972 Findings: The complex has been beset by violence. Two days after Christmas in 2020, two children, ages 5 and 8, were wounded during a shooting. In April 2021, during a domestic dispute where a man fired shots at cars in the parking lot, the suspect ran over a police officer. On Christmas Eve 2021, a 16-year-old was shot in the head. In June 2022, two people were injured in a shooting. At the 3629 address, police listed six other crimes, including two robberies. At other addresses on Montreal Creek Circle, police list 105 crimes. They include 20 aggravated assaults, an aggravated battery, 12 robberies, a home invasion, an arson and three rapes. Code enforcement data show 90 complaints including rats, plumbing, holes in the ceiling, stagnant water, defective plumbing. In June 2022, one tenant reported he had waited more than a week to have his air conditioning fixed. The new owners said that about four months ago they recognized that the complex "possessed outdated, failing security measures along with a variety of other areas of opportunity for repair and renovation." In an email to the AJC, they said the complex now has on-site security personnel every day and has begun recent repair and installation of a new entry, along with addressing the most immediate deferred maintenance, according to the statement from a spokesperson for Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners. Owner/agent of record: Three owners: 3629 Montreal Creek Circle Owner LLC, 1400 16th St. NW, Ste. 430, Washington DC 20036; Judson Crane, 5047 Radford Ave., Valley Village, CA 91607; Scott Philbrook, 66 Creswell Court, Greensboro, NC 27407

Cobblestone

347 and 330 Pat Mell Road , Marietta Cobb County 242 1970

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 242 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 28 crimes at the 347 address. They included two aggravated assaults and eight robberies. At the 330 address, police reported 23 other crimes, including three aggravated assaults and two robberies. More recently, two aggravated assaults were reported in February 2022, among other crimes. After a resident in 2020 complained that their apartment had flooded with fecal matter twice in six months, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs closed the complaint because new management was in place. Records show six code complaints on exterior conditions, including steps falling apart from dry rot. Owner/agent of record: Diversified Tr Cobblestone LLC, 1460 Walden Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Colonial Square

2637 Old Hapeville Road , Atlanta Atlanta 192 1966

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 192 Year Built: 1966 Findings: From 2017-2021, 66 crimes were reported at this address, including an October 2018 homicide, 16 aggravated assaults, nine robberies, two rapes and a child molestation. Records show 10 code complaints, most for leaks. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, the complex owner said that in the February 2022 shooting, the suspect ran from police and drove his car into the property by breaking through the front gate. The email also said that the owners have taken new safety measures, including installment of surveillance cameras, new light and gates, and employment of a full-time security officer. Owner/agent of record: B & Y Apartments LLC, 5042 Wilshire Blvd., #20267, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Columbia at South River Gardens

3450 Forrest Park Road , Atlanta Atlanta 124 2010

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 124 Year Built: 2010 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 54 crimes at this address including three aggravated assaults and a robbery. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Columbia Hill Apartments LP, Columbia Residential, P.O. Box 7888, Atlanta, GA 30357

Columbia at Sylvan Hills

1150 Astor Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 191 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 191 Year Built: 2007 Findings: From 2017 to early 2022, police reported 84 crimes at this address including four aggravated assaults, two robberies and a rape. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Columbia at Sylvan Hills LP, P.O. Box 7888, Atlanta, GA 30357-0888

Columbia Commons

2524 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW , Atlanta Atlanta 158 2002

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 158 Year Built: 2002 Findings: Police reported 49 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included 12 aggravated assaults and four robberies. More recently, on Aug. 4, 2022, a 48-year-old was fatally shot at the complex. Police said the maintenance worker was caught in the crossfire during a shooting. Atlanta has had five code complaints, most involving mold. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Columbia Commons LP, P.O. Box 7888, Atlanta, GA 30357-0888

Columbia Mechanicsville

500 McDaniel St. SW. Associated addresses: 505 Fulton St SW; 525 Fulton, 455 Fulton St SW. Also 740 and 748 Ira St. SW and addresses in the 600 block of Garibaldi St. SW, per assessor listing , Atlanta Atlanta 174 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 174 Year Built: 2007 Findings: On Aug. 8, 2022 at 500 McDaniel, a man walking in the area was shot after he refused to allow another man to use his phone. In April 2020, one man was fatally shot and another wounded in an apparent robbery. In November 2019, a Navy veteran and mother of three was killed in a carjacking. The complex has been sued by others alleging that inadequate security resulted in crime. In December 2021, Antonio Sledge filed a suit alleging that he was walking from his car at the complex when an assailant shot him repeatedly in the left leg and right arm. A suit filed in March 2022 for the estate of Renae Alexander alleges that the complex failed to implement and maintain adequate security. Overall from 2017-2021, police reported 30 crimes at the 500 McDaniel address, including four aggravated assaults and one rape. The Fulton St. addresses had another 133 crimes listed, including the November 2019 homicide at 505 Fulton and a November 2021 homicide at 520 Fulton St. Addresses in the 600 block of Garibaldi St. SW had 25 crimes, including two aggravated assaults. Records show seven complaints to code enforcement. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments LP, P.O. Box 7888, Atlanta, GA 30357-0888

Columbia Peoplestown

222 Tuskegee Street , Atlanta Atlanta 99 2003

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 99 Year Built: 2003 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 22 crimes at this address, including a December 2021 double homicide, three aggravated assaults, a rape and an attempted rape. The complex had one code complaint in 2019 and one in 2020. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Columbia at Peoplestown LP, P.O. Box 7888, Atlanta, GA 30357-0888

Commons at Camp Creek, formerly Crystal at Camp Creek, Diplomat Townhomes

2700 Camp Creek Parkway , College Park College Park 124 1971

Jurisdiction: College Park Units: 124 Year Built: 1971 Findings: This complex had homicides in July 2017, January 2021 and May 2022. The most recent shooting involved a man found dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The homicides were among 33 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They also include two arsons in 2020 and six aggravated assaults. Owner/agent of record: Crystal at Camp Creek LLC, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Conley Square, formerly Canyon Creek

925 Conley Road , Atlanta Atlanta 72 1975

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 72 Year Built: 1975 Findings: Police reported 14 crimes at the 925 address from 2017-2021, including one aggravated assault. Records show 21 code enforcement complaints, most of them in 2019. Ten of those are for all units being open and vacant with damaged siding in various buildings and say "court complied," indicating that violations were addressed after a case went to court. Owner/agent of record: Falcon Conley CV20 LLC, 175 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07505

Constitution Apartments

960 Constitution Road , Atlanta Atlanta 168 2006

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 168 Year Built: 2006 Findings: Police reported 72 crimes at this address from 2017-January 2022. They include 10 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and two child molestations. Five code complaints were listed in recent years, including two complaints about bedbug infestations and one on exposed wiring. In a written statement, Columbia Residential said that its security measures include cameras, fencing, lighting and patrols "as appropriate." It also uses tenant screening, leasing requirements, and cooperation with law enforcement. The company, it said, "is known and respected" for turning around distressed properties. Owner/agent of record: Constitution Avenue Apartments LP, P.O. Box 570722, Atlanta, GA 30357

Copper Social, formerly Stadium Village

3044 Hidden Forest Court , Marietta Cobb County 198 2015

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 198 Year Built: 2015 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 79 crimes at this address including an October 2019 murder of a KSU student. Two other teens were wounded in that shooting. That total also includes three aggravated assaults including a stabbing at the complex in January 2019 and a shooting in March 2017 that left two men wounded. Of note, police records also show 44 cases of drug/narcotic violations from 2017-mid-2022. In an unsigned email to the AJC, the current owners said they acquired the complex in November 2020 and that most of the crimes occurred before that date. The owners also said they have "implemented significant changes to vastly improve the conditions of the property." Owner/agent of record: Plato GA Propco LLC, c/o Ryan, P.O. Box 56607, Atlanta, GA 30343

Country Pines

15 Booth Road , Marietta Cobb County 112 1966

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 112 Year Built: 1966 Findings: Police reported 39 crimes at this address from May 2017-2021. They included three aggravated assaults and a child molestation. More recently, records show a rape in August 2022 and sexual assault of a minor in April 2022. Owner/agent of record: Country Pines LLC, 1818 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 294, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-7415

Creekside Corners, formerly Turnberry Place

5301 W Fairington Parkway. Also addresses on Turnberry Place, from 1101 to 17308 , Stonecrest Stonecrest, DeKalb County 444 2001

Jurisdiction: Stonecrest, DeKalb County Units: 444 Year Built: 2001 Findings: From 2017-2021, DeKalb reported 22 crimes at the W. Fairington Parkway address. including two aggravated assaults. Police reported 165 crimes on Turnberry Place. They include an October 2021 homicide, eight aggravated assaults, 13 robberies and a rape. The city received six code complaints from 2018 to November 2022, all resolved. The complex also had an October 2018 citation for not submitting the required third-party inspection report and obtaining a business license. Records show the case went to court and was resolved in December 2019. Owner/agent of record: Creekside Corners Owner GA LLC, 31 Hudson Yards, Floor 11th 37, New York, NY 10001

Creekside Vista

3100 and 3102 Lumby Drive , Decatur DeKalb County 208 2006

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 208 Year Built: 2006 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 71 crimes at these two addresses, including a homicide in October 2021, four robberies, two rapes and six aggravated assaults. DeKalb shows 13 code complaints. Owner/agent of record: B9 MF Lumby Owner LLC, 345 Park Ave., Floor 42, New York, NY 10154

Creekside, formerly Creekside Forest

3000-3030 Ember Drive , Doraville DeKalb County 276 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 276 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 42 crimes at the Ember Drive addresses. They included a November 2021 homicide, 16 aggravated assaults, a robbery, two arsons and two rapes. In 2016, a DeKalb judge issued a bench warrant for the owner, because the complex had more than 300 condition violations. In 2017 inspections resulted in 217 citations and fines of $27,000, records show. In 2018, the owner agreed to pay $3 million for a death at the complex, after a lawsuit claimed lax security contributed to a shooting that killed a 15--year-old. There was a fire at the complex in January 2017. In November, a plywood, unpainted, unmanned guard shack is next to a sign that still says Creekside Forest. The playground and pool area were in very poor shape. Owner/agent of record: 3000 Ember Drive CV 2021 LLC, 175 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07505

Crestmont

500 Williams Drive , Marietta Marietta 228 1986

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 228 Year Built: 1986 Findings: Police reported 37 crimes at this complex from 2017-2021. They included three aggravated assaults and a robbery. The city lists 12 code cases for this address, including improper garbage/waste disposal. This complex had two fires in recent years. In August 2015 a fire triggered by an explosion destroyed 15 units; three people were hospitalized. The other fire was December 2017, and it displaced about two dozen people. Also of note, an apartment manager alerted police about drug paraphernalia in the parking lot near one apartment and concerns about traffic in and out of an apartment, resulting in police making a significant drug bust. The complex was sold in December 2021, and the current owner said it is unaware of the incidents prior to its purchase. The name of the person who provided the statement was not disclosed. Owner/agent of record: Crestmont Residences LLC, 999 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Ste. 701, Naples, FL 34108

Crogman School Lofts

1093 West Avenue SW , Atlanta Atlanta 105 1923

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 105 Year Built: 1923 Findings: Police reported 70 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included four aggravated assaults and a rape. Other records show 14 code enforcement complaints on issues involving trash and debris, leaks, bed bugs, lack of AC, collapsing ceiling, flooding in an apartment; dumpsters not being emptied and a roach infestation Owner/agent of record: Balfour Crogman School LLC, 4488 North Shallowford Road, Atlanta, GA 30338

Crystal at Cascade

2900 Landrum Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 232 1974

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 232 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Police reported 92 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 17 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and two child molestations. The complex has had about two dozen code complaints in recent years, on topics such as rats, bedbugs, leaks and flooding. A fire in April 2022 damaged several units. Owner/agent of record: Crystal at Cascade LLC, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Crystal at Riverdale, formerly Highland Woods

5751 Riverdale Road , Atlanta Clayton County 224 1969

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 224 Year Built: 1969 Findings: In April 2017, a 20-year-old man died after being shot at the complex. Clayton could not make other crime data available. But from 2017-2021, county records show more than 85 calls to 911 about potential crimes. They include a report of a drive by shooting in October 2019, four reports of firearm discharges, and seven reports of apartment fires. There was a massive fire at the complex in May 2017. A 2019 complaint to BBB, which the complex did not answer, said that the common area was unsanitary, with lights not working and a fire alarm chirping. Clayton County had 26 code cases involving the complex in the past five years. Some involved interior structure, plumbing or stairs. All cases have been closed. Owner/agent of record: Crystal at Riverdale, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste, 100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Crystal Heights

3440 Boulder Park Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 120 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 120 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 43 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including a Nov. 2021 homicide, 12 aggravated assaults and two rapes. Code enforcement records show 24 complaints. They include lack of hot water, boarded-up windows, leaks, flooding, and furniture and debris on the grounds. Owner/agent of record: Crystal Heights Apartments LLC, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Crystal Townhomes

3804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 120 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 120 Year Built: 1969 Findings: Police reported 51 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 12 aggravated assaults, three robberies and four rapes. This complex was the target of 25 code enforcement complaints from 2018 to date. They included reports of plumbing backups; rodent infestations, flooding in apartments, open and vacant apartments, junk, trash and debris, damaged windows, rats and junk vehicles. In July 2018, tenants told WSB that they were going to take legal action against the property owner after a plumbing issue left them without any running water. Owner/agent of record: Crystal Townhomes LLC, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste. 100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Decatur Lofts, formerly The Life at Pine Village

2889 Panthersville Road; 2867 Panthersville Road; and 2891, 2893, 2895, 2897 and 2899 , Decatur DeKalb County 76 1975

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 76 Year Built: 1975 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 25 crimes in the 2800 block of Panthersville Road. Nine crimes were reported at the 2899 address, including an aggravated assault and four robberies. At 2891 Panthersville, DeKalb lists only one code complaint at this address. This complex illegally filed eviction notices during a federal eviction ban, according to a ProPulbica investigation. The complex said the filings were in error and had been halted. Owner/agent of record: Decatur Lofts LLC, 30 N. Gould St., Ste. R, Sheridan, WY 82801

Dunwoody Exchange

4211 North Shallowford Road. Also odd number addresses from 4205 to 4313 and 4314 , Chamblee Chamblee 285 1966

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 285 Year Built: 1966 Findings: Police reported 50 crimes at these addresses from 2017-2021. They included six aggravated assaults, six robberies and three rapes. A February 2021 exterior sweep found rusty balconies, stairs and other metalwork; improperly maintained electrical equipment; exposed wiring; graffiti; clogged gutters; damaged doors; cracked brickwork; rubbish and garbage; debris on stairways; missing handrail at stairs; deteriorated stairs; damaged lights, a tarp-covered roof and structural problems. An attorney representing the owner said that a $1.9 million project to repair and replace stairwells and balconies is halfway through completion, and $4 million from a recent refinancing is earmarked for additional capital expenditures during the next 30 months. The attorney, John Christy, also said the owner was unaware of the crime data but would look into it. Owner/agent of record: Dunwoody Holdings 1 LLC, 7 Penn Place, Ste. 1400, New York, NY 10001

Dunwoody Glen

6800, 6750 and 6806 Peachtree Industrial , Dunwoody Dunwoody 512 1973

Jurisdiction: Dunwoody Units: 512 Year Built: 1973 Findings: Police reported 167 crimes at these three addresses from 2017-2021. At 6800 Peachtree Industrial there were 69, including four aggravated assaults and five robberies. At 6750 Peachtree Industrial there were 83 crimes, including four aggravated assaults, four robberies and two rapes. At 6806,15 other crimes were reported. They include a September 2020 shooting that killed a mother and her adult daughter and wounded another person; four aggravated assaults; and five robberies. In 2022, during a court hearing about conditions at the complex, the management company was given 11 additional citations, and in February the city put the company on probation and ordered it to develop a comprehensive plan to handle its trash problem. City records show repeated citations dating back to 2018 about accumulation of trash, debris and household items at the complex. The complex has a pending case in Dunwoody Municipal Court related to code violations, the city told the AJC. Owner/agent of record: 6750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. LLC, 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

Dunwoody Village

2311, 2313 and 2325 Dunwoody Crossing , Dunwoody Dunwoody 794 1981

Jurisdiction: Dunwoody Units: 794 Year Built: 1981 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 15 crimes at the 2311 address, including a homicide in May 2020, one robbery and one aggravated assault. At 2313 and 2325 police reported two other crimes, both aggravated assaults. One assault, in February 2018, was a triple stabbing involving roommates. Fires in January 2014, December 2015, January 2017, and December 2020.The 2020 fire came while Atlanta Gas Light was working on a damaged line at the complex, and four people were injured: two workers and two residents. In 2021, Dunwoody Code Enforcement did a property maintenance sweep and worked with the complex's management to correct all violations, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher. Bridge Investment Group acquired the complex in late December 2021, after the cited crimes and fire, and is rebuilding the property, said Charlotte Morse, a managing director at Bridge and head of investor relations and marketing. The company is focused on fostering a safe and secure community, she wrote in an email to the AJC. Owner/agent of record: BMF V GA Dunwoody Village, LLC, 111 E. Sego Lily Drive, Ste. 400, Sandy, UT 84070

Dwell @ 750

750 Franklin Gateway SE , Marietta Marietta 306 1972

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 306 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Police reported 83 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include seven aggravated assaults, seven armed robberies, a rape, a sexual battery and three child molestations. The city lists 10 code complaints for this address, three of which were classified as general nuisance. Owner/agent of record: 58 Notting Hills LLC, 1156 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Ste. 3, Atlanta, GA 30318

Dwell @ Westside, formerly Westside 3

1090 Hollywood Road; 200 and 300 Brooks Ave NW , Atlanta Atlanta 64 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 64 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 13 crimes at the Hollywood Road address from 2017 to mid-2021, including a homicide in November 2017 of a 45-year-old; three aggravated assaults; and one child molestation. One crime was reported at 300 Brooks Ave. In addition, in 2019 an undercover DEA agent was robbed, leading to a shootout with suspects in the parking lot. Among the few code enforcement complaints were ones about rodents, about an open and vacant unit, and about a building at the rear of the complex collapsing. Owner/agent of record: Westside 3 LLC, Registered Agent Everett Baker, 750 Franklin Road, SE, Attn: Leasing Office, Marietta, GA, 30067

Eagles Run

2000 Bouldercrest Road. Property records also list 1996 and 2032 Bouldercrest , Decatur DeKalb County 234 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 234 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 166 crimes at the 2000 Bouldercrest address, including homicides in July 2021 and April 2022; 32 aggravated assaults; six rapes, four of them in 2021; and arsons in February 2017, October 2019 and May 2021. In addition, in a May 2021 shooting, two teens were wounded, and in a Nov. 4, 2022 shooting, two men were injured. Two lawsuits filed in October 2022 by shooting victims allege that owners failed to maintain adequate security. DeKalb shows 141 code complaints. In June 2022, a balcony at the complex collapsed, injuring a woman. The BBB has rated the complex a grade F. Fires in August 2022, July 2018 and October 2019 Owner/agent of record: Infinity Eagles Run LLC, Registered Agent Edward J. Bauer, Esq., 438 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

East Ponce Village, Formerly 13Ten and Landmark at Mountain View

1310 Wood Bend Drive, 5134 Ponce De Leon Ave., 1778 Wood Bend, 4900 Russwood, 4824 Brown Bark, 4736 Russwood , Tucker Tucker, DeKalb County 975 1987

Jurisdiction: Tucker, DeKalb County Units: 975 Year Built: 1987 Findings: This complex has had a history of violence, including the homicides of at least five people over the past five years. An April 24, 2019, homicide was at 4749 Russwood. A January 16, 2018 homicide was at 4736 Russwood. An April 1, 2018 homicide was at 1778 Wood Bend Drive. A May 17, 2018 homicide was at 4824 Brown Bark Cove. Police records list more than 100 other crimes at addresses in the complex. There were 21 crimes at the 1310 Wood Bend address, including two aggravated assaults, an arson, three rapes and two robberies. In the 4700 block of Russwood, police records show 31 crimes, including two aggravated assaults, three robberies, one rape and an arson. In the 1700 block of Wood Bend Drive there were 36 crimes, including five aggravated assaults, and two robberies. The 4800 block of Brown Bark had four other crimes, including an aggravated assault. The complex also has addresses on Bent Tree Loop, where in the 5000 block there were 44 crimes in the past five years, including three aggravated assaults and two robberies. This past April, a 4-year-old with autism was found dead in a pond at the complex; there was no barrier around the pond, which was filled with debris. Fires in 2014 and 2018. In the 2018 blaze, residents had to jump from balconies to escape flames; the property's hydrants didn't work, and the complex had previously been cited for issues with fire alarms, extinguishers, the sprinkler system and fire hydrants. Online sites show numerous complaints, including rats and slow response from maintenance. In an email to the AJC, Brian Adams, owner of the complex, said that the crime statistics over a number of years were disturbing. Most largely predated his ownership, he wrote, but left him with a tough task. He attributed crimes to "bad people" who try to come in. "Since we have taken ownership, there is no doubt that when we've been calling police, response time on many occasions has been very slow, sometimes over an hour, and this gives criminals a chance to get away with crime," he wrote. Since the February 2021 acquisition, security cameras and operational security gates have been added and nightly security patrols initiated, he wrote. Owner/agent of record: AIGP 13Ten LLC, 99 Aldan Ave., #44, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Edgewater at Sandy Springs

7600 Roswell Road and addresses on Cimarron Parkway , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 760 1985

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 760 Year Built: 1985 Findings: In October 2018, the city threatened to place a lien against the owner after code enforcement had to visit the complex two dozen times since March 2016 because of trash buildup. City officials complained that the owner is absentee and hadn't stepped forward to resolve the problem. City records show more than three dozen code complaints from 2017-2022. They include multiple complaints about trash, as well as complaints about rats, roaches, sewage backup, windows that won't open, green swimming pool water, AC issues, mold and leaks. There were nine crimes at the Roswell Road address from 2017-2021, including one robbery. Sandy Springs police would not provide data on any sexual offenses, but a city website shows two rapes at this complex in 2021. Bridge Investment Group acquired the property in August 2019 and since acquiring it has focused on fostering a safe and secure community environment and continuously making improvements, Charlotte Morse, managing director and head of investor relations and marketing for the company told the AJC. Owner/agent of record: BMF IV GA Edgewater LLC, 111 E. Sego Lily Dr., Ste. 400, Sandy, UT 84070

Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments, formerly Ashford Jackson Creek

3201 Sunrise Village Lane , Norcross Gwinnett County 640 1984

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 640 Year Built: 1984 Findings: Police reported a dozen crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include an incident in August 2020 where a man was shot by Gwinnett police after pointing a gun at an officer responding to a domestic incident. Also among the crimes was one aggravated assault. Online are complaints about roaches, slow response from maintenance, and leaks. Gwinnett lists a dozen code complaints but doesn't provide a description for most. A consultant's inspection report of exterior conditions in 2017 found buildings were not being maintained; fences were in disrepair; graffiti on several buildings; holes in siding and missing siding; rusted balconies; peeling paint; rotted boards of a balcony; and other violations. An October 2019 fire nearly destroyed one building, firefighters said. A November 2021 fire displaced more than 30 people. Bridge Investment Group acquired the property in January 2019 and since acquiring it has been focused on fostering a safe and secure community environment and continuously making improvements, Charlotte Morse, the company's managing director and head of investor relations and marketing, told the AJC in an email. Owner/agent of record: Bridge WF GA Ashford Jackson Creek L, 111 E. Sego Lily Drive, Ste 400, Sandy, UT 84070-4422

Elevate at the Pointe, formerly Liberty Pointe and Franklin Gateway

707 Franklin Gateway , Marietta Marietta 181 1968

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 181 Year Built: 1968 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 38 crimes at this address, including a homicide in June 2017 later ruled to be self-defense; six aggravated assaults; two robberies; a child molestation; a cruelty to children case; and an aggravated sodomy. Also in June 2017, a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect who was being arrested on a warrant for drug trafficking. Marietta lists 22 code complaints, and Cobb County lists two. The current owners purchased the complex in December 2021. Those owners said they are not aware of the incidents at the complex. The name of the person who provided the statement was not provided. Owner/agent of record: 707 Franklin Apartments LLC, 1934 Old Gallows Road, Ste. 350, Vienna, VA 22182

Elite at 285, formerly Willow Way Apartments;

5890 Riverdale Road , Atlanta Clayton County 296 1972

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 296 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Clayton County could not provide data on most crimes, but it lists more than 45 calls to 911 about potential crimes from this address from 2017 to mid-2021. They include a reported stabbing in January 2019 and 11 calls regarding thefts. In April 2022, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at the complex. Clayton code enforcement data shows 80 complaints, including problems with interior structure, hot water heaters, trash and debris, electrical system hazards, stairs and plumbing. Owner/agent of record: Willow Way Apartments GA LLC, Read Property Group LLC, 4706 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11204

Elite at City Park

415 Fairburn Road , Atlanta Atlanta 216 1991

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 216 Year Built: 1991 Findings: On Dec. 7, 2022, police reported that a man was critically wounded in a shooting near the front entrance to the apartments. Police also reported that another man was shot on July 31, 2022, at the complex. In February 2022, several shots were fired at an officer during an incident involving a suspected stolen vehicle. Police reported 106 other crimes at this address from 2017-January 2022. They include 27 aggravated assaults; four robberies; a rape; a sodomy; and a child molestation. Other records show a total of 94 code complaints. They include bed bugs, rodents; loose railing; holes in exterior walls of one building; interior structural damage; and an open and vacant apartment with unsanitary conditions, all in 2017 and marked court complied, indicating that violations were corrected after a case went to court. Again in 2018 there were numerous citations marked as court complied. They included apartment flooding and leaks, roaches, and exterior damage. In 2020 complaints included roaches; a ceiling caving in; and no heat for weeks in a unit. In 2021, complaints included bathroom flooding; AC not working for weeks; and trash and debris. A fire in June 2020 displaced about 30 people; another fire was reported in April 2021 at this address. Owner/agent of record: Sunny Cascade Apartments LLC, 4706 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11204

Elite at Lakeview, formerly The Legends at Laura Creek Apartments and The Life at Lakeview

3200 Lakeview Place and other addresses on Lakeview Place. 3200 Lakemont Drive; 3781 Lakemont Drive , East Point East Point 326 1976

Jurisdiction: East Point Units: 326 Year Built: 1976 Findings: In 2021 alone, there were eight violent crimes reported by East Point police at these addresses. They included four aggravated assaults, three robberies, a rape and a child molestation. Data on earlier years was not available. Owner/agent of record: Life at Lakeview MBC LLC and Life at Lakeview Hurley TIC LLC, 4706 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11204-1356

Embarcadero Club

2210 Sullivan Road , College Park College Park 404 1975

Jurisdiction: College Park Units: 404 Year Built: 1975 Findings: Police reported 70 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a March 29, 2020, homicide, 14 aggravated assaults and 13 robberies. BBB rated the business as an F for failure to respond to five complaints. Among them was a complaint about living conditions at the entire complex. According to news reports, Embarcadero was reportedly the top eviction filer in Fulton County during the pandemic, initiating 92 cases even though it received federal relief funds. In an email to the AJC, owner Ventron Management said the safety and security of residents are top priorities, and that it has invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvements at its Atlanta-area properties, including installing and maintaining security cameras, fencing and gates. The company said it also has hired courtesy police officers who live on site, and that it ensures that vacant apartments are locked. A congressional subcommittee investigating evictions found no unlawful conduct in Ventron's eviction filings during the pandemic, says the email from Erez Hon, chief financial officer with the company. Owner/agent of record: Embarcadero Club Atlanta Apartments LLLP, 2500 North Military Trail, Ste. 285, Boca Raton, FL 33431 and Embarcadero Associates Fund XIV LTD, C/O Fellers, Schewe, Scott & Roberts, Inc., P.O. Box 450233, Atlanta, GA 31145.

Fairburn Townhomes

400 Fairburn Road , Atlanta Atlanta 240 1972

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 240 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-February 2022, police reported 49 crimes at this address. They included 13 aggravated assaults, two robberies, an attempted rape and a child molestation. There have been nine code complaints, most involving leaks Owner/agent of record: Fairburn Towne Houses Inc., c/o Business Office 400 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Fairburn-Gordon I & II

193, 195 and 213 Fairburn Road , Atlanta Atlanta 160 1972

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 160 Year Built: 1972 Findings: On Sept. 17, 2022, police reported that a person at 213 Fairburn was grazed by a bullet, and on Feb. 14, 2022 a man was shot during a home invasion. From 2017-2021, police report 71 crimes at 195 Fairburn, including a June, 1, 2021 homicide in a drive-by shooting, 28 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and two rapes. At 213 Fairburn, police report 26 crimes, including eight aggravated assaults, and seven robberies. There was one robbery at 193 Fairburn. The most recent HUD inspection score for Fairburn Gordon II was 40c* up from 20c* in 2021 but still a failing grade and among the lowest in Georgia. The score for Fairburn Gordon I is 80c. At the 193 address there have been 39 code complaints, including roaches, leaks, lack of heat, damaged windows and trash. At 195 Fairburn, there are a dozen more complaints on similar issues. The city of Atlanta was reportedly investigating the property, according to an August 2022 news report. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, the apartment management said that capital improvements include installation of surveillance cameras and loudspeakers and employment of full-time security officers. Owners have spent millions in capital improvements over the past 10 years, according to the email. The name of the individual who sent the email was not disclosed. Owner/agent of record: A&B Apartments LLC, 5042 Wilshire Blvd., #20267, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Fairway Court

1237 and 1247 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW , Atlanta Atlanta 64 1960

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 64 Year Built: 1960 Findings: From 2017-2021 at the 1247 address, police reported 23 crimes at these two addresses. They included six aggravated assaults, a robbery and two rapes. In 2020, 10 units of the complex flooded with wastewater. Atlanta shows six code complaints at the 1247 address since 2017. Owner/agent of record: Green Leaf QOZ F1001 LLC, P.O. Box 450233, Atlanta, GA 31145

Fairway Gardens, formerly The Life at Fairway Gardens, Golf Vista and Colony Creek

445 Cleveland Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 200 1971

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 200 Year Built: 1971 Findings: On Nov. 24, 2022, a man was fatally shot at this address. On April 30, 2022, one person was killed and four wounded in a fight outside the complex, and on April 21, 2022, a man and a woman were shot after an apparent dispute with another person. From 2017-2021, police reported 78 crimes at this address, including 16 aggravated assaults, two robberies, a rape and a child molestation. The complex has had 39 code complaints, some marked as court complied, such as one regarding severe raw sewage odor. Other complaints involve leaks, rats, bedbugs. Owner/agent of record: 445 Cleveland LLC, 4488 N. Shallowford Road, Ste. 201, Atlanta, GA 30338

Five 7 Five Riverside, formerly Hunters Grove

575 Riverside Parkway , Austell Cobb County 200 1989

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 200 Year Built: 1989 Findings: Police reported 60 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include four aggravated assaults, four battery/assault offenses, three robberies, an armed carjacking, a cruelty to a child case and one arson. Records list seven code complaints. This complex is one of three owned by the same landlord where tenants in 2019 described dealing with rats, leaks and other issues. At the time, Cobb County said the landlord had racked up 85 county citations for the three complexes and had a history of being uncooperative with code enforcement. He subsequently sold the complexes. In an email to the AJC, the owner who recently acquired the property it plans to bring to the complex the same "tremendous impact and success" it has had with their other properties and surrounding communities. The name of the person who provided the statement was not provided. Owner/agent of record: Five 7 Five Riverside LLC & Mmre Management Patriot Place LLC, 135 Rockaway Turnpike, Ste. 105, Lawrence, NY 11559

Flint River Apartment Homes, formerly Flint River Crossing and Williamsburg South

240 Flint River Road , Jonesboro Clayton County 200 1971

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 200 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Clayton could not provide data on most crimes. But records show 28 calls about potential crime from this address o 911 from 2017-2021. Clayton County code enforcement data shows numerous violations in 2021, including plumbing fixtures, mechanical appliances, waste and debris; foundation walls, infestation, heat supply requirement and more, as well as several violations in previous years. In all there were a total of 51 complaints. An April 2020 fire damaged 20 units. Owner/agent of record: PM Flint River Jonesboro LLC, C/O Praxis Capital Inc., 3550 Round Barn Blvd, Ste. 104, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Flipper Temple

2479 Abner Terrace NW , Atlanta Atlanta 163 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 163 Year Built: 1969 Findings: On Aug. 28, 2022, police reported that a man was shot in the leg after being approached by a man demanding money. From 2017-2021, police reported 51 crimes at this address. They include a July 2020 homicide where another man was injured after both were shot multiple times; 22 aggravated assaults; two robberies; and a child molestation. In one incident in 2018, a woman was shot by a man allegedly trying to break up a fight at the complex. There have been a dozen code complaints at the complex. Among the recent ones, in August 2022, were a complaint about bedbugs and a complaint that a unit had no working air conditioning for three weeks and had a water leak in a ceiling. Owner/agent of record: Flipper Temple 2009 Associates LP, 832 Germantown Pike, Ste. 5, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Forest Cove

900 New Town Circle and other New Town addresses , Atlanta Atlanta 398 1974

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 398 Year Built: 1974 Findings: This derelict complex has been notorious for crimes, including multiple homicides. Most recently, in April 2022 on person was killed. Previously, one person was killed in 2017, one in 2018 and one in 2019; then four were killed in 2021. Also, five people were wounded in a shooting July 2022 at the complex. Records show some 60 aggravated assaults from 2017-2021 on New Town Circle as well as 20 robberies. Among other crimes at the complex from 2017-2021, there have been 11 rapes, a sodomy and five child molestations. This complex at one point had the lowest HUD inspection score of any multi-family in the nation, and the last score, in 2018, was a failing 32c*. A premises liability lawsuit filed by one tenant said a mother and her child both fell through a floor and suffered injuries. Repeated fires at the complex include those in November 2017, May 2019 and July 2019. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Residents were relocated to other complexes in October 2022. Owner/agent of record: Phoenix Ridge GA TC LP, 4000 Key Tower, Cleveland, OH 44114-1309

Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill

1557 Terrell Mill Road , Marietta Cobb County 406 1983

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 406 Year Built: 1983 Findings: Police reported 114 crimes from 2017-2021 at this address. Among them is a May 7, 2021 homicide, 10 aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. Eleven code complaints are listed, including raccoons inside walls, a falling ceiling, inoperable stove, and a broken gate. The current owner purchased the complex in December 2021, property records show. Owner/agent of record: Forest Ridge Property Owner LP, 1865 Palmer Ave., Ste 203, Larchmont, NY 10538

Forty15, formerly Waterford Manor

4015 Covington Highway , Decatur DeKalb County 110 1963

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 110 Year Built: 1963 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 70 crimes at this address, including homicides in July 2017 and December 2018; 12 aggravated assaults; three arson reports; and six robberies. DeKalb lists 23 code complaints between January 2017 and September 2021. In 2017, inspections resulted in 126 code citations, resulting in a fine of $12,600. Records also show citations/inspections in 2020 but don't provide a breakdown on any fines. Owner/agent of record: 4015 Covington LLC, 2602 Kicking Bear Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Freedom Park, formerly Hickory Park

4900 Delano Road , South Fulton South Fulton 150 1974

Jurisdiction: South Fulton Units: 150 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Among the crimes at this address are a June 2020 homicide, a September 2017 homicide, an October 2021 shooting that injured six, a September 2020 shooting that critically injured a man, a January 2020 shooting that left one person wounded; and an April 2019 homicide that left three people wounded, including a 1-year-old. The complex has faced lawsuits alleging inadequate security and health and safety issues. While the complex received a passing HUD score of 89 in August 2021, there have been about 20 code complaints about the complex in recent years. Owner/agent of record: Hickory Park Apts LLC, 46 Main St., Ste. 339, Monsey, NY 10952

Gardens at Briarwood

3540-3588 Buford Highway NE , Brookhaven Brookhaven 130 1967

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 130 Year Built: 1967 Findings: Police reported these addresses had 43 crimes from 2017-2021. They included 13 aggravated assaults and five robberies. A September 2019 inspection of 43 of the 130 units for an occupational license showed all units passed. Owner/agent of record: Gardens at Briarwood 2015 LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341

GE Tower

490 Glenn Street , Atlanta Atlanta 201 1960

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 201 Year Built: 1960 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 82 crimes at this address. They included 10 aggravated assaults, three robberies and one rape. The city lists 12 code complaints, including ones for leaks, rodents and the elevator. A public relations representative for the current owners said they could not address incidents that took place before they purchased the complex Dec. 29, 2021. But since then, the owners have "undertaken an extensive review of the situation and have implemented or signed contracts for numerous upgrades," the representative wrote. They include a monitored security camera system, access controls and on-site security. Owner/agent of record: GE Tower Owner LP, 401 Wilshire Blvd, Ste. 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Glen Hollow, formerly The Life at Glen Hollow and Serenade

3859 Flat Shoals Parkway; 83, 255, 299, 316 and 338 Glen Hollow Drive , Decatur DeKalb County 336 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 336 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Complete address information could not be determined, but at these addresses, police reported 63 crimes from 2017-2021, including four homicides. Police reported 21 crimes at the 3859 address, including seven aggravated assaults and four robberies. At t316 Glen Hollow, police reported eight crimes, including an April 2017 homicide of a 10-year-old who was drowned in a bathtub, two rapes and two aggravated assaults. At 255 Glen Hollow there were six crimes, including a December 2017 homicide of a 21-year-old woman, three aggravated assaults and a rape. At 299 Glen Hollow there were six crimes, including a May 2021 homicide and three aggravated assaults. At 83 Glen Hollow there were 13 crimes, including a homicide in December 2021 during a shootout where more than 60 shell casings were found; and six aggravated assaults. At 338 Glen Hollow there were nine crimes, including two aggravated assaults. The county lists six code complaints at the 3859 address in 2019 and 2020. There were 38 other code complaints for addresses on Glen Hollow. The complex was sold in December 2021, and problems have declined significantly under the new ownership as it continues to make improvements, according to Joe Weinstock, manager of Glen Hollow Equities. Owner/agent of record: Glen Hollow Equities LLC, 211 Boulevard of the Americas, Ste. 204, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Grande Club

3740 Club Drive , Duluth Gwinnett County 264 1998

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 264 Year Built: 1998 Findings: Police reported 39 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included two aggravated assaults and two rapes. An August 2020 fire displaced 58 residents and prompted a lawsuit by renters who alleged that the complex failed to maintain the premises and provide fire safety equipment. According to the lawsuit, the complex failed multiple fire inspections for faulty fire alarms and sprinklers within a few months of the fire. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 on a code citation. Owner/agent of record: Sreit Grand Club Apartments LLC, 1601 Washington Ave., Ste 800, Miami Beach, FL 33139-3165

Griffin Street

20 Griffin Street , Atlanta Atlanta 13 1961

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 13 Year Built: 1961 Findings: Police report five crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a rape and a robbery. In addition, on Jan. 12, 2022, there was a homicide with a teenage victim. For this address, Atlanta listed six code complaints. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Alves Investment Group Atl LLC, 3850 Xenophon St., San Diego, CA 92107

Grove at Stonebrook

1405 Beaver Ruin Road , Norcross Gwinnett County 188 1986

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 188 Year Built: 1986 Findings: Police reported 42 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including a September 2019 homicide, 12 aggravated assaults, five robberies and three rapes. In addition, there was also a July 2021 homicide in its parking lot. A 2017 exterior inspection by a consultant noted erosion issues affecting the foundation; missing siding; wood rot; deficient paint; cracked windows; bent and falling screens; loose and falling siding; a falling walkway; and other violations. A Dec. 1, 2022 exterior inspection identified no violations. Owner/agent of record: Grove At Stonebrook Owner LLC, 112 S. French St., Ste 105-MP, Wilmington, DE 19801-5035

Harvest Oaks

2948-2980 Delmar Lane , Atlanta Atlanta 76 1960

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 76 Year Built: 1960 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 52 crimes at the 2980 address. They include a September 2019 homicide, 24 aggravated assaults, six robberies and a rape. Among the 23 code complaints are ones by a caller who said her windows were shot at and had holes in them; a sewer backup; and a stove that was inoperable. Residents told a local TV station in August 2022 that they are fed up with the trash, rodents and unanswered maintenance requests. An Atlanta councilwoman told WSB-TV that Harvest Oaks is on a city list of more than 100 problem properties. A fire in September 2021 destroyed 12 units. Owner/agent of record: 2948 Delmar Lane PCPRE LLC, 12945 Seminole Blvd., Bldg/Ste 1 15, Largo, FL 33778

Haven Hill Exchange, formerly Brookstone at Grove, Markeys Grove

3524 Buford Highway; 3520, 3530, 3532, 3534, 3536, 3630, 3632, 3638 and 3640 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 128 1972

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 128 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Complete address information could not be obtained, but police reported 21 crimes at these addresses from 2017-2021. They include a homicide in November 2021 at 3638 Buford, one aggravated assault, a robbery and a child molestation. An exterior sweep of the complex at this address in April 2022 found numerous violations, including trash and debris; broken windows; missing exterior lights; broken and loose railings; junk vehicles; and an AC unit that had fallen on the ground. A fire in August 2020 damaged 12 units. Owner/agent of record: Grove New Hope Multifamily 1031 LLC, Property Tax Consulting LLC, 1801 Peachtree St. NE, Ste. 225, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Heritage Pointe

1350 Mayson Turner Road , Atlanta Atlanta 84 1963

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 84 Year Built: 1963 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 24 crimes at this address. They included seven aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. The city lists 35 code complaints, many of them marked as court complied, indicating that conditions were addressed after a case went to court. Owner/agent of record: 1350 Mayson Turner LLC, 449 E. 18th St., Paterson, NJ 07524

Heritage Station Family

765 McDaniel Street SW , Atlanta Atlanta 220 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 220 Year Built: 2007 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 167 crimes at this address, including homicides in July and November 2019, 21 aggravated assaults, 10 robberies, two rapes and two child molestations. City records show 18 code complaints. Among those this year were trash and debris, a bathroom floor lifting, and leaks. In an email to the AJC, Kathy Walker with Heritage Station Family LLC said it didn't own the property during the period of 2017-2021 when most all of the crimes occurred. The current operator of the complex also was not involved with the property at that time, she wrote. Owner/agent of record: Heritage Station Family LLC, 1000 Parkwood Circle SE, Ste. 320, Atlanta, GA 30339

Hidden Creste, formerly Windjammer

3200 Stone Road SW , Atlanta Atlanta 280 1975

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 280 Year Built: 1975 Findings: Police reported 154 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included a homicide in June 2020, 16 aggravated assaults, 14 robberies and a child molestation. A total of 29 code enforcement complaints were listed, some marked as court complied. Leaks, mold and trash were among the complaints. Owner/agent of record: Hidden Creste Housing Partners LP, Registered Agent ROBERT G. HOSKINS, 227 SANDY SPRINGS CIR., D103-184, ATLANTA, GA, 30328

Hidden Valley, formerly Spring Valley

2807 Misty Waters Drive; 2800, 2801, 2823 and other addresses in 2800 block of Misty Water , Decatur DeKalb County 250 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 250 Year Built: 1970 Findings: At the four listed addresses, police reported 56 crimes from 2017-2021. There were 19 crimes reported at the 2807 address, including homicides in October 2018, May 2019 and April 2022. Ten other crimes were reported at the 2823 Misty Waters address, including one aggravated assault. At 2800 Misty Waters there were 12 crimes reported, including an aggravated assault and a robbery. At 2801 Misty Waters, there were 15 crimes, including three aggravated assaults, three robberies and an arson. DeKalb lists 12 code complaints. In June 2015, two people were injured after a fire destroyed several apartments at the complex. A fire Nov. 17, 2022 displaced more than a dozen people. Owner/agent of record: Sureste Hidden Valley LLC, 3475 Lenox Road, Ste. 705, Atlanta, GA 30305

Hidden Village, formerly Villages of Cascade. Listed as Landrum Arms by Atlanta

3041 Landrum Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 180 1972

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 180 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 96 crimes, including homicides in April and July 2019, 30 aggravated assaults, five robberies, a rape and two child molestations. In December 2021, a 1-year-old girl was in critical condition after an accidental shooting at the complex, and in 2017 a 9-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting at the complex. This complex has had more than 190 code complaints. A number of them in 2019 were marked as court complied, indicating that conditions were addressed after a case went to court. Overall, the issues included ceilings caving in, bullet holes, roaches, leaks, open and vacant units, stagnant water, electrical issues, lack of AC, and windows shot out. The complex had a fire in December 2021. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Hidden Village Group LLC, 3041 Landrum Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311

Highland Circle

201 Northwood Drive NE , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 133 1966

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 133 Year Built: 1966 Findings: Police reported 38 crimes at this address from 2017-August 2022. They include an October 2020 homicide, five aggravated assaults, three robberies and an arson. Sandy Springs would not provide information about any sexual offenses at this address. Sandy Springs reported 18 code cases at this address over the past five years. Among them were complaints about rats and roaches. Owner/agent of record: Highland Circle Apartments LLC, c/o Sabra Property Management, 3300 Buckeye Road Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341-4234

Highlands at East Atlanta

2051 Flat Shoals Road SE , Atlanta DeKalb County 250 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 250 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 118 crimes at this address, including 34 aggravated assaults and one rape. Among the aggravated assaults, in June 2021 a man was shot at the complex. DeKalb shows 11 code complaints between February 2018 and Jan. 19, 2022. Note that during an August 2015 fire, firefighters reporting being hampered because of problems with water pressure in the hydrants. Owner/agent of record: Housing Authority of DeKalb County, 750 Commerce Drive, Ste. 201, Decatur, GA 30030

Hillcrest at Brookhaven

3446 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 108 1967

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 108 Year Built: 1967 Findings: Police reported 43 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including seven aggravated assaults and nine robberies. An April 2022 sweep exterior inspection report of the apartments noted several violations. They included damaged or clogged gutters throughout the complex; soffit damage on several buildings; damaged decks and railings; missing or damaged exterior lights; loose handrails; and graffiti. Owner/agent of record: Villas Multifamily Holdings LLC, 1801 Peachtree St. NE, Ste. 225, Atlanta, GA 30309

Hollywood Shawnee, Hollywood West

1033 Hollywood Road and 1220 Gun Club Road , Atlanta Atlanta 112 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 112 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported a homicide at the complex in March 2022, and in May 2022 there was a shooting that injured two people. From 2017-2021, police reported 59 crimes at the Hollywood address. They include homicides in December 2018 and August 2019, eight robberies and two rapes. At the 1220 Gun Club Road address, there were 15 additional crimes, including six aggravated assaults and a robbery. The March 2019 HUD inspection score was 63c*. Among the 18 code complaints are ones for flooded apartments, raw sewage and broken stairs. A 2018 complaint that the playground was dangerous and causing harm to children was marked as court complied. In March 2022, a construction worker died after a concrete stairwell collapsed at the complex. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Hollywood Shawnee Housing Partners LP, C T Corporation System, 289 S Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4805

Huntington Station

2560 New Haven Drive and 2559-2593; and addresses in the 2500 block of Pilgrim Way, New Bedford Lane and Nantucket Drive , Chamblee Chamblee 330 1972

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 330 Year Built: 1972 Findings: In the 2500 block of New Haven, police reported 48 crimes from 2017-2021. They include homicides at 2560 New Haven on 5/25/2020 during the hijacking of a motor vehicle, 11 crimes involving aggravated assault, 12 robberies, three rapes and two statutory rapes. On Pilgrim Way, there were 33 crimes, including five aggravated assaults and five robberies. On New Bedford there were 14 crimes, including six aggravated assaults and four robberies. On Nantucket Drive, there were 11 crimes, including three aggravated assaults and two robberies, both of which were home invasions. Owner/agent of record: AV Huntington Station LLC, Registered Agent David Weissmann, 3490 Piedmont Road, Ste. 650, Atlanta, GA, 30305

Indian Valley

741 Northern Ave. and 3520, 3524, 3528, 3532, 3536, 3540 and 3546 Indian Creek Way , Clarkston DeKalb County 208 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 208 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 34 crimes at the 741 Northern address, including three homicides in May 2019 and one in May 2021, 10 robberies and a rape in November 2021. At the Indian Creek Way addresses, police reported 30 crimes. They included four aggravated assaults, six robberies and a rape DeKalb lists one code complaint at these addresses. Owner/agent of record: Clarkston Valley LLC, 4525 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047

JSD

1929 Sarah Court; 2232 Sarah Court NW; 6134 Singleton Road , Norcross Gwinnett County 140 1968

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 140 Year Built: 1968 Findings: In a 2018 aggravated assault, police arrested a man who fired several shots into a car at the complex. At addresses from 1929 to 2232 Sarah Court from 2017-2021, Gwinnett police reported 17 other crimes. They included four aggravated assaults, seven robberies and a rape. In May 2021, a fire at the complex killed a woman. There is an active building permit and ongoing construction to repair a burned structure, the county reported. Owner/agent of record: Casteel Electric Company, 2720 Doster Road, Madison, GA 30650

Kings Glen

2129 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 36 1960

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 36 Year Built: 1960 Findings: Police reported 17 crimes at this address from 2018-2021, including an August 2020 homicide, six aggravated assaults, two robberies and a child molestation. Ten code complaints are listed through February 2020, when there was a complaint on gas leaking from a stove which the landlord had not fixed. Owner/agent of record: Malia Realty LLC, 9606 Brook Isles Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33446

KRC Hilltops

5651 Brook Hollow Parkway and addresses on Lia Hills , Norcross Norcross 395 1973

Jurisdiction: Norcross Units: 395 Year Built: 1973 Findings: Norcross listed 45 code enforcement complaints since 2017 at the complex for issues concerning trash, illegal dumping and inoperable cars. The complex had a fire in July 2018 when the sprinkler system was not operational. A resident told firefighters that the sprinkler system was turned off in late March due to water leaking in her apartment. Firefighters who responded to that leak in March instructed management to conduct a fire watch and to notify their sprinkler company for repairs, and a spokesman said it is unknown why the system wasn't functional. Complete address information for Lia Hills buildings was not available. There was a SWAT standoff at the complex in September 2020. Owner/agent of record: KRC Hilltops LLC, 111 Broadway, Rm 1703, New York, NY 10006-1914

LaCota Apartments

6664 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and other addresses from 6646-6698 , Dunwoody Dunwoody 266 1971

Jurisdiction: Dunwoody Units: 266 Year Built: 1971 Findings: In May 2022, two brothers died in a shooting at the complex. Police reported 104 crimes at these addresses from 2017-2021. They included the June 2018 fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old, eight aggravated assaults, four robberies and two rapes. In 2021, Dunwoody Code Enforcement performed a property maintenance sweep at the complex and worked with its management to bring all the issues into compliance, according to Jennifer Boettcher, the city's communications director. Owner/agent of record: Sterling Lacota LLC, 2900 Edison Lakes Parkway, Ste. 201, Mishawaka, IN 46546

Lake Crossing

1325 Riverside Parkway , Austell Cobb County 300 1987

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 300 Year Built: 1987 Findings: Police reported 180 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 16 aggravated assaults, 22 robberies, one sexual assault and one arson. Owner/agent of record: Belmont Crossing LLC, 129 S 11th St., Nashville, TN 32706

Lake Placid Village

5801 Kingsport Drive NE , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 99 1969

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 99 Year Built: 1969 Findings: Police reported 24 crimes at this complex from 2017 -August 2022. They include five aggravated assaults and three robberies. Sandy Springs would not provide data on any sexual offenses. The city lists 24 code complaints in the past five years. Among them were complaints in 2020 that management had not fixed air conditioning in some units Owner/agent of record: Lake Placid Heights LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341

Lakeview

1401 N. Hairston Road , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 284 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 284 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, 110 crimes were reported at this address. They include 10 aggravated assaults, six rapes and three arsons. The complex had a fire in September 2019. DeKalb shows 24 code-enforcement complaints from October 2017-January 2022. In an email to the AJC on behalf of owners, Peter Jakel, vice president of strategy for LinnellTaylor Marketing, said that criminal activity is taken very seriously. The company does full background checks for criminal history, hires courtesy patrols as needed and takes additional possible measures on a "case-by-case basis," he wrote. Since taking over management, millions of dollars in improvements have begun, he said, including new exterior lighting, controlled-access doors and surveillance cameras in key areas. Owner/agent of record: SMP Lakeview Spe LLC, 8120 Woodmont Ave., Ste. 520, Bethesda, MD 20814

Las Palmas

1023 Seasons Parkway, 1025 Seasons Parkway; 1 Seasons Parkway. Every address from 100 to 2246 is in the complex , Norcross Gwinnett County 202 1986

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 202 Year Built: 1986 Findings: News reports show that one person died in a shooting in November 2020, and another died in a shooting in March 2021. Police reported that the apartments on Seasons Parkway have had 118 crimes from 2017-2021. In addition to the two homicides there were eight aggravated assaults,14 robberies and three rapes. A fire in March 2017 heavily damaged 10 units. Another fire in April 2021 displaced about two dozen people. A consultant's exterior inspection in 2017 noted violations that included furniture in the parking lot, a building down due to a fire, rotted window frames, roof issues, falling gutters, rotten wood, graffiti, missing and damaged screens; broken. boarded-up and missing windows and other violations. On a recent visit, the complex had two burned buildings that had not been demolished, dumpsters were overflowing and trash bags were strewn inside breezeways. The county issued a warning in October 2022 that the complex was in violation of code. In an email to the AJC, owner Ventron Management said that the safety and security of residents are top priorities, and that it has invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvement at its Atlanta-area properties, including installing and maintaining security cameras, fencing and gates. The email, from Ventron Chief Financial Officer Erez Hon, also said it has has hired courtesy police officers who live on site, and that it ensures vacant apartments are locked. Owner/agent of record: SW FL Atlanta Condo LP, 2500 N. Military Trail, Ste. 285, Boca Raton, FL 33431-6322

Laurel Pointe

225 Johnson Road, 228 Morrow Road , Forest Park Clayton County 593 1970

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 593 Year Built: 1970 Findings: In August 2021, a 21-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his bedroom; in 2020, Clayton police shot a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot other people. Clayton couldn't make other crime data available, but it lists 52 calls from this address to 911 from 2017 to mid-2021 concerning potential crimes, including 11 thefts and an apartment fire in May 2019. Code enforcement data show 69 complaints, including issues with electrical system hazards, sanitation, infestations, trash, and plumbing system hazards. The current owner of the complex acquired it in late October 2021, after the crime and code violations occurred, according to an email from a public relations firm. Since then, all code violations brought to the owner's attention at the time of acquisition were addressed, and numerous improvements were made to cure deferred maintenance. The company also installed Flock Safety cameras with a recording feature and new security cameras throughout the property. It plans to install controlled access gates and has signed a contract for additional lighting, wrote Karen Widmayer with KW Communications. Owner/agent of record: Laurel Pointe Owner LLC, 4445 Willard Ave., Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Legacy at West Cobb, formerly The Life at West Cobb and Caswyck Trail

2665 Favor Road , Marietta Cobb County 395 1970

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 395 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 260 crimes at this complex from 2017-2021. Among the crimes were a homicide in May 2019, 22 aggravated assaults, nine robberies, a sexual assault and two cases of child molestation. Cobb listed 12 code complaints. Among them were trash and abandoned vehicles. Owner/agent of record: Deancurt West Cobb LLC, 34 Greenwich Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Legacy Commons, formerly Westwood

6259 S. Norcross Tucker Road , Lawrenceville Gwinnett County 288 1974

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 288 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Police reported 65 crimes at this address, including 14 aggravated assaults, one rape, and five robberies, including home invasions in October 2019 and October 2020. A 2017 exterior inspection by a consultant found excessive rubbish; noncompliant steps; numerous broken windows; peeling stucco; damaged or missing screens; damaged gutters; and improper storage as among the violations. A Nov. 23, 2022 exterior inspection by the county identified no violations. Owner/agent of record: Villa Nueva-2008 LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341-4234

Leyland Pointe, formerly Laurel Ridge

2900 and 2990 Laurel Ridge Way , East Point East Point 276 2005

Jurisdiction: East Point Units: 276 Year Built: 2005 Findings: Limited crime data is available, but police reported 13 crimes in 2021, including three aggravated assaults and a child molestation. Among other crimes, in April 2020, police reported an aggravated assault and a robbery when a man held a knife to an ex-girlfriend's throat and threatened to kill her. A premises liability lawsuit was filed in March 2022 concerning an October 2020 parking lot shooting of a man during a robbery. The lawsuit alleges that in 2017-2019, the apartment complex was the location of a "staggering" number of violent crimes, including armed robberies, a carjacking, home invasions and a rape. Police also responded to a number of complaints about shots fired at the complex. Owner/agent of record: Laurel Ridge at Washington Road Apartments LP, 2905 Northwest Boulevard, Ste. 150, Minneapolis, MN 55441

Lillie R. Campbell House

1830 Campbellton Road , Atlanta Atlanta 96 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 96 Year Built: 2007 Findings: Police reported 14 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. Conditions at the complex were labeled unacceptable by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. In 2019, complaints included no pest control for six months, rats and cockroaches, overflowing trash. There were also a dozen code complaints to the city of Atlanta. Among them were ones regarding leaks, rodents, roaches, and lack of heat or air. In an email to the AJC, Philip E. Searles, manager of the general partner of the complex, said that owners have worked to address any concerns and changed property management companies in 2019. "Currently, there are no outstanding issues...(and) the number of criminal incidents has dropped significantly," he wrote. Owner/agent of record: Lillie R Campbell House LP, 5030 Nesbit Ferry Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350-1116

Linden Ridge

5400 Memorial Drive , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 210 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 210 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 49 crimes at this address, including eight aggravated assaults; four rapes, three of them in 2020; six robberies; and one arson. DeKalb shows seven code complaints between October 2018 and July 28, 2021. County records of inspections show that in 2017, the complex had 148 code citations. In 2020, it had 28. The county didn't have data on 2021 and 2022. The current owners acquired the complex in early March 2022 and since then its local management teams have been implementing capital improvement and safety measures, according to an email from Nathan Nelson, senior vice president of Peak Capital Partners. The teams are in the process of implementing other measures, including adding security patrols and having strict no-loitering regulations, Nelson wrote. Owner/agent of record: PC Linden Ridge LLC, Peak Capital Partners LLC, 4956 North 300 West, Ste. 300, Provo, UT 84604

London Towne Houses

308 and 311 Scott Street , Atlanta Atlanta 200 1967

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 200 Year Built: 1967 Findings: Police reported 12 crimes at the 308 address over a 14-month period from late 2020 to early 2022. There were another 38 crimes at the 311 address from 2017 to 2021. They included two aggravated assaults and two robberies. On its most recent HUD inspection, the complex scored a grade of 52. The city listed four code complaints, including leaks, rats and roaches, and nonworking toilets Owner/agent of record: TBG London Townhomes LP, 6780 Roswell Road, Ste. 200, Atlanta, GA 30328

Luther's Landing

1981 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 20 1965

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 20 Year Built: 1965 Findings: From 2017 to 2021, police reported that this small complex had 16 crimes. They included 10 aggravated assaults, three robberies and a child molestation. Code enforcement lists 15 complaints from 2017-2022. They include some for leaks, a lack of heat, roaches, rodents and boards falling off one building. The most recent complaint for which the complex was cited was that there was no electricity and no heat in a building, windows were broken and there was trash and debris on the grounds. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: B&D Apartments LLC, P.O. Box 35089, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Maggie Russell Towers

400 Ralph McGill Boulevard , Atlanta Atlanta 150 1982

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 150 Year Built: 1982 Findings: This nine-story complex received a failing HUD inspection score of 36c* in January 2022. Atlanta shows two code complaints, one of which said that the furnace was broken and management provided space heaters, but the tenant was concerned about fire. Police reported 11 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included two aggravated assaults. Owner/agent of record: Residences at Maggie Capitol LLC, 3520 Piedmont Rd. NE, Ste. 410, Atlanta 30305

Magnolia Park

60 Paschal Blvd. Associated addresses also include odd numbers from 777 to 817 Magnolia Way , Atlanta Atlanta 400 2001

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 400 Year Built: 2001 Findings: Police reported 19 crimes at the Paschal address from 2017-2021. They included six aggravated assaults, two robberies and a rape. At Magnolia Way addresses associated with the complex, police reported 114 crimes from 2017-early February 2022. They included an Aug. 21, 2021 homicide, a May 2021 homicide, 22 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and a rape. Code enforcement lists 60 complaints at the Paschal address. They include leaks, lack of heat, rodents and inoperable lights. The latest HUD inspection score, from February 2022, was failing at 38c*. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems.. Owner/agent of record: CCH John Eagan II Homes, L.P. , National Registered Agents, Inc., 289 S. Culver Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4805

Manor III

1483 Arthur Langford Jr. Drive, 262 Arthur Langford Jr. Place , Atlanta Atlanta 126 1963

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 126 Year Built: 1963 Findings: From 2017-February 2022, police reported 28 crimes at the 1483 Arthur Langford address. They included 10 aggravated assaults, two robberies and a rape. In addition, there were 27 crimes reported at the 262 Arthur Langford address. They included 15 aggravated assaults. Most recently, on Aug. 3, 2022, police reported that a man died after being shot outside the complex. Code enforcement has had 28 complaints about these two addresses. They include leaks, rats, sewage backup and a lack of mailboxes. In October 2022, a resident sued the complex for negligence, alleging that a porch railing collapsed, causing him and his cousin to fall and suffer serious injuries. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: B&R Apartments LLC, 352 S. Lapeer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Martin Manor

2950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 64 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 64 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 44 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including 21 aggravated assaults, one robbery and one rape. City records list 23 code complaints, including complaints about faulty wiring, a gas leak, roaches, a lack of window screens and broken windows. One December 2020 complaint from a woman said that the apartment above hers caught fire and caused damage to her apartment, but the landlord did not provide her with a different apartment. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: B&L Apartments LLC, 352 S. La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Martin Street Plaza, also known as Summerhill

600 Martin St. SE; 142 Georgia Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 60 1979

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 60 Year Built: 1979 Findings: Police reported 31 crimes at the 600 Martin address from 2017-January 2022, including 10 aggravated assaults, two robberies and a rape. Note that in March 2020, when police responded to car break-ins, the suspect was said to drive aggressively at them, and one officer fired at them. The latest listed HUD inspection was June 2022 when it scored a 77c*. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Atlanta Housing Authority, RE: Martin Street Plaza, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303-2429

Midway Manor

3626 Midway Road , Decatur DeKalb County 80 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 80 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 23 crimes at this address. They include four aggravated assaults, one robbery and one rape. County data from inspections show 166 code complaints in 2017, resulting in fines of $11,600. Code data shows 34 complaints, including several for interior/exterior structural issues. Owner/agent of record: Infinity Midway Manor LLC, 9520 Harding Avenue, Ste. 1, Surfside, FL 33154

Midwood Pines, formerly Winwood or Windwood

6970 Shenandoah Trail and other addresses including 6881, 6883, 6891, and 6900-6984 , Austell Cobb County 200 1973

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 200 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 193 crimes at these addresses. They included 18 aggravated assaults, 19 robberies, one arson and one rape. Cobb County lists eight code complaints, including broken windows; stairs and balconies in disrepair; overflowing trash; and units without AC during the summer. Owner/agent of record: Midwood Pines LLC, 750 Hammond Drive, Bldg. 16-350, Atlanta, GA 30328

Mirador at Peachtree, formerly Ashford Gardens

2203 Plaster Road , Chamblee Chamblee 164 1971

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 164 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 31 crimes at this address, including a Feb. 23, 2022, homicide and 11 other crimes involving aggravated assault. An exterior sweep by the city in November 2020 found erosion, insect nests, clogged gutters, storage of old mattresses and other rubbish in the dumpster area and damaged drier vents among other violations. The complex had a fire in November 2016 that destroyed two buildings with about two dozen units. After acquiring the complex in March 2019, the new operators have installed Flock Safety cameras with a recording feature and new security cameras, along with enhanced lighting, according to a PR firm representing the owners. It also re-worked trash areas to address dumping issues and installed gutter guards, the representative said. Owner/agent of record: Mirador at Peachtree LLC, 4445 Willard Avenue, Ste. 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Montrose Brookhaven Apartments, formerly Madison Brookhaven

3078 Clairmont Road , Brookhaven Brookhaven 288 1984

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 288 Year Built: 1984 Findings: Police reported 36 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include eight aggravated assaults, one robbery and one cruelty to a child first degree case. A September 2021 exterior sweep found many emergency lights not working; trash on stairs; loose railings; and outdoor storage among the violations. Owner/agent of record: Brookhaven LL LLC, C/O Investcorp International Realty Inc., 280 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Mountain Crest

1075 N. Hairston Road , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 280 1967

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 280 Year Built: 1967 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 90 crimes at this address, including a homicide in October 2017, 20 aggravated assaults, three robberies and five rapes, three of them in 2018. Among the assaults, in January 2020 police reported that a 19-year-old was shot at the complex. DeKalb County shows 65 code complaints between Aug. 26, 2017 and March 22, 2022. In an email to the AJC, Preservation Management said it became the property manager in June 2021, and that the pandemic posed challenges for the complex. Increased criminal activity in the surrounding area also at times has affected the property, wrote Michele Folino, vice president of operations for the company. Management has increased monitoring, she wrote, including enhanced video surveillance, and resumed evictions of tenants who violate lease terms. Owner/agent of record: Registered agent: Mountain Crest LP, Corporation Service Company, 2 Sun Court, Ste. 400, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Mountain Oaks

4719 Central Drive , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 168 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 168 Year Built: 1972 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 51 crimes at this address, including a December 2021 homicide, 10 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and one arson. Fire damage was reported in 2019. DeKalb County lists 39 code complaints between Feb. 16, 2017 and Feb. 4, 2022. Another county report of inspections shows that the complex received 67 code citations in 2017, 106 in 2018, and 96 in 2019, resulting in fines totaling $39,800. In 2021, the county shows it was inspected 17 times and cited 13 times, but information on fines was not provided. Owner/agent of record: FB Mountain Oaks LLC, 4145 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

Nirvana Laurel Springs, formerly Laurel Park and The Life at Pine Grove

5758 Highway 85 , Riverdale Clayton County 387 1971

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 387 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported three homicides at this address from 2017-2021. They were in May 2019, June 2021 and October 2021. There was also a February 2019 shooting that wounded one person. Clayton could not make other crime data available, but records show 73 calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes, including four rape investigations and 20 thefts. The complex has been the target of 72 code complaints. In early 2022, seven code complaints were filed, including ones on rodents, infestations, plumbing, and sanitary system maintenance. There were fires at the complex in September 2018, January 2019 and April 2019. Owner/agent of record: 5758 Highway 85 Riverdale LLC & Uncommon Laurel LLC, 400 Madison Avenue, Ste. 12D, New York, NY 10017

North Cliff Valley

1344-1376 N Cliff Valley Way NE , Brookhaven Brookhaven 57 1972

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 57 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Addresses from 1344-1376 N. Cliff Valley Way had 16 crimes reported by police from 2017-2021. They include two homicides in June 2017, two aggravated assaults, six robberies and an arson. Owner/agent of record: Townsend at Brookhaven Community Association Inc. 1630 Military Cutoff Road, Ste. 216, Wilmington NC 28403

Oak Forest

324 Hatton Drive and even-number addresses from 300-338 , Scottdale DeKalb County 150 1974

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 150 Year Built: 1974 Findings: On Aug. 11, 2022, a 38-year-old man died after being shot multiple times at the complex. From 2017-2021, police reported 60 crimes at these addresses, including homicides in November 2018, January 2021 and June 2021; six aggravated assaults; and five robberies. In one aggravated assault in August 2018, a 10-year-old girl was asleep in her bed when a bullet struck her arm from a shootout in the parking lot. DeKalb County lists 50 code complaints between January 30, 2017 and Jan. 3, 2022. Owner/agent of record: Oak Forest Scottdale LP, 310 E. 96th Street, Ste. 400, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Oakland City, West End Apartments

1191 Oakland Lane SW and 1165-1197 Oakland Lane; 1280 to 1288 Oakland Drive; 979 Howell Place; 978 Peeples St SW; 1031, 1035 and 1039 Dimmock Street , Atlanta Atlanta 111 1983

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 111 Year Built: 1983 Findings: Police reported that one person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at the complex in April 2021, and that in March 2022, a 15-year-old boy was shot. Police report 38 crimes at these addresses from 2017 to January 2022. The crimes include a June 2020 homicide at 978 Peeples and an October 2017 homicide at the 979 Howell Place address. In that case, two toddlers were found dead after their mother allegedly put them in the oven and turned it on. The victims were ages 1 and 2. There were also 17 aggravated assaults at these addresses, two robberies, an attempted rape and two child molestations. Atlanta records show 14 code complaints at 1191 Oakland, including leaks, bullet holes in a unit, broken windows and broken electrical sockets, and a half-dozen complaints at other addresses in the complex. In an email to the AJC, Sarah Bagley with the nonprofit Chisom Housing Group that owns the complex said it strives to provide safe and clean homes and to support residents with programs that include providing food. "We have worked collaboratively with code enforcement to be responsive to issues in our community and will continue to do so," she wrote Owner/agent of record: CHG Oakland City LLC, Incorporating Services Ltd., 900 Old Roswell Lakes Parkway, Suite 310, Roswell GA 30076

Orchard Walk

3800 Flat Shoals Parkway , Decatur DeKalb County 204 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 204 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 98 crimes at this address, including homicides in April 2019, September 2019, December 2020 and July 2021. Also included were 12 aggravated assaults, six robberies and two rapes. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs received a complaint in 2021 that apartments had no access to heat or AC from May to August 2021, and that when a resident was hospitalized with COVID, during her hospital stay her hot water heater burst and she had to wait three weeks for management to send maintenance to dry vac the unit. DeKalb shows 76 code complaints between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 26, 2022, and in April 2022, tenants told a local TV station they were tied of the deplorable conditions, including leaking ceilings, the lack of hot water and bullet holes in walls. BBB rates the complex as D- A massive fire February 2022 resulted in three people being hospitalized. A mother and three children had to jump out of their windows to escape flames. Owner/agent of record: Orchard Walk LP, 210 University Boulevard, Suite 460, Denver, CO 80206

Oxford Village

2980 Jonesboro Road SE , Atlanta Atlanta 188 1974

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 188 Year Built: 1974 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 106 crimes at this address, including 36 aggravated assaults, eight robberies, two rapes and a child molestation. The property's most recent HUD inspection score was 53c*. a failing grade. Atlanta lists 35 code complaints, some marked as court complied. They include exposed wiring, broken windows, exterior structure damage, leaks and flooded apartments. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, Paul Ponte, with the management agent for the complex, said his company was working with the owners and with HUD "to turn this apartment complex around." He said they have invested in a sophisticated surveillance system and made the gates operational, among other changes. Owner/agent of record: Oxford Village Townhouses Inc., Attn: William Henley, 2980 Jonesboro Road SE #23, Atlanta, GA 30354-2476

Paradise East, formerly Summit Hill

1480-1504 Bouldercrest Road SE , Atlanta DeKalb County 352 1974

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 352 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Police reported 58 crimes from 2017-2021 at this block of addresses, including 10 aggravated assaults and a homicide in April 2018 of a 19-year-old. There were also three rapes and six robberies. In 2021, a resident went public with complaints about crime, saying that there were teenage boys with assault rifles and that security gates were always open. The most recent HUD inspection score at the complex was 87C*. There were 17 code complaints at these addresses. Owner/agent of record: Paradise Housing Partners LP, 1700 7th Avenue, Ste. 2000, Seattle, WA 98101

Parc 1000, formerly Marquis Parc

1000 Montreal Road , Clarkston Clarkston 284 1973

Jurisdiction: Clarkston Units: 284 Year Built: 1973 Findings: In one of the most recent violent crimes reported by police, a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in early September 2022 at the complex; the suspect was another teen. This is also the complex where a 1-year-old baby was abducted in a car theft in November 2021. Police reported 98 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included 10 aggravated assaults, five robberies, a kidnapping and four rapes. This complex has had more than 50 code complaints. They include rats, lack of hot water, broken windows, open and vacant units, graffiti, pests, and mold. At a meeting in June 2021, some complained that conditions in apartment complexes on Montreal Avenue are terrible. Owner/agent of record: 1000 Montreal Road PCPRE LLC, 12945 Seminole Boulevard, Bldg. 1 15, Largo, FL 33778

Park 35, formerly Robins Landing

3491 Glenwood Road and addresses on Robins Landing Way, ranging from 3480-3545 , Decatur DeKalb County 304 1965; 1973; 2000

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 304 Year Built: 1965; 1973; 2000 Findings: On Sept. 26, 2022, a woman was shot to death at the complex. A man was killed by gunfire on Feb. 22, 2021. Another person was murdered on Oct. 16, 2020, and on Nov. 17, 2020, a person was found dead inside a vehicle. From 2017-2021, police reported 112 crimes at the Robins Landing Way addresses. In addition to the 2020 and 2021 murders, there were 22 aggravated assaults, 14 robberies, and five rapes. The county lists 93 code complaints at addresses on Robins Landing Way. A fire in April 2022 was contained to one unit but three other units sustained smoke and water damage. The current owner acquired the property in October 2022 and immediately began improvements, according to a statement from Karen Widmayer of KW Communications, on behalf of the owners. Improvements include 24/7 security, planned installation of controlled access and Flock Safety cameras with a recording feature, as well as the addition of other standard security cameras. The owner also is working to install additional lighting and adding security fencing, she said. Owner/agent of record: Park 35 Owner, LLC, Registered Agent Corporation Service Company, 2 Sun Court, Suite 400, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Park at 500, formerly Clifton Glen and The Life at Clifton Glen

500-600 Hambrick Road and addresses on Old Front Street , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 556 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 556 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported 11 crimes at these Hambrick Road addresses from 2017-2021. They include an aggravated assault and three robberies. At addresses in the 500 block of Old Front Street, police reported 37 other crimes. They include eight aggravated assaults, two robberies, one arson and one rape. A June 2022 lawsuit by a woman says she suffered permanent paralysis when she was shot through the wall of her apartments. DeKalb shows 14 code complaints at the Hambrick Road addresses. At the Old Front Street addresses, the county lists 23 code complaints. County records of inspections show that the complex had 217 code citations in 2017, with fines of $27,000. County data shows $82,890 in fines as of fall 2021. Online are complaints about infestations and drugs. BBB has given the complex an F rating. Owner/agent of record: Park at 500 LLC, 15 E. Putnam Avenue, Box 374, Greenwich, CT 06830

Park Estates, formerly Maple Walk Apartments

1150 Maple Walk Circle and other address from 1120 to 1247; 3265 Covington Drive , Decatur DeKalb County 100 1985

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 100 Year Built: 1985 Findings: Police reported 31 crimes at these Maple Walk addresses from 2017-2021. They included an August 2017 homicide, seven aggravated assaults, two robberies and an arson. The August 2017 homicide at the complex came in an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect; a police officer was wounded and a man was killed. Code enforcement lists seven complaints. But in 2017, residents were trapped on a top floor and required emergency rescue after the complex removed the stairs. That prompted code enforcement and the fire marshal to inspect, and they said they found issues at every building. Among them were a sagging balcony with missing supports, gutters with trees growing out of them, missing siding and a dirty pool. Residents said they had tried for three years to get the owners to address numerous problems. County records of inspections show the complex had 65 citations in 2017; 15 in 2018 and five in 2019; In 2020 there were 14. The complex also had two fire citations in 2018 and 15 in 2019, records show. Owner/agent of record: Sureste Park Estate LLC, 55 Mineola Boulevard Ste. 7, Mineola, NY 11501

Park South

2612 Steele Ave SW , Atlanta Atlanta 36 1966

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 36 Year Built: 1966 Findings: On Oct. 2, 2022, two people were shot at the complex, one of whom died of his injuries. Police reported 25 crimes at this address from 2017-2019 and 2021 (no 2020 data is listed). The crimes included 16 aggravated assaults and two robberies. The city received 20 code complaints, involving roaches, broken windows, bricks falling off, overgrowth, junk and debris, raw sewage, lack of running water and exposed wiring. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: New Path Investments LLC, Registered Agent Sanja Cooper, 1479 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, GA, 30310

Park Valley, formerly The Park on Candler

2571 Candler Road; 2931 Panthersville Road , Decatur DeKalb County 236 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 236 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 93 crimes at the 2571 Candler address, including 12 aggravated assaults, six rapes. one arson and seven robberies. At the 2931 Panthersville Road address, there have been 41 other crimes, including six aggravated assaults and one rape. In addition, police reported that two men were seriously injured at a shooting in May 2022. At the 2571 Candler addresses, DeKalb show 116 code complaints between Jan. 20, 2017, and Feb. 7, 2022. At the 2931 Panthersville Road address, DeKalb lists 35 more code complaints between August 2017 and February 2022. Other county data on inspections show that the complex had 97 code citations in 2017, 264 in 2018 and 21 in 2019, along with four health citations in 2017 and two in 2018. It also had 13 fire citations over the three-year period. It was fined $87,175. It had additional citations in 2020. Owner/agent of record: Park Valley Apartments LLC, 3475 Lenox Road, Ste. 760, Atlanta, GA 30326

Park Vista

1940 Fisher Road , Atlanta Atlanta 344 1951

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 344 Year Built: 1951 Findings: According to police reports, on Nov. 10, 2022, a man was killed at the complex following a dispute. Police reported 86 crimes at this address from 2017-January 2022. They included 31 aggravated assaults, nine robberies, four rapes and two child molestations. There have been 30 code complaints to Atlanta. Issues included trash and debris around the complex, rodents and roaches, leaks and overgrowth. In an email to the AJC, the company that owns the complex said that it has had extensive renovations since it was built, the most recent after it acquired the complex. The owner said it had not been able to obtain the crime data to review it, but attributed crime largely to tenant domestic problems and bad roommates, friends and visitors. The most difficult security challenge came from the recently condemned Forest Cove complex, directly across from Park Vista, the email said. Park Vista has security officers and a property-wide security camera system, said the statement sent by Nancy LeMay, executive vice president of Ventana Capital. Owner/agent of record: Park Vista Partners LLC, Capitol Corporate Services Inc., 3675 Crestwood Parkway NW, STE 350, Duluth, GA, 30096

Parke Towne North

1432 North Cliff Valley Way NE; odd number addresses from 1323 to 1361; even number addresses from 1380 to 1390 and other numbers from 1391-1462 and 1478. Also, odd number addresses from 1603 to 1635 Briarwood Road NE , Brookhaven Brookhaven 486 1964

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 486 Year Built: 1964 Findings: From 2017-Jan. 1, 2022, police reported 138 crimes at the North Cliff Valley Way addresses. They include homicides in June 2020 and September 2021, 18 aggravated assaults, 28 robberies, one rape, two cases of cruelty to children and an arson. At the Briarwood Road addresses there were 30 additional crimes. They included three aggravated assaults and six robberies. An exterior sweep inspection of the complex in August 2018 cited several violations, including fire hazards, lack of stairwell lights in various buildings, detached railings, trash, inoperable smoke detectors and more. A 2020 required annual inspection for a business license of a third of units showed all passed. The complex had a fire in February 2022. In an email to the AJC, the leasing office said it could not comment until it could review all of the police reports and local crime and code complaints and violations. Owner/agent of record: Parke Towne North Apartments L, The Graham Group, 3756 Lavista Road, Ste. 200, Tucker, GA 30084

Parkside Crossing

4233 Jonesboro Road , Forest Park Forest Park 250 1962

Jurisdiction: Forest Park Units: 250 Year Built: 1962 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 66 crimes at this address. They included two homicides, both in December 2017; 22 aggravated assaults, six robberies, one rape and one arson. The complex has been the subject of 63 code complaints, involving issues such as lack of heat, rats and other unsafe conditions. Owner/agent of record: 4233 Jonesboro Road PCPRE LLC & RSJL TIC LLC, 12945 Seminole Boulevard, Bldg 1, Ste. 15, Largo, FL 33778

Pavilion Place, formerly Crescent Hills

532 Cleveland Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 240 1966

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 240 Year Built: 1966 Findings: Police reported 167 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include six homicides, 51 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies and a child molestation. This derelict complex has had more than 300 code complaints, and the owner has been charged in a 100-count criminal complaint alleging violations of the city housing condition. In late July 2022, city and state inspectors conducted a sweep of conditions at the complex, including vacant buildings that were open to intruders and the elements. The complex had a fire in September 2021. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: B&S Apartments LLLP, 352 Lapeer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Peaks of MLK

2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 183 2004

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 183 Year Built: 2004 Findings: Police reported 113 crimes at this complex from 2017-2021. They include a 2019 homicide, 13 aggravated assaults and five robberies. Atlanta has had 20 code complaints about the complex, including leaks, trash, electrical outlets that won't work, flooding and mold. In an email to the AJC Moshe Slepoy, director of operations for Broad Management Group, said the property was purchased by its ownership group on Dec. 22, 2020. "We are aware of some issues that existed under the prior ownership...and we have made several positive changes since," he wrote. Owner/agent of record: Peaks at MLK Pines LLC & Peaks at MLK HP LLC, Registered Agent: Yosef Lew, 632 Dogwood Trail, Tyrone, GA 30290

Pelfrey Pines

199 Grove Way , Roswell Roswell 95 1950

Jurisdiction: Roswell Units: 95 Year Built: 1950 Findings: In 2022, city officials said the housing authority knew of life-threatening problems at the 40-unit building for seniors and the disabled but had not made essential repairs. A 2021 report said the building's foundation was unstable with the potential for sinkholes, and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development later said that the problems could cause the building to collapse. Other critical repairs had been left undone since 2017, according to documents provided to the AJC. In July 2022, the city worked with the housing authority to relocate residents. Some were to be moved to the 55-unit portion of Pelfrey Pines across the street. As of Nov. 30, 2022, seven residents remained at the 40-unit building, said Beth Brown with Gainesville Housing Authority, which serves as property management agent. She also said that Roswell Housing Authority was never told that the building was not safe for habitation but rather that engineering reports indicated a potential for safety issues. Shoring equipment is in place throughout the property to ensure the structural integrity of the building, she wrote. Owner/agent of record: Roswell Housing Authority, RE: Pelfrey Pines, 199 Grove Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Piedmont Pads, formerly City Walk, Renaissance Walk, Dwell ATL

171 Auburn Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 144 2007

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 144 Year Built: 2007 Findings: Police reported 85 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include homicides in June 2021 and February 2019, three aggravated assaults and three robberies. Atlanta lists four code complaints, three of them marked as no violation found. Owner/agent of record: Piedmont Pad Investors LLC, 3600 Red Road, Ste. 309, Hollywood, FL 33025

Pine Tree Condominiums

Pine Tree Trail (multiple addresses) Also addresses in the 2900 block of Creel Road including 2900, 2985 and 2995 , South Fulton South Fulton 40 1990

Jurisdiction: South Fulton Units: 40 Year Built: 1990 Findings: While this is listed as a condominium, some units are rented. The South Fulton mayor flagged this complex as persistently dangerous, and a TV report in April 2022 said that several recent shootings in the complex had neighbors terrified. Among other crimes, in 2018 a brawl resulted in a girl being held at gunpoint. Among more than a dozen code complaints were ones concerning roofs and windows and maintenance of proper sanitary conditions. Records show at least one unit was declared unfit for human occupancy Complete address information and crime data was not available. Owner/agent of record: Pine Tree Condominiums Association, 125 Townpark Drive, Ste. 300, PMI Cornerstone, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Pinebrooke, formerly Fairway Pointe

9170 Dorsey Road and addresses on Fairway Pointe Drive in the 800 and 1500 blocks, among others , Riverdale Clayton County 137 1997

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 137 Year Built: 1997 Findings: In July 2022, a video filmed at the complex showed people brandishing weapons and cash and making threats to kill others. That followed a fatal shooting in February 2022, a November 2021 shooting that killed a 25-year-old and an October 2018 shooting that killed a 33-year-old. Data on other crimes was not available from the county. A code blitz was done at the complex in late July 2022 after the video was posted. That blitz resulted in citations for 41 violations. There were 37 previous code enforcement cases prior to the sweep. Those issues included problems with plumbing, trash and debris, smoke alarms, interior structure, abandoned or vacant building, electrical system hazards and more. Owner/agent of record: B&H Apartments LLC, 5042 Wilshire Boulevard, #20267, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Pines at Mount Gilead, formerly Glen Abbeny and Mount Gilead Road

3350 Mount Gilead Road , Atlanta Atlanta 86 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 86 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 41 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included homicides in June 2017 and November 2021, 11 aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. Atlanta has had 52 code complaints about the complex, some of which were marked as court complied. They include reports of rats, open and vacant apartments, plumbing issues, ceilings falling, broken furnace and broken refrigerator. One tenant in 2018 called to report that her unit had caught on fire due to an electrical issue in January 2018, and that management took her to court for nonpayment of rent after not fixing the unit, which had no heat, no AC, and no power in certain places because the fire department had removed unsafe items. Another 2018 complaint said that doors were not secure, cabinets were caving in due to water leaks and windows were damaged. Owner/agent of record: FB Mount Gilead Road LLC, 4145 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

Polaris at Camp Creek Apartments, formerly The Life at Harrington Park

2800 Camp Creek Parkway , College Park College Park 175 1968

Jurisdiction: College Park Units: 175 Year Built: 1968 Findings: Police reported 52 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including eight aggravated assaults and two robberies. A fire in January 2019 displaced 33 people, and another in December 2019 displaced about 30 people Owner/agent of record: Polaris at Camp Creek Holdings LLC, 1355 Terrell Mill Road Bldg/Ste 1464 204, Marietta, GA 30067

Polaris at East Point, formerly Thirty72 and Brookfield Apartments

3072 Washington Road , East Point East Point 118 1967

Jurisdiction: East Point Units: 118 Year Built: 1967 Findings: East Point had said this was one of its most notorious complexes, at one point leading to a court order for the owners to have a police presence in the area 24/7. The city said at one point in 2017 that not even police officers would go into the complex because of the criminal activity. After the judge's order, Brookfield said it would provide free apartments for two officers. But crime and blight problems continued, and, working with the city, the complex renovated one building, and in June 2021 it reserved eight units in it at no cost for the city's police and fire department members. In 2021, the only year for which crime data was available, six crimes were reported at this address, including a homicide, a rape and two aggravated assaults, one of which was a stabbing. In November 2022, a fire at the complex resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl and serious injuries to her twin. The children's mother was later charged in the case. Owner/agent of record: Polaris at East Point Holdings LLC, Apex Development Group, 1355 Terrell Mill Rd., Bldg. #1464, Ste. 204, Marietta, Georgia 30067

Porter Westside, formerly Gables 820

820 W. Marietta Street , Atlanta Atlanta 248 2008

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 248 Year Built: 2008 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 90 crimes at this address. They included homicides in December 2018 and December 2020. There were also one aggravated assault and two robberies. The city lists four code complaints, including an August 2022 complaint about roaches and a September 2022 complaint about flies. Owner/agent of record: 820 W Marietta Owner LLC, Corporation Service Company, 2 Sun Court, Ste. 400, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Prado North

145 Northwood Drive , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 100 1967

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 100 Year Built: 1967 Findings: Police reported 30 crimes at this address from 2017 through August 2022. They included six aggravated assaults and four robberies. Sandy Springs police would not provide data that would show if there were any sexual offenses. Owner/agent of record: Prado NW LLC, 3300 Buckeye Road, Ste. 777, Atlanta, GA 30341-4234. Also Prado NW Two and Prado NW Four.

Premier Apartments

7200 Six Flags Parkway; 7200 Premier Lane, Westwood Parkway, Westwood Place , Austell Cobb County 280 1973

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 280 Year Built: 1973 Findings: In July 2022, two people were killed and one critically wounded in a shooting at the complex. That case is among the latest of 61 other crimes at the Premier Lane address from 2017-2021. They include seven aggravated assaults, one assault involving pointing a pistol at another person, an arson and four robberies. The complex also has had fires in December 2017 and June 2022. Cobb County shows multiple code enforcement violations, with a court case pending as of July 21, 2022. Owner/agent of record: Rmg Premier LLC, 1525 Kautz Road, Ste. 100, West Chicago, IL 60185

Providence at Cascade, formerly Country Oaks

320 Fairburn Road , Atlanta Atlanta 240 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 240 Year Built: 1969 Findings: Police reported 117 crimes at this address from 2017-early February 2022. They included a homicide in May 2017, 53 aggravated assaults, three robberies, three rapes and a child molestation. Among the assaults, in June 2018 three teens were shot at the complex. Also, in July 2018, a woman said that multiple shots fired into her apartment forced her and her four children to take cover. Not included in the data for this address is a June 2021 shooting police said was at this address that left one man dead and another wounded. Atlanta lists 76 code complaints, a number of which are marked as court complied. They include raw sewage, leaks, flooding and exposed wiring. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: TBG Central Methodist LP, C/O The Benoit Group LLC, 6780 Roswell Road, Ste. 200, Atlanta, GA 30328

Regency Woods

3160 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 150 1971

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 150 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported 47 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included seven aggravated assaults, eight robberies and two rapes. An exterior sweep of the complex in December 2021 found numerous violations, including broken glass on the ground, rotted wood trim, exterior rotted surfaces, dangerous wires hanging behind a building, trash and debris. In an email to the AJC, David Tajfel of Nelkin Real Estate Company said that it has a zero-tolerance policy for any residents or guests who don't abide by its standards. "Regency Woods has recently undergone a $150,000+ exterior refresh, including replacing wood trim and siding, pressure washing building exteriors, repainting the buildings and seal-coating the parking lot, he wrote. Owner/agent of record: Majestic Regency Woods, LLC, P.O. Box 81612, Chamblee, GA 30366

Reserve at Riverdale

5470 Riverdale Road , College Park Clayton County 133 1974

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 133 Year Built: 1974 Findings: From 2017-2021, Clayton reported four homicides at this complex: In March 2017, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot; in April 2019 a 26-year-old man was fatally shot outside the complex; in October 2019, a 26-year-old was fatally shot; and in January 2020, a 2-month-old died of blunt force trauma. In addition, there were two drive by shootings in the past five years. Data on other crimes was not available. Police list 10 calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes from 2017-2020. The county had 31 code cases involving the complex in the past five years. They included concerns about interior structure and accumulation of rubbish, but all were closed, many marked with compliance. Owner/agent of record: RR Apts LLC, 1013 Centre Road, Ste. 403-B, Wilmington, DE 19805

Residence at Riverside Row, formerly Parkview

360 Riverside Parkway; 360 Six Flags Drive , Austell Cobb County 144 1971

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 144 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported 73 crimes at the Riverside Parkway address from 2017-2021. They included nine aggravated assaults and five robberies. One other crime, an aggravated assault, was reported at the Six Flags address. In 2019, code enforcement complaints at this and two sister complexes in the county were in court. Among the complaints were rats, lack of fire extinguishers and other issues. Some windows at the unit were boarded up, and buildings looked derelict. The other two complexes are Hunter's Ridge and Kingsley Village, and tenants of all three decried poor conditions. Cobb County lists eight code complaints for this address, with a court case pending as of this past July. Records show the current owner acquired the complex in December 2021. In an email to the AJC, the owner said it plans to bring to the complex the same "tremendous impact and success" it has had with its other properties. The name of the person who provided the statement was not disclosed. Owner/agent of record: Riverside Row Property Owner LLC, Nmh Legacy Fund LLC, 135 Rockaway Turnpike, Ste. 105, Lawrence, NY 11559

Reynoldstown Commons

1124 Wylie Street SE , Atlanta Atlanta 32 2005

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 32 Year Built: 2005 Findings: In June 2020, shots were fired in front of the property, with one bullet striking an air conditioner. Police reported nine other crimes at this address from 2017-18 and 2020-2021 including two aggravated assaults and a robbery. No crimes were listed for 2019. The complex has had 11 code complaints to Atlanta. One, filed in June 2021, said that an AC unit was not operable due to being shot by bullets. Others in 2021, 2020 and 2019 reported that dumpsters were overflowing because trash hadn't been collected, resulting in rodents. In an email to the AJC, Kevin Grail with Grail Management Group said that the property has hired private security since late 2020. The email also said that there were times when dumpsters were not emptied as scheduled due to various problems. "We are working hard to be sure that does not happen in the future," he wrote. Owner/agent of record: Resources for Residents & Communities of Georgia Inc., P.O. Box 89092, Atlanta, GA 30312

Riverdale Clayton, formerly Harmony Pines

363 Upper Riverdale Road , Riverdale Riverdale 148 1972

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 148 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Police reported three crimes at this address from 2017-2021: an assault with a firearm in August 2021; a robbery in February 2020; and an auto theft in October 2021. Riverdale did not provide street addresses for any sex crimes. This complex may have had the most code enforcement violations of complexes in Riverdale. Problems reported included holes in walls, mice, a raccoon infestation, inoperable oven and stove, overflowing toilet, rusting handrails, broken steps, rats and a loose staircase. Owner/agent of record: Riverdale Apartments LLC, 4201 Route 9, Howell, NJ 07731

Riverdale Villas

6428 Church Street , Riverdale Riverdale 73 1970

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 73 Year Built: 1970 Findings: The city's code enforcement agency has cited the complex for violations including rusted bannisters/handrails and stairs; landings pulling away from framing; a rotted floor; cabinets pulling away from a wall; plumbing fixtures pulling away from a wall; rotted wood; broken windows; stair rails and hand rails not secured; and trash and debris. Riverdale police did not report significant crime at this address. Owner/agent of record: Victory Path at Riverdale LLC, 849 Mentell Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Riverwood Townhouses

681 Flint River Road , Jonesboro Clayton County 282 1972

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 282 Year Built: 1972 Findings: On Oct. 10, 2022, two people were killed in a shooting in the parking lot at Riverwood. This complex has been the site of several previous shootings from 2017-2021. They include homicides in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and the shooting of two men in front of an apartment building in 2021. The county could not provide data on other crimes. But a log of calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes lists a dozen, including three robberies. Its HUD inspection score in February 2018 was 68c*. There have been 29 code complaints since 2017. Clayton code enforcement data shows multiple citations in 2020 for plumbing system hazards, interior structure and trash. The complex was cited in prior years for issues including sanitary drainage and electrical system hazards. Records show the complex was sold in March 2021. Owner/agent of record: Riverwood Housing Partners LP, C/O The Vitus Group, 415 First Ave., #19240, Seattle, WA 98109

Rockbridge Court

2232 Rockbridge Court , Norcross Gwinnett County 125 1967

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 125 Year Built: 1967 Findings: From 2017-2020 at this address, police reported 15 crimes. They included a shooting in November 2017 that killed one person and wounded another, and a January 2018 shooting that killed a father of eight inside his apartment. Also among the crimes were five aggravated assaults and four robberies. There was no data for 2021. The complex had a fire in April 2020 that heavily damaged seven units and resulted in smoke and water damage to four more. Two people suffered smoke inhalation. A 2017 exterior inspection by a consultant noted trip and fall hazards from broken walkways and other pavement; trash and indoor furniture stored outdoors; a failing retaining wall; graffiti; a drain pipe broken off; shingles coming up; ripped screens; rotten wood and missing fascia as among the violations. A Nov. 23, 2022 exterior inspection by the county identified no violations. Owner/agent of record: Rockbridge Court, 2720 Doster Rd., Madison, GA 30650

Royal Oaks

3540 N. Camp Creek Parkway SW , Atlanta Atlanta 238 1978

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 238 Year Built: 1978 Findings: From 2017-early February 2022, police reported 114 crimes at this address. They include homicides in March 2018 and September 2021, 29 aggravated assaults, six robberies, five rapes and a child molestation. Atlanta lists 185 code complaints, and after residents complained that the complex was infested with rats, mold and water leaks, the Atlanta Solicitor's Office said it could be shut down unless the owner ensured safe living conditions. The complex had a fire in August 2019. It was sold in March 2021 and in August 2021 the companying managing the complex said that money had been budgeted for repairs. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Prosperity Capital Partners, 12945 Seminole Blvd, Bldg. 1, Ste. 15, Largo, FL 33778

Santa Fe Villas

2370 Metropolitan Parkway SW , Atlanta Atlanta 144 1960s / 1995

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 144 Year Built: 1960s / 1995 Findings: Police reported 28 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included a homicide in September 2021, seven aggravated assaults, a robbery, a rape and a sodomy. The city of Atlanta in August 2022 adopted an ordinance to grant $508,176 to fund rehabilitation of the complex to help low-income people. Atlanta has had 19 code complaints, including repeated complaints in 2021 about a lack of hot water, a complaint that a roof had caved in, and complaints about rats. The complex was sold in late June 2021, assessor records show. Owner/agent of record: G&S Santa Fe LLC, 27 Waddell ST. NE, Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30307

Seven Courts

2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 171 1966

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 171 Year Built: 1966 Findings: In April 2022, a man was shot to death during a robbery at the complex. Police reported 75 crimes at this address from 2017-early February 2022. They include an April 2019 shooting that killed one person and wounded another, 11 aggravated assaults, eight robberies, one rape and one child molestation. A federal lawsuit filed in 2021 on behalf of a family says Atlanta police threatened to seize the complex in 2019 because of the violence. Atlanta listed 20 code enforcement complaints. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. The complex was recently listed for sale. In an email to the AJC, Hugh Jacobs, vice president of Nonprofit Housing Preservation VI LLC, wrote that the property is in a distressed area of Atlanta and that the owners support efforts the city is making to address that. "While we cannot control all that happens in the surrounding area or what may spill onto Seven Courts Apartments as a result of the surrounding environmental conditions, we are committed to provide decent, safe and sanitary affordable housing..,." he wrote. Owner/agent of record: Seven Courts Partners LP, 2001 W. Blue Heron Blvd., Ste. 201, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Shadow Lake

3515 Pleasantdale Road , Doraville DeKalb County 228 1989

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 228 Year Built: 1989 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 55 crimes at this address, including six aggravated assaults, eight robberies and one rape. DeKalb lists four code complaints from 12/2/2020 to 12/6/2021. In an email to the AJC, owner Ventron Management said that the safety and security of residents are top priorities, and that it has invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvements at its Atlanta-area properties. Those improvements include installing and maintaining security cameras, fencing and gates, the email said. The company also has hired courtesy police officers who live on site, and it ensures that vacant apartments are locked, according to the email from Erez Hon, the company's chief financial officer. Owner/agent of record: Shadow Lake Atlanta Apartments LP, 2500 N Military Trail, Ste. 285, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Shallowford Pines

3554 Shallowford Road , Chamblee Chamblee 62 1967

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 62 Year Built: 1967 Findings: Police reported 12 crimes at the 3554 address from 2017-2021, including five aggravated assaults and a robbery. An exterior sweep of the complex in November 2020 found numerous violations, including excessive trash around the property; broken walkway; graffiti, cracks and holes in exterior walls of 10 units; and improperly installed or maintained wiring Owner/agent of record: Shallowford Pines Partners LLC, 14 Stuben Lane, Jackson, NJ 08527

Sierra Forest, aka Mableton Ridge

6660 Mableton Parkway , Mableton Cobb County 272 1970

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 272 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 194 crimes at this address. They included homicides in November 2017 and October 2020, eight aggravated assaults including a December 2021 shooting that wounded two people, and nine robberies. More recently, on July 10, 2022 an 18-year-old was stabbed to death. Cobb County lists 18 code citations from September 2017-January 2021. They included repeated complaints about trash and debris; lack of lighting above stairways; unstable balcony; and rats. Records show the complex filed more than 150 eviction notices during the pandemic. Owner/agent of record: Msc Sierra Forest LLC, 740 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, GA 30126

Sierra Ridge

3006, 3020, 3040, 3060 Delmar Lane , Atlanta Atlanta 238 1964

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 238 Year Built: 1964 Findings: At 3006 and 3020 Delmar, there have been four homicides in the past five years; two in February 2017, one in July 2017, and one in July 2018. They are among 29 crimes reported in 2017, 2018 and 2021 at the listed addresses. Also included are eight aggravated assaults, three robberies and a child molestation. Police at one point pushed to have the complex demolished, and the city considered it a nuisance. But the owners appealed, and in 2019 the issue went to a judge to decide. In early 2022, demolition was under way. There were 23 code complaints at the 2980 address; 82 at the 2006 address; and 59 at the 3020 address. Among the problems was no running water. Owner/agent of record: NBHH Eagle Springs LLC, 2221 Peachtree Road NE, Ste. D299, Atlanta, GA 30309

Sierra Townhomes

2727 Godby Road , South Fulton South Fulton 134 1971

Jurisdiction: South Fulton Units: 134 Year Built: 1971 Findings: This complex had an extensive history of violent crimes. They include homicides in September 2017, August 2018 and December 2018. Also in December 2019, a 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet; in September 2017 a person was injured in a shooting; and in December 2018 a car in the parking lot was shot up with a couple inside, though they escaped injury. In 2018, the first full year when South Fulton became a city, police data also show 12 aggravated assaults and two robberies, among 26 crimes that year. In 2019, the numbers dropped: there were three aggravated assaults, two armed robberies and a rape among other crimes. Of note: In July 2019, the South Fulton police chief said that Sierra Townhomes had averaged about 17 calls a day for police services but the city in July 2019 opposed an attempt by College Park to have an intergovernmental agreement that called for it to take over inspections and ultimately proposed demolition of the complex. South Fulton said it was working to improve quality of life at the complex. Owner/agent of record: Contour Sierra LLC, 40950 Woodward Ave., Ste. 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Silver Creek Crossing, formerly Kingsley Village

595 Riverside Parkway , Austell Cobb County 171 1974

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 171 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Police reported 109 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included 11 aggravated assaults, two cases of pointing a pistol at another, six robberies and one child molestation. More recently, in August 2022 an 18-year-old woman was shot at the complex, and two teens were arrested and charged with robbing and shooting her. This is one of three complexes where tenants in 2019 pleaded with the county to enforce code requirements. They said they were dealing with leaks, mold and rodents and broken heating and appliances that management would not fix. Among code complaints were ones in 2018 about broken windows throughout the complex, a fence down, and a gutter falling off a building. In 2021, there was a complaint about a rat infestation. The current owner acquired the complex in December 2021. In an email to the AJC, the owner wrote that it plans to bring to the complex the same "tremendous impact and success" it has had with its other properties. The name of the person who provided the statement was not provided. Owner/agent of record: Silver Creek Crossings Property Owner LLC & Mgl Patriot LLC & Mgt Reality LLC, 135 Rockaway Turnpike, Ste. 105, Lawrence, NY 11559

Silver Oak

1281 Brockett Road , Clarkston Clarkston 406 1971

Jurisdiction: Clarkston Units: 406 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 81 crimes at this address. They included murders in January 2019 and October 2020; 13 aggravated assaults including two cases where someone was shot and another where someone was stabbed, seven robberies, an arson and a rape There were 55 code complaints including lack of hot water, trash, and defective electrical. Owner/agent of record: Silver Oak Apartments LP, 333 N Pennsylvania St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204

South Hampton Estates

3100 and 3110 Godby Road , College Park and South Fulton. College Park, South Fulton 344 1970

Jurisdiction: College Park, South Fulton Units: 344 Year Built: 1970 Findings: College Park police reported 140 crimes at these two addresses from 2017-2021, including 32 aggravated assaults, most of which involved a gun; homicides in July 2017, March 2019 and June 2020. There were also eight robberies, a carjacking and an arson. Code enforcement data is limited but it shows that the complex failed to pay its trash bill from July to November 2021 and owed more than $14,000, resulting in a warning from the city about the situation and citations. But in April 2022, tenants complained to a local TV station that trash had been piling up for months, attracting rats and other problems. Owner/agent of record: Trinity South Hampton LLC, 101 Colony Park Drive, Ste. 300, Cumming, GA 30040

Springdale Glen

3800 Brockett Trail and 3805-3843 Brockett Trail , Clarkston Clarkston 276 1973

Jurisdiction: Clarkston Units: 276 Year Built: 1973 Findings: The complex had homicides in November 2018 and September 2019. Police reported 43 other crimes at these addresses on Brockett Trail from 2017-2021. Those included eight aggravated assaults, four robberies and one cruelty to children case. The complex had fires in May 2019 and February 2021. Clarkston shows six code complaints, five of them in 2020. They included trash on the premises and operating without a business license. The current owner acquired the complex in August 2021. They have added security patrols, installed Flock Safety cameras with a recording feature, upgraded and installed new security cameras, installed controlled access gates and enhanced lighting, according to an email from a public relations firm representing the owners. Owner/agent of record: Springdale Glen Owner LLC, 4445 Willard Ave., Ste. 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Stanton Oaks, formerly Boynton Village

1053 and 1054 Linam Ave; 1044 SE Hank Aaron Drive; addresses on Haygood , Atlanta Atlanta 43 1976

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 43 Year Built: 1976 Findings: At this small complex, in November 2019, two people fired at least 20 shots, a dozen of which hit an apartment, news reports show. In another incident in July 27, a mentally ill woman was waving a gun, and a police officer kicked her in the head. At the 1053 address, Atlanta police list nine crimes in the past five years, including one robbery. At the 1044 Hank Aaron address, they list five other crimes, including three aggravated assaults. One crime is listed at the 1054 address. In 2018, tenants complained that owners had removed metal security doors from each unit's front door before a HUD inspection; the doors were later put back. Of note, a tenants union organized at the complex in 2020, complaining of toxic management and wrongful evictions. Owner/agent of record: Boynton Village Limited Partnership, 229 Huber Village Blvd., NE, Ste. 100, Westerville, OH 43081

Station R

144 Moreland Avenue NE , Atlanta Atlanta 285 2016

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 285 Year Built: 2016 Findings: Police reported 107 crimes at this address from 2017-January 2022. They include one aggravated assault and four robberies. Residents complained in late 2021 that fire alarms were going off constantly at the complex, leaving residents at risk in the event of an actual fire emergency. Owner/agent of record: Station R Apartments LLC, VCorp Agent Services Inc., 289 S Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA, 30046-4805

Sterling Glen, formerly Abbots Glen and Madison Ridge

1121 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW , Norcross Gwinnett County 258 1986

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 258 Year Built: 1986 Findings: Gwinnett police reported eight crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including one aggravated assault and two robberies. A consultant's 2017 exterior inspection report noted broken fencing; graffiti; roofing issues; missing and damaged downspouts; improper storage; bent and torn screens; broken windows; erosion; gutters full of debris; excessive rust on stairs and other violations. The complex was cited in May 2022 for violations that included trash and debris and outdoor storage; it was closed as complied on June 1 and has no pending code cases, county officials said. The complex had fires in September 2022 and March 2021 which damaged several units. Owner/agent of record: PD Glen LLC, 12510 Queens Blvd, Ste. 224, Kew Gardens, NY 11415-1506

Stone Mountain Townhomes, formerly Stone Mountain West

1150 Rankin Street , Stone Mountain Stone Mountain 142 1971

Jurisdiction: Stone Mountain Units: 142 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Police reported 69 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included an aggravated assault with a knife in 2018; 39 cases of assault and battery; and seven assault/battery: terrorist threats. This complex may have had the most code complaints of any multifamily property in the city of Stone Mountain. It is now marked as closed temporarily. While the complex was a condominium, some owners had multiple units which were rented. Owner/agent of record: Omni Homes GA LLC, Montag Christopher Leigh, 3709 Ashwood Drive SE, Smyrna, GA 30080. Also Opportunity Fund LLC, 5303 Brendlynn Drive NW, Suwanee, GA 30024. And Living Your Dreams Land Trust, P.O. Box 54263, Atlanta, GA 30308

Stonecrest Mill, formerly The Oaks at Stonecrest and Evans MIll Place

2795 Evans Mill Road , Stonecrest Stonecrest, DeKalb County 280 1971

Jurisdiction: Stonecrest, DeKalb County Units: 280 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, 139 crimes were reported at this address, including 23 aggravated assaults, 11 robberies and two rapes. In March 2018, two people were shot at the complex during a child custody exchange. In 2017, tenants who were victims of a home invasion went with the suspect to an ATM, where the suspect was fatally shot in a struggle for the gun. Stonecrest received more than four dozen code complaints about the complex from 2018 to November 2022. Among them were complaints about AC or heat, mold, insects and rats, an overgrown ditch, and trash and debris. In addition, in 2019 and 2020 the complex was cited for failure to have required third-party inspections and a business license. Records show only one case was still open as of November. Owner/agent of record: Stonecrest Investment Group LLC, 4079 Governor Drive, #PMB 168, San Diego, CA 92122.

Stonegate Townhomes

296 Roy Huie Road , Riverdale Riverdale 99 1972

Jurisdiction: Riverdale Units: 99 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Police reported a homicide on Nov. 2, 2018; an assault with a firearm on Nov. 24, 2019; and an arson on May 2, 2021. Riverdale took the complex's owner to court in July 2021, when an AC unit wasn't fixed within 48 hours as required and no portable units were provided; the city said a new citation would be issued every day the tenant went without AC. Two weeks later, another court order was issued because the AC still wasn't working. The complex was also cited for missing smoke detectors in some units; for leaks; and for roaches and flies. Owner/agent of record: SCC Stonegate Holdings LP, C/O Joseph Harker, 11720 Amber Park Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Tara Bridge

1 Magnolia Circle; and other addresses from 100 to 1900 , Jonesboro Clayton County 220 1988

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 220 Year Built: 1988 Findings: In September 2020, a man was fatally shot during a domestic dispute. In 2019, a man broke into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her; police said he was believed to be a serial rapist in the area. Clayton County could not provide complete crime data, but a log of 911 calls lists more than 190 complaints about potential crimes at addresses on Magnolia Circle. They include a January 2020 report from 601 Magnolia Circle about a stabbing, and reports of a person shot in September 2020 at 1813 Magnolia; August 2020 at 504 Magnolia Circle; and September 2019 at 1102 Magnolia. Clayton County had six code complaints about the complex in the past five years. In an email to the AJC, owner Ventron Management said that the safety and security or residents are top priorities, and that it has invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvements at its Atlanta-area properties. Those investments include installing and maintaining security cameras, fencing and gates. The company also has hired courtesy police officers who live on site, and that it ensures that vacant apartments are locked, said the email from Erez Hon, the company's chief financial officer. Owner/agent of record: Tara Bridge Apartments LP, 2500 Military Trail, Ste. 285, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Tara Hill Apartment Homes

8050 Tara Boulevard , Jonesboro Jonesboro 132 1972

Jurisdiction: Jonesboro Units: 132 Year Built: 1972 Findings: In January 2019, a woman with two young children was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man who broke into her apartment. In January 2021, the sheriff's office and Jonesboro police arrested two men related to five robberies and three shootings in a two-week period around the Tara Hill Apartment complex. Jonesboro police said the men would hold victims at gunpoint, take their phones and use CashApp to transfer money. Jonesboro police also reported five other aggravated assaults not connected to robberies and a 2021 home invasion, among other crimes. Owner/agent of record: SCC Tara Hill Holdings LP, 11720 Amber Park Drive Ste. 160, Alpharetta, GA

Tara Woods

661 Sherwood Drive , Jonesboro Clayton County 106 1969

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 106 Year Built: 1969 Findings: In January 2019, a 17-year-old was killed in front of the complex. Clayton could not provide data on other crimes. There were 52 code complaints in recent years. The county had multiple complaints in August 2018 about vacant apartments, issues with gutters, siding, windows and doors. Other citations were for an abandoned or vacant building, plumbing, electrical equipment, handrails or guardrails, roofs and more. A fire in October 2018 at a vacant building was suspected arson and two juveniles were charged. Owner/agent of record: Red Apple Investments LLC, 8484 Wilshire Blvd, Ste. 870, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Ten35 Gateway, formerly View 75 and Marquis View

1035 Franklin Gateway , Marietta Marietta 214 1970

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 214 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 65 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included 13 aggravated assaults, four robberies, one rape and two child molestations. Marietta lists 117 code complaints about this complex. They include 36 complaints marked as housing/residential; 23 described as "general nuisance"; and seven complaints of trash or obnoxious vegetation from 2017-2018; Owner/agent of record: Nighthawk Ten35 Holdings LLC, 500 Westover Drive, Number 18313, Sanford, NC 27330

The Arbors at East Cobb

1805 Roswell Road , Marietta Marietta 455 1976

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 455 Year Built: 1976 Findings: Police reported 108 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a homicide in April 2020, four aggravated assaults, 12 robberies, two child molestations and one rape. This address was the target of 41 code complaints to Marietta and three to Cobb County. Among them were 20 complaints described as housing/residential; three as general nuisance; and one from 2017 as trash or obnoxious vegetation. Owner/agent of record: Wah14 Arbors At East Cobb LLC, 212 N. Naches, Ave., Yakima, WA 98901

The Brookhaven Collection (The Mille Brookhaven and TwentyNine24 Brookhaven/Prelude; Hindsdale.)

1000 Barone Avenue NE, 2924 Clairmont Road NE , Brookhaven Brookhaven 712 2014

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 712 Year Built: 2014 Findings: These had been two separate apartment complexes, but in August 2021 a West Coast commercial real estate firm purchased both and they are now known as The Brookhaven Collection. The 1000 Barone address had 80 crimes reported by police from 2017-2021, including a November 2018 homicide, 13 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies, six rapes and a cruelty to children case. Police reported another 72 crimes at the 2924 Clairmont address, including four aggravated assaults and 10 robberies. Brookhaven shows two open code cases at this address; one of which involves a fire/life safety issue Owner/agent of record: CF Brookhaven Bliss II and III LLC, Cohen Giti Investments LLC, CGI Stragies, 6300 Canoga Ave., Ste. 1100, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

The Commons at Briarwood Park, including Northeast Plaza

3510 Buford Highway; 3506 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 344 1966

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 344 Year Built: 1966 Findings: Police reported 105 crimes at the 3510 Buford Highway address from 2017-2021, including 29 aggravated assaults, 18 robberies and three rapes. At the 3506 address, police reported 18 crimes, including two aggravated assaults, two robberies and a cruelty to children case. A July 2021 exterior inspection sweep cited problems with guardrails and handrails, missing or damaged exterior lights, severe rust on metal decks, broken windows and potential sewage leaks. The complex was sold in April 2021, and the new owner has made $4 million in capital improvements and expects to make another $1.5 million over the next 12 months, according to an attorney who represents the owner. Security cameras are now being installed at the complex, the attorney, John Christy, also wrote. Owner/agent of record: Commons At Briarwood Holdings 1 LLC, 7 Penn Plaza, Ste. 1400, New York, NY 10001

The Commons, formerly Allen Hills and Allen Temple

3086 Middleton Road NW, and other addresses on Middleton including 2973, 3035, 3040, 3045, 3051, 3071 and 3150 , Atlanta Atlanta 457 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 457 Year Built: 1969 Findings: In January 2022, there were two homicides at the complex: On Jan. 3, a 31-year-old man was killed; and on Jan. 26, a 17-year-old was killed and two others wounded during a robbery. In addition, in October 2022, a 5-year-old was shot after two men exchanged gunfire. From 2017-2021, police reported 25 crimes at the 3086 Middleton Road address. That includes 12 aggravated assaults and one robbery. Among the aggravated assaults, in December 2021 a mail carrier and a bystander were wounded when they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting; and in November 2021, a triple shooting injured two men and a boy. In addition, in January 2019, police searching for an armed robbery suspect shot and killed a 21-year-old suspect. At other addresses from the 2931 to 3175 Middleton Road, there were 80 crimes. They include a homicide on Feb. 8, 2019 at 2952 Middleton Road; 41 aggravated assaults; four robberies; two rapes and two child molestations. In July 2022, a woman filed suit against the complex, saying that a bullet fired into her apartment led to a shoulder injury as she ran to check on her baby. Code enforcement lists 124 complaints. Recent ones were for junk and debris and discarded appliances in the parking lot. In January 2019, a fire at the complex displaced 23 people; there was also a fire in March 2016. In August 2019, Atlanta Council member Andrea Boone joined residents at a protest and said they were filing a lawsuit against the owners because of what they called inhumane conditions. Following the 2022 shootings, Boone called on the owners to bolster security. The HUD inspection score from August 2021 was 51c*, a failing grade. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. A statement from Sheyla Batres, VP of Management for Preservation Partners Management Group, said Preservation acquired this property and another apartment complex in 2018 and has since spent more than $50 million rehabbing both properties and has worked with Atlanta police to lower crime. The company “is proud of its work helping to preserve safe and affordable housing in Atlanta,” the statement said. Owner/agent of record: Preservation Partners Development III, 21515 Hawthorne Blvd #125, Torrance, CA 90503

The Estuary, formerly Lake Louise and Sierra Hills

3450 Evans Road; 3201 and 3207 Henderson Mill Road , Chamblee DeKalb County 310 1968

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 310 Year Built: 1968 Findings: At the 3450 Evans Road address, police reported 50 crimes from 2017-2021, including five aggravated assaults, nine robberies and two rapes. At the 3201 Henderson Mill Road address, police reported 49 other crimes, including four aggravated assaults, nine robberies, and two rapes. At 3207 Henderson Mill Road, police reported 33 crimes, including a July 2019 homicide, two aggravated assaults, seven robberies and three rapes. DeKalb lists 17 code complaints at these three addresses. After acquiring the complex in June 2019, the current owner has installed Flock Security cameras with a recording feature and new security cameras, enhanced lighting and added an onsite security patrol, according to a statement from a public relations firm representing the owners. Owner/agent of record: Estuary Apartments LLC, 4445 Willard Ave., Ste. 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

The Everett, formerly Landmark at Bella Vista

4015 Satellite Boulevard , Duluth Gwinnett County 565 1985

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 565 Year Built: 1985 Findings: Police reported 29 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include three aggravated assaults; eight robberies, five of which involved a gun; and a rape. In addition, in August 2018 there was a homicide. The complex had fires in December 2019 and June 2022. A consultant's exterior inspection in 2017 noted excessive buildup of disposed furniture outdoors; other improper storage; a broken fence; a decommissioned pool; junk vehicles; gutters hanging from building; deficient siding; roof issues including shingles coming up; and excessive trash as among the violations. Owner/agent of record: Landmark at Bella Vista LP, 591 W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830-6005

The Forest at Columbia

2505 Columbia Drive , Decatur DeKalb County 173 1967

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 173 Year Built: 1967 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 99 crimes at this address, including homicides in May 2017, October 2019, January 2020, September 2021, and October 2021. More recently, in July 2022 a woman was shot inside her apartment and seriously injured. A fire in June 2021 forced residents to jump from their second-story windows to escape. Eight people were injured, four of them hospitalized. DeKalb shows 55 code complaints, including one from July 2021 for dangerous, uninhabitable and unfit buildings. Owner/agent of record: Southern Equity Holdings, LLC,1 Hillcrest Center, Suite 210, Spring Valley, NY, 10977

The Franklin

875 Franklin Gateway , Marietta Marietta 380 1985

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 380 Year Built: 1985 Findings: Police reported 64 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include five aggravated assaults, one robbery, one rape and one child molestation. Marietta shows a total of 33 code complaints, in addition to two code complaints to Cobb County. Issues included unsanitary conditions, roaches. The current owner acquired the complex in February 2021, said Melinda Sherwood with Kreps PR & Marketing, speaking on the owner's behalf. That owner immediately invested several million dollars in an extensive renovation and upgrade program, she wrote in an email to the AJC. Owner/agent of record: The Franklin At East Cobb Lp, 4890 W. Kennedy Blvd, Ste. 240, Tampa, FL 33609

The Groves Lithonia, formerly Harper Grove, Grovewood Park, and Cambridge Heights

6170 and 6136 Hillandale Drive , Stonecrest Stonecrest, DeKalb County 120 1995

Jurisdiction: Stonecrest, DeKalb County Units: 120 Year Built: 1995 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 53 crimes at the 6170 address, including homicides in January 2017, October 2019 and April 2021, as well as seven aggravated assaults and four robberies. At the 6136 address, police reported 59 crimes, including a March 2018 homicide, seven aggravated assaults and four robberies. City records show six code complaints from 2018 to November 2022, all resolved. The complex also was cited in 2018 and 2019 for not having required third-party inspections and not obtaining a business license. The cases were resolved when the complex met requirements. Owner/agent of record: Grovewood Park Equities LLC, 1240 E. 2100 S, Ste, 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

The Harrison

5675 and 5575 Roswell Road , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 501 1975

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 501 Year Built: 1975 Findings: Police reported 196 crimes at the 5675 address from 2017-August 2022. They include eight aggravated assaults, six robberies, and an arson. Sandy Springs would not provide data on any sexual offenses, but a city website shows one rape at this complex in 2021. City records also show 45 code cases since 2017. Among the complaints were roaches, rodents, broken appliances, leaks, trash outside the building, electrical problems, flooding, lack of heat or air and mold. Owner/agent of record: VR Harrison Limited Partnership, 1725 16th Ave., Ste. 201, Richmond Hill, CA-ON L4B 4C6, CANADA

The Heights at Dunwoody, formerly Arrive Perimeter

2000 Asbury Square , Dunwoody Dunwoody 408 1992

Jurisdiction: Dunwoody Units: 408 Year Built: 1992 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 21 crimes at this address, including an April 2019 homicide and five aggravated assaults. A gas explosion in September 2021 injured four people, two severely. It also left much of one building in rubble. Some tenants said that for months before the explosion they had smelled gas in the hallways and parking garage. Gas service was later shut off to the entire complex after officials discovered "appliance and fuel line issues within the buildings" during an initial inspection. City officials told the AJC that from January to May 2022, the city building department went through every unit to inspect permitted work on gas equipment, and Atlanta Gas Light followed with additional inspection of every unit before restoring gas service. The city building department and DeKalb fire department also inspected sprinkler and fire alarms. Buildings 1 and 2 were cleared for leasing in October. Sprinkler pipe work on building 3 is continuing, along with reconstruction of nine units, said Jennifer Boettcher, the city's communications director. Owner/agent of record: FPACP3 Ashford LLC Registered Agent C T Corporation System, 289 S. Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4805

The Hills at Greenbriar. formerly The Life at Greenbriar; Deerfield Gardens

2909 Campbellton Road , Atlanta Atlanta 376 1971

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 376 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 119 crimes at this address. They include homicides in February 2017, March 2020, April 2020 and December 2020, as well as 40 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies, one rape and one sodomy. When the complex was sold early in 2022, a presale report said that 12 units had been offline for more than six years because of damage from a broken water pipe, and that subsequently there had been extensive vandalism in the building. The city had more than 120 code complaints about the complex. The most recent, in August 2022, included electrical outlets not working, broken AC, no screens on windows and leaks. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Icer of Campbellton LLC, & Uncommon Pines LLC, 1385 Broadway, Floor 16th, New York, NY 10018

The M by Radius

1080 West Peachtree Street , Atlanta Atlanta 326 2013

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 326 Year Built: 2013 Findings: Police reported 90 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a homicide on Nov. 9, 2021, three aggravated assaults and a robbery. Of note, among the reports also were 18 auto thefts. The complex was sold in 2022. Owner/agent of record: Atlanta Development Authority, 3520 Piedmont Road NE, Ste. 410, Atlanta, GA 30305-1512

The Park at Castleton

1994 Bent Creek Way , Atlanta Atlanta 164 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 164 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 76 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including 17 aggravated assaults and three robberies. Atlanta records show nine code complaints. Among recent crimes, on Jan. 25, 2022, three people were shot in what police described as an armed robbery, and on Nov. 30, 2022, police said a man staying with a friend at the complex was shot repeatedly, Owner/agent of record: Blueros Bent Creek Property Holdings LP, 5650 Breckenridge Park Drive, Ste. 302, Tampa, FL 33610

The Park at Galaway, formerly Parkside at Camp Creek

4031 Seven Oaks Ln SW. 4045 and 4075 Foxhunt Lane , East Point East Point 486 1970

Jurisdiction: East Point Units: 486 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Limited crime data is available. Among the recent crimes at the complex was a June 2022 homicide where a man died after a drive-by shooting; a March 2021 homicide of a 19-year-old; a deadly carjacking in September 2018; aggravated assaults in March and June 2021; and a robbery in February 2021. After the June 2022 homicide, East Point authorities at a news conference begged the public to put down their guns. In July 2022, a tenant said that water constantly poured from ceilings in her apartment and the complex had not determined how to fix it. The complex had fires in August and October 2016; in the October fire, residents told a TV station that fire alarms didn't go off. One resident filed a lawsuit alleging that the complex failed to install, inspect and ensure that the apartments had a sufficient number and placement of smoke detectors. The complex filed dozens of evictions while receiving COVID-19 relief funds, records show. Owner/agent of record: Blue Magna, 5650 Breckenridge Park Drive, Ste. 302, Tampa, FL 33610

The Park at Leeds, formerly Brookside or Epic Brookside and Harbour Towne

5420 Riverdale Road , College Park Clayton County 203 1974

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 203 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Five people were shot at the complex in August 2022, among them a 19-year-old who died. Clayton could not provide other crime data. But it had more than 55 calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes; 16 of those were for theft. Back in 2010, the county wanted to close the complex, then known as Harbour Towne, after a 3-year-old fell through a bathroom floor to the crawl space under the building. Residents also were complaining about mice, mold , plumbing and electricity problems. The complex has been sold twice since then. In the past five years, Clayton County had 20 code complaints about the complex. One in 2019 was submitted to the county legal department but all complaints have been closed. Owner/agent of record: Blueros Epic Brookside, Property Holdings LP, 5650 Breckenridge Park Drive, Ste. 302, Tampa, FL 33610

The Park at London, formerly Cobblestone Flats

2445 Rex Road , Ellenwood Clayton County 240 1988

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 240 Year Built: 1988 Findings: Clayton 911 records show about 35 calls from this address involving potential crimes, including 10 reports of theft. Code enforcement data from the county lists 41 complaints. In 2022, there were complaints involving the interior structure and infestation. In 2021, there were multiple citations for waste and debris; mechanical appliances, plumbing system hazards; stairs and walking surfaces. In 2020 and 2019, complaints included electrical system hazards, infestations, interior structure, and outside storage of waste material. A massive fire on Nov. 23, 2022 destroyed a building and left about a dozen people without a home. Owner/agent of record: The Park at London QRH LLC, 4706 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11204

The Park at Scotts Crossing, formerly Dwell @ The Vue; formerly Holly Ridge)

1620 Hollywood Road , Atlanta Atlanta 217 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 217 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 74 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 12 aggravated assaults, five robberies, three rapes and a child molestation. The city shows six code complaints since 2017. Owner/agent of record: 58 PC LLC, c/o Leasing Office, 1620 Hollywood Road, Atlanta, GA 30318

The Park on Windy Hill, formerly Ashford Retreat

2121 Windy Hilll Road , Marietta Marietta, Cobb County 685 1974

Jurisdiction: Marietta, Cobb County Units: 685 Year Built: 1974 Findings: Police reported 177 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 15 aggravated assaults, 15 robberies, one cruelty to a child, one sexual assault of a child, three rapes and a sexual battery. For the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2017, it had 40 crimes, more than any other apartment complex in Marietta, according to the Marietta Apartment Complex Crime Data Report. A fire in April 2022 affected about 15 units. A fire in January 2021 involved 24 units, firefighters said. In September 2022, a woman filed suit against the complex, saying that her daughter was shot in the head when bullets were fired into her bedroom, and alleging that the complex failed to maintain adequate security. Cobb lists four code complaints, including alleged safety violations. Bridge Investment Group acquired the property in December 2019 and since then has focused on fostering a safe and secure community environment and continuously making improvements, Charlotte Morse, the company's managing director and head of investor relations and marketing, told the AJC in an email. Owner/agent of record: Bridge Wf GA Park Windy HIll LLC, 111 E. Sego Lily Drive, Ste. 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84070

The Parkton

6862 Mableton Parkway , Mableton Cobb County 137 1974

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 137 Year Built: 1974 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 77 crimes at this address, including a June 2018 homicide, five aggravated assaults, two robberies and a cruelty to children case. Among crimes reported in the first eight months of 2022 were one aggravated assault, a cruelty to child/aggravated assault and a robbery. Owner/agent of record: Mableton Acquisitions I LLC, 2905 NW Blvd, Ste. 150, Plymouth, MN 55441

The Premier at 1935, formerly Brentwood Creek, Brentwood Meadows, Franciscan Club

1935 Alison Court , Atlanta Atlanta 238 1966

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 238 Year Built: 1966 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 103 crimes at this address. They include a Feb 2022 homicide in which another person was wounded, 30 aggravated assaults, 10 robberies and two rapes. Atlanta lists 166 code complaints. The complex had a fire in March 2019. Note also fires in vacant apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Alison Court in May 2020 and December 2019. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: SAR Apartment Capital LLC. 3001 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd, Ste. 300, Hallandale, FL 33009

The Preserve at Collier Ridge, formerly Harwell Place

1021 Harwell Road, and 200, 208 and 212 Harwell Place NW , Atlanta Atlanta 419 1971

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 419 Year Built: 1971 Findings: Atlanta police reported nine crimes at the 1021 Harwell Road address from 2017-2021, including one robbery. At 212 Harwell Place, in July 2021, a woman was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting at the complex, and one other crime was reported. At 208 Harwell Place in June 2017, a 1-year-old died and police later arrested the mother's boyfriend and charged him with murder. At 200 Harwell Place, police list two crimes: a December 2017 homicide and a robbery. There have been 54 code complaints listed at the Harwell Road address since January 2017. They include complaints about raw sewage, flooding, AC problems, inoperable refrigerator and lack of hot water. The complex was sold earlier this year. Owner/agent of record: Crystal at Harwell LLC, 5180 Roswell Road, Ste. 203, Atlanta, GA 30342

The Reserve

5650 Hillandale Drive and 101 to 1910 Concepts 21 Drive , Stonecrest Stonecrest, DeKalb County 252 1988

Jurisdiction: Stonecrest, DeKalb County Units: 252 Year Built: 1988 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 12 crimes at the Hillandale address, including three rapes. At Concepts 21 Drive addresses, police reported 239 other crimes. Among them, in April 2019 a woman at 620 Concepts 21 Drive was thrown out of a window to her death in a domestic dispute. There were also homicides at 512 Concepts 21 in August 2019 and at 817 Concepts 21 in October 2020. The city received 16 code complaints from 2018-November 2022, most for leaks, mold and water damage, all resolved after code enforcement inspections. The complex was also cited each year from 2018 to 2021 for failure to have required third-party inspections and to obtain a business license. Owner/agent of record: GA Reserve Apartments LLC, 1240 E. 2100, Ste. 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

The Reserve at Birch Creek, formerly Cascade Glen

3901 Campbellton Road SW; 3881 and 3909 Campbellton Road , Atlanta Atlanta 364 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 364 Year Built: 1969 Findings: From 2017-January 2022, police reported 85 crimes at the 3901 address. They include homicides in March 2021, December 2020 and May 2019, 21 aggravated assaults, seven robberies and a child molestation. At 3909 Campbellton there were seven other crimes, including a June 2020 homicide and an aggravated assault. Atlanta records show 93 code complaints. Among the most recent were complaints about rats, raw sewage coming from a tub and toilet, a ceiling caving in and interior structural damage. Owner/agent of record: CL Cascade LP, 1 Executive Blvd., Ste. 204, Suffern, NY 10901

The Reserve at Brookhaven

1750 Briarwood Road , Brookhaven Brookhaven 192 1970

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 192 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 46 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include a December 2020 homicide, seven aggravated assaults, 11 robberies and a rape. A February 2019 exterior sweep inspection found numerous violations, including broken light fixtures in breezeways, damage to some stair treads and risers, falling plaster, AC units on the ground, gutters clogged with vegetation, a wood fence falling down, and water damage on a patio deck. In November 2018, the fire and police departments notified the city that a floor had fallen in. That led to the building being red tagged and closed. It was still being worked on in February 2019. In April 2019, the city denied a request for a permit to reopen. In June 2019, two code enforcement officers and the supervisor met with tenants to discuss problems, and management was to be sent a list of complaints and given 10 days for compliance Owner/agent of record: Primestone Fifeco Realty Fund LLC, 2964 Peachtree Road NW, Ste. 326, Atlanta, GA 30305

The Reserve at Gwinnett, formerly Wesley Park

1780 Graves Road , Norcross Gwinnett County 370 1999

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 370 Year Built: 1999 Findings: Police reported 85 crimes at the complex from 2017-2021. They include 16 aggravated assaults, seven of which occurred in a single incident in 2020. There were also two rapes and five robberies, including an October 2017 home invasion. A consultant's exterior inspection in 2017 noted improper storage, a detached gutter, peeling paint and a damaged garage door as among the violations. As of early December 2022, the complex had an active code case for trash outside the dumpster. Owner/agent of record: Broadtree Reserve at Gwinnett LLC, Corporation Service Company, 2 Sun Court, Ste. 400, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

The Reserve at Stone Creek

1420 S. Hairston Road; and various addresses on Treehills Parkway including 2301-2305 and 7006, 5412, 3013, 1501; and 700. , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 822 1987

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 822 Year Built: 1987 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 30 crimes at the Hairston Road address. They included three aggravated assaults, one robbery and five rapes. At the Treehills Parkway addresses identified, there were 12 other crimes, including homicides of two people and the wounding of a third in February 2018; a kidnapping and homicide in June 2018; and a homicide in April 2017; as well as two aggravated assaults and a robbery. Also, in January 2017, a toddler fell from a third-story window at the complex but survived; WSB interviewed a former resident who said that windows sit on the floor so it is easy to fall out. DeKalb shows a half dozen code complaints for the Hairston address. In an email to the AJC, Eli Bleeman with Asden Properties said that it took ownership on Sept. 15, 2017. "Since Asden's tenure, we have invested heavily to ensure the safety and security of our residents..." he wrote. Improvements include adding 24-hour on-site manned security, securing perimeter fencing, installing cameras throughout the property, hiring two courtesy officers and installing a license plate reader. Owner/agent of record: Reserve at Stone Creek LLC, 2431 Atlantic Ave., Ste. 1, Manasquan, NJ 08736

The Retreat at Greenbriar by ICER, formerly The Park at Greenbriar

3000 Continental Colony Pkwy SW , Atlanta Atlanta 209 1969

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 209 Year Built: 1969 Findings: Police records list 95 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include an August 2019 homicide, 29 aggravated assaults, seven robberies, three rapes and a child molestation. In addition a toddler was hit by a stray bullet in 2021. Atlanta records show 51 code complaints, including ceiling leaks, mold, roaches, broken windows, and plumbing issues. The complex had fires May 2021 and January 2020. The complex was sold in October 2021. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: ICER of Greenbriar LLC, 1385 Broadway, Floor 16, New York, NY 10018

The Slate at Decatur, formerly The Slate, The Mint at Decatur and as Windrush Apartments

3841 Kensington Road , Decatur DeKalb County 202 1982

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 202 Year Built: 1982 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 93 crimes at this address. They include homicides in November 2018 and October 2019, 27 aggravated assaults, five robberies and three rapes. DeKalb shows 20 code complaints, several noted as dangerous, uninhabitable & unfit buildings and others as interior and exterior structural problems. Owner/agent of record: GA Slate 1 LLC, GA Slate 2 LLC, Vcorp Agent Services, Inc., 289 S Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA, 30046

The Square at Peoplestown

875 Hank Aaron Drive, 875 Crew Street SW , Atlanta Atlanta 94 1999

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 94 Year Built: 1999 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 26 crimes at the 875 Hank Aaron Drive address, including five aggravated assaults and a robbery, and another crime at the 875 Crew St. address. Five code complaints. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: P E P Development LTD LP, c/0 The Stalings Group, 191 Peachtree St NE #4100, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Station at Richmond Hill

1770 Richmond Circle , Atlanta Atlanta 181 1952

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 181 Year Built: 1952 Findings: Police reported 71 crimes at this address from 2017-21. That includes 15 aggravated assaults, five robberies and a child molestation. More recently, in February 2022, a 9-year-old boy was shot to death at the complex. City records list nine code complaints. Responding to an inquiry made of Canadian firm The Frankforter Group, attorney Jeremy Kahn of Berman Fink Van Horn said in an email that his clients are “proud of their commitment and ongoing efforts to work alongside city officials to provide an elevated standard of affordable housing to residents of Atlanta.” Owner/agent of record: Richmond Hill 181 Property LLC, 4810 Jean Talon St. W, Montreal H4P 2-N5 CANADA

The Summit, formerly Ashford Summit and Ashford Oaks

6350-6400 Oakley Road , Union City Union City 208 1974

Jurisdiction: Union City Units: 208 Year Built: 1974 Findings: In March 2021, three people were ambushed in an outdoor midday shooting; one died, and two were critically wounded. In June 2019, a shootout at the complex resulted in death of one man. Police also reported a shooting July 12, 2022 involving two suspects, though it is unclear if anyone was wounded. An August 2019 fire displaced 44 people. Also in July 2021, two people were injured in a fire that burned down a whole building. The building was subsequently demolished. The complex had five code cases from 2019-2022 involving exterior conditions and all were resolved. The current owner acquired the complex in June 2022 and began a multi-million-dollar program to improve and modernize the property, according to Chris Edwards, managing partner of Eaglebrook Real Estate and one of the property's owners. Planned improvements include installing new roofs and gutters, replacing vinyl siding and damaged front doors and privacy fences, and addressing outstanding code violations from prior ownership, he said. The owner is aware of the history of crime at the property and is implementing recommendations from Union City police on effective crime prevention measures. In addition, Edwards said the complex has off-duty officers patrolling the property, among other measures. Owner/agent of record: EBH 6400 Oakley LLC, Corporation Service Company, 40 Technology Pkwy., Suite #300, Norcross, GA, 30092

The Terraces at Highbury Court, formerly Crystal Apartments

50 Mount Zion Road , Atlanta Atlanta 172 1976

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 172 Year Built: 1976 Findings: On Oct. 2, 2022, police reported that a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the complex, and on Sept. 11, 2022, a man was wounded in a shooting. On Aug. 7, 2022, a man was shot during a dispute with another man. From 2017-2021, police reported 108 crimes at this address, including a February 2019 homicide; 24 aggravated assaults; seven robberies; a rape; and a sodomy. Atlanta lists 11 code complaints, including lack of AC and flooding. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Terraces NC LLC & Terraces WR LLC, 2233 Nostrand Ave., Floor 3rd, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Villas at Duluth

1470 Boggs Road NW , Duluth Gwinnett County 164 1991

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 164 Year Built: 1991 Findings: Police reported 43 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included seven aggravated assaults and 11 robberies. Gwinnett County received seven code complaints from 2017-2022, though it does not handle complaints for issues inside individual apartments. As of early December, the complex had an active code case for trash outside of a dumpster and insufficient dumpster enclosure. A 2022 lawsuit alleges that the complex failed to address water damage and mold growth despite repeated notifications by a resident. Owner/agent of record: Villas at Duluth Owner LLC, 750 Hammond Drive, Bldg 16-350, Atlanta, GA 30328-6106

The Villas at Panthersville, formerly Hidden Villas

2929 Panthersville Road; 2933 Panthersville Road , Decatur DeKalb County 238 1969

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 238 Year Built: 1969 Findings: From 2017-2021 at the 2929 Panthersville Road address, police reported 138 crimes. They include two homicides in January 2019 and one in March 2017, 19 aggravated assaults, four rapes and one arson. At the 2933 address, police reported 38 other crimes. They include five aggravated assaults and two arsons. There were fires at the complex in January 2016, March 2017, January 2019 and December 2021. Records show a total of 123 code complaints at the 2929 Panthersville Road address. At the 2933 address there were 34 more. Owner/agent of record: Villas at Panthersville LLC, 3235 Satellite Blvd, Ste. 500, Duluth, GA 30096

The Vue

4969 Central Drive , Stone Mountain DeKalb County 208 1973

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 208 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 57 crimes at this address. They include a homicide in July 2017, eight aggravated assaults, five robberies, three rapes, and one arson. Fire in February 2022. DeKalb lists 51 code complaints. In an email to the AJC, David Albertson of Silverpoint Management said that the safety and well-being of residents and staff are the top priority. "Since we have taken over the property in early 2021, we have made dramatic security improvements...," the statement says in part. "If and when DeKalb code violations are identified, we take swift action to repair and ensure that (we) remain in compliance," he wrote. Owner/agent of record: LHNH The Vue LLC, 1215 Tuxedo Terrace, Lakewood, NJ 08701

The Whitney

5555 Roswell Road , Sandy Springs Sandy Springs 309 1968

Jurisdiction: Sandy Springs Units: 309 Year Built: 1968 Findings: Police reported 97 crimes at this address from 2017-August 2022. They include a December 2020 homicide, seven aggravated assaults, four robberies and one arson. Sandy Springs would not provide data on any sexual offenses, but a city website shows two rapes at this complex in 2021. The city lists some 40 code cases in the past five years. Among them were complaints about overcrowding, leaks, roaches, rodents, electrical issues, broken refrigerator, mold and trash. Owner/agent of record: VR Whitney Limited Partnership, 1725 16th Ave., Ste. 201, Richmond Hill ON L4B4C-6

The Woodridge, formerly Wood Ridge Apartments and Highland Club

2567 Whites Mill Road , Decatur DeKalb County 212 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 212 Year Built: 1972 Findings: DeKalb police reported 31 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They included seven aggravated assaults and five robberies. DeKalb listed 21 code complaints. A 2020 inspection sweep resulted in two dozen citations. An October 2022 sweep resulted in 30 citations and a court summons for owners. Issues included raw sewage spills, exposed electrical wires at A/C condenser and cable boxes, vacant/unsecured units, graffiti, cracked/damaged exterior walls and foundation, and damaged balconies/patios, among other violations. The fire marshal also found violations, including that exit sign lights were not working and 95% of fire extinguishers were missing. The owner was given until Nov. 28 to correct the fire violations. A follow-up inspection showed that the fire violations were addressed. BBB rating is F because of a failure to respond to three complaints. Owner/agent of record: GA Woodridge 1 LLC, GA Woodridge 2 LLC, 1240 E 2100, Ste. 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

The Woods on Tara Apartment Homes by ICER, formerly The Overlook

6726 Tara Boulevard , Jonesboro Clayton County 322 1972

Jurisdiction: Clayton County Units: 322 Year Built: 1972 Findings: In April 2018, a 48-year-old man died after being shot. Clayton police could not make other crime data available. But from 2017 to mid-2021, there were more than 45 calls from this address to 911 about potential crimes, including 13 for theft and two for apartment fires -- one in June 2018 and one in September 2018. Code enforcement data shows dozens of complaints in 2021, including roofs, plumbing, fire safety, foundation walls, trash, and sanitary drainage. These were among 109 violations cited from 2017 to 2021. Owner/agent of record: ICER of Tara Blvd LLC, 1385 Broadway, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10018

Trestletree Village

777 Eloise Court; 956 and 960 Trestletree and other Trestletree addresses; 904 and other addresses on Confederate Court; 970 United Ave.; 794 Ormewood , Atlanta Atlanta 180 1949

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 180 Year Built: 1949 Findings: Addresses on what was Confederate Court in 2017-2018 had 12 reported crimes, including three aggravated assaults and a child molestation; Addresses in the 700 and 800 blocks of Eloise Court had 23 crimes, including six aggravated assaults and four robberies from 2019-2021. The Trestletree Court addresses in 2019-2021 had 16 crimes reported, including an April 2020 homicide and five aggravated assaults. There were 14 crimes at addresses on United Ave, including three aggravated assaults. At 794 Ormewood there were three crimes, all aggravated assaults. News reports also said there was a June 2020 homicide, where an infant died of blunt force trauma. There were 26 code complaints at Confederate Court addresses, including roaches, rodents, flooding, and junk and debris from a burned unit. A fire in 2019 resulted in injuries to two residents. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties with chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: CHC Trestletree LLC, 6875 E. Evans Ave., Denver, Co 80224

Upland Townhomes

6850 Mableton Parkway , Mableton Cobb County 348 1973

Jurisdiction: Cobb County Units: 348 Year Built: 1973 Findings: Since February 2017, police have reported 187 crimes at this address. Among them were a Nov. 8, 2020 homicide, 22 aggravated assaults, two crimes described as pointing a pistol at another, an armed carjacking and a sexual assault. More recently, in the first half of 2022 among crimes were four aggravated assaults. The current owner acquired the complex in June 2021 and since then has addressed maintenance items not remedied by previous owners, improved lighting in public areas and implemented a security patrol, along with making structural and aesthetic improvements, said Zachary Oseland. Owner/agent of record: Upland Townhomes Owner LLC, 2002 N. Tampa St., Ste. 110, Tampa, FL 33602

Valley Oaks

2400 Johnson Road NE; 2394 Johnson Road. Building numbers range from 2402-2462 Johnson Road , Chamblee Chamblee 236 1970

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 236 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 67 crimes at the Johnson Road addresses from 2017-2021. They include an August 2020 murder, 11 aggravated assaults, 13 robberies, one rape, two statutory rapes, one cruelty to children case and one first-degree arson. A February 2020 exterior sweep by the city of addresses in the complex on Independence Court found numerous violations. They included broken exterior lights, broken screens, wires on the ground across a walkway, gutters not properly attached, exterior doors that needed replaced, trash and debris. An exterior sweep in September 2021 of the Johnson Road addresses noted numerous violations, including infestations, unsecured railings, graffiti in several locations, clogged gutters, an overflowing dumpster, a deteriorated stairway and improperly installed electrical wire. Dee Lieu, who identified himself as one of the property managers, told the AJC that all the issues noted in past citations have been repaired. In a phone interview he said managers have been very transparent with the city on their plans and the city has given them a heads-up on what they need to do to maintain the complex. "So it's not like the owners are negligent at all," he said. "They're wanting to maintain the property and not let the property become more dilapidated, because we do have to maintain the market rent in the area too." Lieu would not provide the names of the owners, saying they instructed him not to reveal their identities. Owner/agent of record: Valley Oaks Apartments LLC, 1653 Drake Drive, Jonesboro. GA 30345

Venetian Hills

1829 Campbellton Road , Atlanta Atlanta 120 1963

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 120 Year Built: 1963 Findings: Police reported 76 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 20 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and a rape. Code enforcement records list 108 complaints. In some cases, citations were served by the sheriff, the data shows. Others are marked as not complied and some referred to staff research. Some are listed as court cases. A fire at the complex in March 2017 killed one person, and other tenants had to leap from windows to flee the flames; the fire was determined to be an arson. Owner/agent of record: Venetian Hills Apartments LLC, Registered agent: James Brad McClung, 6075 Lake Forrest Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA, 30328

Verbena Gardens

2190 Verbena Street NW , Atlanta Atlanta 23 1957

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 23 Year Built: 1957 Findings: Police reported 13 crimes at this address from 2017-2019 and in 2021. They include a homicide in July 2018 and six aggravated assaults. No crimes are listed for 2020. Atlanta lists 28 code complaints, including lack of heat, exposed wiring, unstable floor, a deck about to fall, bedbugs, cabinets that fell, plumbing backups and flooding. Owner/agent of record: Linda View LLC, 8910 Tonbridge Terrace, Hyattsville, MD 20783

Veritas at East Cobb, formerly Bella Grand and Cinnamon Ridge

730 Franklin Gateway , Marietta Marietta 192 1980

Jurisdiction: Marietta Units: 192 Year Built: 1980 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 66 crimes at this address. They include five robberies, one aggravated assault and a child molestation. For the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2017, Marietta police reported that this complex had one of the highest per capita crime rates among apartment complexes in the city. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2019, the city showed that the complex still had one of the highest per capital crime rates of apartments in the city. Code enforcement lists 10 complaints Owner/agent of record: 730 Franklin LLC, 8302 C/O Registered AGent Solutions Inc., 900 Old Roswell Lakes, Ste. 310, Roswell, GA 30076

Vesta Adams Park

1991 Delowe Drive , Atlanta Atlanta 298 1968

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 298 Year Built: 1968 Findings: Police reported 49 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include homicides in August 2019 and February 2022, 17 aggravated assaults, one robbery and a child molestation. A lawsuit was filed against the complex over the August 2019 murder. Two lawsuits filed in 2022 against the complex and security services involved the armed robbery, rape and attempted murder of plaintiffs. City records list 14 code complaints. Recent ones include leaks; a foul odor and trash in a vacant unit; and sewage backup. The complex was reportedly renovated in 2019 and sold in 2022. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties with chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Development Authority of Fulton County, c/o Vesta Adams Park LLC, Attn: R Noone, 1921 Gallows Road, Ste. 700, Vienna, VA 22182

Vida Apartments by ARIUM, formerly Elliot Norcross

1355 Graves Road , Norcross Gwinnett County 687 1972

Jurisdiction: Gwinnett County Units: 687 Year Built: 1972 Findings: Police reported 156 crimes at this address from 2017-2021, including a 2018 homicide, 46 aggravated assaults, five rapes and 27 robberies, including two home invasion robberies. In October 2021, more than two dozen people at the complex were poisoned by carbon monoxide, and several were transported to a hospital. Gwinnett lists 13 code complaints. A court hearing is scheduled for February 2023 on a code citation. The present owners said that while the crimes occurred prior to their ownership, they are working closely with local police to address crime and have implemented courtesy patrols. They also will be adding controlled-access gates, according to the statement sent by Peter Jakel, vice president of strategy at LinnellTaylor Marketing, a public relations firm. Owner/agent of record: Vida Borrower LLC, 461 5th Ave., Floor 16, New York, NY 10017-7718

Village at the Creek, formerly Lakes at Indian Creek

751 N. Indian Creek Drive , Clarkston DeKalb County 604 1972

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 604 Year Built: 1972 Findings: On Oct. 2, 2022, a man was shot and killed at the complex, which has been wracked by violence over recent years. From 2017-2021, police reported 327 crimes at this address, including two homicides in August 2020 and one in July 2021; 38 aggravated assaults; a dozen rapes; and three arsons. In one incident in January 2021, two children were shot and a third injured by broken glass after bullets ripped through their home. The children were ages 11, 9 and 7. DeKalb shows 68 code complaints. Among the problems were lack of heat and AC and interior and exterior structural issues. The complex had a fire in January 2018 that displaced 25 residents. Owner/agent of record: Lakes at Indian Creek Property Owner LLC, Registered Agent Solutions, Inc., 900 Old Roswell Lakes Parkway, Suite 310, Roswell, GA, 30076.

Villages at Carver

187 Moury Avenue and 174, 178 and 201 Moury , Atlanta Atlanta 666 2001

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 666 Year Built: 2001 Findings: From January-October 2022, four people were shot to death at this complex and another person was wounded: On Sept. 27, 2022, a 16-year-old was killed; on June 19, 2022, two teenagers were killed; and on Jan. 12, 2022 another person was killed. In August 2022 a 19-year-old was wounded. Previously, from 2017-2021 at these four addresses, police reported 266 crimes. Police reported 47 crimes at 187 Moury. They include 11 aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. At 174 Moury, police reported 11 crimes, including two robberies. At 201 Moury police reported 125 crimes, including 19 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and a rape. At 178 Moury police reported 82 crimes, including a June 2017 homicide, 12 aggravated assaults and six robberies. In October 2022, the family of one of the victims of the 2017 homicide sued the operators of the complex, alleging insufficient security. The city lists 15 code complaints at these addresses. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties with chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, 4273 Wendall Drive, Atlanta, GA 30336

Villages of Castleberry Hill

600 Greensferry Avenue , Atlanta Atlanta 166 1999

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 166 Year Built: 1999 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 62 crimes at this address. They include six aggravated assaults, four robberies and a child molestation. Other records show that in April 2021, a man was killed in the parking lot in a fight; and in July 2022 three people, including a child, were wounded in a shooting. The city lists 21 code complaints, including insect infestations, leaks, and a ceiling cave-in. In one case this past spring, a citation was served by the sheriff. Reports to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs include complaints of roaches, locked exit doors and lack of AC for months. This complex was developed on the site of the former John Hope Homes public housing complex. Owner/agent of record: John Hope Community Partners II, C/O Marvin F. Poer & Co, 3520 Piedmont Road NE, Ste. 410, Atlanta, GA 30303

Villas de las Colinas 2, formerly Sierra Gardens and Tempo Majestic

3649 and 3659 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 132 1970

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 132 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 28 crimes at these two addresses from 2017-2021. They include seven aggravated assaults, three robberies and a rape. In July 2021, a man barricaded himself in an apartment and fired a shot. In 2017, the city fined the operator of this and a sister complex $10,000 for conditions that officials said were deplorable. In July 2018, code violations persisted involving missing light fixtures and screen doors, soffits falling down, broken windows and more. An exterior apartment sweep in November 2020 noted several violations. In response to an August 2021 complaint about garbage and trash in the dumpster area, the property manager said all of the maintenance workers had quit their jobs the week before. In June 2022, news reports quoted residents who said human waste was leaking into bottom floor units. Residents said they had gone to City Hall in May to complain but the issue wasn't addressed. In June 2017, two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the complex. One had had to jump from the third floor to escape flames, while the other victim suffered serious burns. At least 12 units were destroyed. The complex was sold in 2022. Owner/agent of record: Simfa Gardens Fee Simple LLC, C/O Comunidad Realty Partners Management, 21750 Hardy Oak Blvd, Ste. 104 2856, San Antonio, TX 78258

Villas de las Colinas 3, formerly Sierra Station

3630-3640 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 62 1973

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 62 Year Built: 1973 Findings: Police reported 14 crimes at these even-numbered addresses from 2017-2021. They include a November 2021 homicide which police said took place during an apparent robbery, three aggravated assaults and another robbery. A January 2020 inspection at 3632 Buford of 21 of the 62 units showed that all passed. A Brookhaven exterior inspection of 3630 Buford Highway in April 2022 found trash and debris around the buildings, broken glass on the ground, trash all over stairs, peeling paint, broken windows, missing exterior lights, siding damage, broken railings, and more. The complex was sold in 2022. Owner/agent of record: Simfa Gardens Fee Simple LLC, C/O Comunidad Realty Partners Management, 21750 Hardy Oak Blvd, Ste. 104 2856, San Antonio, TX 78258

Villas de las Colinas 4, formerly Sierra Village

2615 Oak Shadow Lane NE. Other addresses in 2600 block and 2008 Oak Shadow Drive , Chamblee Chamblee 154 1973

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 154 Year Built: 1973 Findings: From July 2017 through 2021, police reported 20 crimes in the 2600 block of Oak Shadow including a December 2019 stabbing death of a woman, two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon, one case of pointing a gun at another, three robberies and a criminal attempt to commit rape. At 2008 Oak Shadow Lane, police also reported an October 2017 drug-related shooting at the complex that killed one person and wounded another. Police at that scene recovered 7 kilos of cocaine and $230,000 in counterfeit hundred dollar bills. Also at the former Sierra Village, a January 2022 fire left at least 30 people homeless, and a May 2020 fire displaced 41 people. Owner/agent of record: Simfa Gardens Fee Simple LLC, C/O Comunidad Realty Partners Management, 21750 Hardy Oak Blvd, Ste. 104 2856, San Antonio, TX 78258

Villas de las Colinas One, formerly Sierra Terrace

3547, 3551, 3553, 3555, 3557, 3559, 3561 and 3563 Buford Highway , Brookhaven Brookhaven 135 1968

Jurisdiction: Brookhaven Units: 135 Year Built: 1968 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 19 crimes at these addresses. They include three aggravated assaults and four robberies. In addition, in January 2018, DEA agents raided the complex and seized 170 pounds of crystal meth along with cocaine, weapons and cash. The complex's annual inspection on Oct. 25, 2017 had some units failing in almost every category, but an annual inspection March 25, 2021 showed all units passed. Then a sweep on July 22, 2021 documented numerous issues, including AC units on the ground, problems with guard rails and handrails; missing or damaged exterior lights; soffit damage; peeling paint; severe rust on metal decks; broken stairwell lights; and 13 missing fire extinguishers. The current owner acquired the complex in January 2022. Owner/agent of record: Simfa Gardens Fee Simple LLC Registered Agent Solutions Inc. 900 Old Roswell Lakes Pkwy. Suite 310 Roswell, GA, 30076

Vue at Harwell, formerly Daron Village

62 Harwell Road , Atlanta Atlanta 130 1970

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 130 Year Built: 1970 Findings: Police reported 84 crimes at the address from 2017-early February 2022. They include five homicides: in January, October and December of 2019; June of 2018; and June of 2021. Also included are 31 aggravated assaults, seven robberies, a sodomy, an attempted rape and a child molestation. Among the assault victims, in March 2021, three people were injured in a shooting, including a 6-year-old and his mother and a 15-year-old. City records show a total of 151 code complaints. Among them, several are marked as citations issued or as court complied, indicating problems were resolved after a case went to court. One in June 2022 complaining of interior structural damage is marked as civil process. Other complaints include rats, inoperable heating system, leaks, no cold water, broken pipes, junk and debris. The city reported in March 2021 that it had issued 29 citations involving 46 code violations. The complex had fires in January 2018 and March 2021. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on a list of properties to be targeted for chronic crime and condition problems. In an email to the AJC, Lisa S. Morchower with Berman Fink Van Horn said that the current owners acquired the property on April 29, 2021. "While they are unable to comment on what happened under prior ownership, our clients are aware of the issues affecting the property prior to their acquisition and are working diligently with both city officials and security professionals to turn around the property," she wrote. Owner/agent of record: Daron Village Property LP, C T Corporation System, 289 S Culver St., Lawrenceville, GA, 30046.

Wesley Club

4200 Wesley Club Road , Decatur DeKalb County 245 1970

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 245 Year Built: 1970 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 30 crimes at this address. They include homicides in August 2017; in April 2018 where two people died; and October 2019. In addition, in April 2019, a man shot a police officer who was at the complex about a domestic incident, and in November 2021, a man was at the complex when he was shot, according to a September 2022 lawsuit. Also among the crimes are four aggravated assaults, eight robberies and one rape. DeKalb lists two code complaints, one in 2018 and one in 2019. Owner/agent of record: Wesley Chapel Lodge LLC, 400 Galleria Parkway, Ste. 1140, Atlanta, GA 30339

Westlake Village

1635 and 1655 West Lake Court. Other addresses include 1638, 1639, 1642 and 1664 , Atlanta Atlanta 76 1951

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 76 Year Built: 1951 Findings: Complete address information is not available, but at the six listed addresses, police reported 16 crimes from 2017-2021. They include seven aggravated assaults and two robberies. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems. Owner/agent of record: One Six Five Five West Lake CT, LLC, 541 Tenth St. NW #327, Atlanta, GA 30318

Westley on the Beltline, formerly The Point at Westside

370 Northside Drive NW , Atlanta Atlanta 267 2004

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 267 Year Built: 2004 Findings: Police reported 149 crimes at this address from 2017-2021. They include 16 aggravated assaults, two robberies, and two rapes. Atlanta lists seven code complaints including leaks. Owner/agent of record: Monarch Holdings Group LLC, Registered Agent Tricia Agostini, 1445 Woodmont Ln. NW #557, Atlanta GA 30328.

Westside Crossing, formerly Archer Heights

2265 Perry Blvd. Neighboring apartment buildings on Perry Blvd with the same owner listed are at 2225, 2233, 2249 and 2257 , Atlanta Atlanta 112 1961

Jurisdiction: Atlanta Units: 112 Year Built: 1961 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 63 crimes at the 2265 address. They include a homicide on June 3, 2021, 10 aggravated assaults, two robberies and one rape. Atlanta lists 11 code complaints, and nine of those are shown as complied while the other two are marked as no violation found. The complaints included leaks, exposed wiring and junk vehicles. Owner/agent of record: Greenleaf Investment Partners L033 LLC, P.O. Box 450233, Atlanta, GA 31145

Willow Branch

822 N. Indian Creek Drive , Clarkston DeKalb County 186 1971

Jurisdiction: DeKalb County Units: 186 Year Built: 1971 Findings: From 2017-2021, police reported 67 crimes at this address. They include two aggravated assaults and two rapes. The most recent HUD inspection score, from September 2021: 60c*, the minimum passing grade. In an email to the AJC, Margaret Stagmeier of Tristar LLC said that at the complex "there is a lot of stress within the families due to poverty and possibly COVID-19." Principals of Tristar, a "mission-based" affordable housing landlord, own the complex, she wrote. Owner/agent of record: Willow Investment Parnters LLC, 1335 Canton Road, Ste. D, Marietta, GA 30066

Woodgate Apartments

3248 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Also even numbers from 3204 to 3214 and 3224 to 3242 , Chamblee Chamblee 256 1963

Jurisdiction: Chamblee Units: 256 Year Built: 1963 Findings: Police reports show 20 crimes at the 3248 address from 2017-2021. They include five aggravated assaults and nine robberies. At other addresses associated with the apartment complex, police reported 25 crimes. They included six aggravated assaults and eight robberies. A July 2021 exterior sweep noted an accumulation of rubbish, missing electrical panel covers and stairs that needed repaired. In an email to the AJC provided on behalf of the owners by Peter Jakel, vice president of strategy with LinnellTaylor Marketing, a public relations firm, he wrote that owners take the criminal and code issues very seriously. They complete full background checks for criminal history, hire courtesy patrol as needed and take additional possible measures on a "case-by-case basis," he wrote. In addition, he said the company has begun investing millions of dollars in improvements, including work on the retaining wall, roof, balconies, walkways and stairs. Owner/agent of record: SMP Woodgate SPE LLC, 8120 Woodmont Ave., Ste. 520, Bethesda, MD 20814

Woodland Heights, formerly Rolling Bends and Etheridge Court

2591 Etheridge Drive, 2500 Center Street , Atlanta Atlanta 354 1970