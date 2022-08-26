Woman charged after kids injured at Griffin in-home day care, cops say

The delay between DECAL learning of the allegations and the eventual closure of the day care was because no charges had been filed until recently, Griffin said.

“With the multitude of charges — I mean there were multiple charges filed by the Griffin Police Department. Based on their investigation and the arrest, we were able to tell her to stop operating,” he added.

Griffin said there had been a couple of reports in the past few years involving Pound’s day care, but “none of those were substantiated.” He did not specify anything about those reports. Records dating to September 2018 show that the day care was operating in good standing.

DECAL’s investigation will continue alongside Griffin police.

Pound received a bond of $125,000 and was released from the Spalding County Jail.

