ajc logo
X

Woman charged after kids injured at Griffin in-home day care, cops say

Connie Banks Pound was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, cruelty to children and battery after children at her in-home day care were injured, authorities said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Connie Banks Pound was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, cruelty to children and battery after children at her in-home day care were injured, authorities said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Business had been operating since 1995, records show

A woman was arrested Thursday after police said several children at her in-home day care in Griffin were injured.

Connie Banks Pound, 61, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, cruelty to children and battery, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Authorities did not say how many children were injured, but Griffin police spokeswoman Officer Laurie Littlejohn confirmed that “reports, along with other collected evidence,” led to Pound’s arrest.

Pound’s day care, which is located in the 800 block of Hanover Drive and has been operating since 1995, was in good standing as recently as Aug. 8, Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning records show. At the time of the visit, DECAL records show eight children were present.

Agency spokesman Reg Griffin said they were alerted of the allegations against Pound on July 27, but it wasn’t until she was charged that the day care was closed.

ExploreDeKalb church day care workers arrested, face child abuse charges

“Due to her arrest, the owner will not be allowed to operate a family child care learning home while we continue our investigation of the allegations against her,” Griffin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The delay between DECAL learning of the allegations and the eventual closure of the day care was because no charges had been filed until recently, Griffin said.

“With the multitude of charges — I mean there were multiple charges filed by the Griffin Police Department. Based on their investigation and the arrest, we were able to tell her to stop operating,” he added.

Griffin said there had been a couple of reports in the past few years involving Pound’s day care, but “none of those were substantiated.” He did not specify anything about those reports. Records dating to September 2018 show that the day care was operating in good standing.

DECAL’s investigation will continue alongside Griffin police.

Pound received a bond of $125,000 and was released from the Spalding County Jail.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Bob Harrell, who wrote stories of the changing South, dies at 951h ago
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
49m ago
The Atlanta United email of the decade
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
8h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
8h ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
21h ago
The Latest
Chaotic scenes in Midtown as cops searched for suspect in shootings
49m ago
UPDATE: All 3 suspects in Suwanee teen’s killing arrested, police say
57m ago
NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police
1h ago
Featured
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Chris Day

What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
8h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
10h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top