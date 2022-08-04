DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges

The alleged abuse occurred at the day care on July 6, according to police.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday alleges Glover assaulted the child by “grabbing him by his upper arms causing visible injury, shoving him down repeatedly, and grabbing him by his face and screaming at him” over the course of two hours.

Coney, in her warrant, is accused of grabbing the child by “his upper arms causing visible injury, picking him up and pushing him into a wall, and yelling in his face.”

Police began investigating the allegations July 13 after reports of the surveillance footage surfaced. Krystin Collier told Channel 2 Action News the footage showed the suspects pulling her son off the ground by his hair and throwing him into a corner of the classroom. She said the teachers also appeared to slap the child and punch him with a closed fist, according to a police report.