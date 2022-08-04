BreakingNews
UPDATE: Busy Cobb road reopens after storm drain collapse
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges

Autumn Coney, left, and Bernetta Glover were arrested this week amid allegations the day care workers abused a 3-year-old boy at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy.

DeKalb County deputies this week arrested two Clarkston day care workers accused of abusing a child.

Police allege the women were captured on surveillance video last month punching and repeatedly pushing a 3-year-old boy at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy.

Clarkston police issued warrants Friday for both teachers on charges of first-degree cruelty to children.

Autumn Coney, a 43-year-old Decatur woman, was arrested Monday and has since been released from jail, online booking records show.

DeKalb deputies arrested Bernetta Glover on Thursday. The Lithonia woman remained in custody Thursday evening.

The alleged abuse occurred at the day care on July 6, according to police.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday alleges Glover assaulted the child by “grabbing him by his upper arms causing visible injury, shoving him down repeatedly, and grabbing him by his face and screaming at him” over the course of two hours.

Coney, in her warrant, is accused of grabbing the child by “his upper arms causing visible injury, picking him up and pushing him into a wall, and yelling in his face.”

Police began investigating the allegations July 13 after reports of the surveillance footage surfaced. Krystin Collier told Channel 2 Action News the footage showed the suspects pulling her son off the ground by his hair and throwing him into a corner of the classroom. She said the teachers also appeared to slap the child and punch him with a closed fist, according to a police report.

Surveillance footage from a classroom at Clarkston First Baptist Academy shows two teachers pushing, slapping and punching a child at the daycare, according to a Clarkston police report.

Surveillance footage from a classroom at Clarkston First Baptist Academy shows two teachers pushing, slapping and punching a child at the daycare, according to a Clarkston police report.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team.

