Woman arrested, accused of shooting man, his dog in Brookhaven

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A woman was arrested after allegedly shooting a man and his dog in Brookhaven on Sunday, according to police.

Ashley Olbrias, 33, faces charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It’s the second time a man and his dog have been shot in metro Atlanta in recent days.

Brookhaven officers were called to an area behind 2905 Buford Highway near the intersection with North Druid Hills Road and just up the bank from North Fork Peachtree Creek. There, they found the victim with his dog in a tent along the wood line, police said in a statement. Both of them had gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is said to be stable, and the dog was taken to a veterinarian by DeKalb County Animal Control. Police did not have an update on the dog’s condition Monday.

Investigators quickly identified Olbrias as the suspect and took her into custody. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

On Friday, 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter and his dog were fatally shot near downtown Newnan. A woman also was shot, but police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening. A suspect, who police did not identify, was arrested at the scene.

