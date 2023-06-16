X

Suspected shooter arrested after man, dog found dead in Newnan

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A suspect was arrested Friday in a triple shooting that killed a man and a dog in Coweta County, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Newnan police officers were called to an area near Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street on reports of gunfire. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter, and the dog were found dead at the scene, according to officials.

A woman was also shot, and police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening

The suspected shooter, who law enforcement is not publicly identifying, was arrested at the scene and is believed to have acted alone. He is facing several charges related to the homicide, including aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

Police did not provide a motive in the case or say if the suspect knew the victims.

The location of the shooting is near downtown Newnan and just a few blocks away from the Coweta County Justice Center, which houses the State and Superior courts.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

