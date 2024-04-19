WATCH | Carjacking suspect rams Gwinnett patrol car

The incident began around 6 p.m. when officers were called to a strip mall at 6330 Lawrenceville Highway near Tucker after getting reports of a carjacking. At the scene, they found a man bleeding from injuries he sustained from being dragged by his car after another man forced him out of it. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located the stolen car at a Quality Inn at 1595 East Park Place Boulevard near Stone Mountain, police said. They chased the stolen car less than a mile before the driver allegedly rammed into a patrol car in a Chevron station parking lot. The suspect abandoned the car and ran across the road, where he was able to evade police.

Police called in additional resources, including a K-9 unit and an aviation unit, and searched for the suspect for nearly an hour and a half. During that search, they learned the suspect might have returned to the Quality Inn.

Officers found Robinson when they returned to the hotel, although he had partially changed clothes and hastily shaved his head to change his appearance, police said.

According to police, Robinson resisted arrest after he was located and the arresting officers found a gun in his pocket. He was taken into custody without any injuries to himself or officers.

Video footage from an officer’s body-worn camera shows Robinson in a state of disarray, missing a sandal and his hair unevenly cut.